In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ season 3 official trailer and more
The official trailer for season 3 of The Night Agent has arrived. Netflix has released the new trailer for the upcoming season of the show, which debuts to the streaming service on Feb. 19. Gabriel Basso once again stars as Peter Sutherland in season 3, which follows the explosive events in season 2. It finds Peter tracking down a young treasury agent who fled after killing their boss …
Apple TV has shared its first look at the upcoming fifth season of For All Mankind. In addition to a teaser trailer and first-look photos, the streamer has announced that season 5 will premiere on March 27. A new episode will debut every Friday through May 29 …
Steven Soderbergh‘s latest film has gotten a theatrical release date. NEON is set to release Soderbergh’s new movie The Christophers in limited release on April 10. A nationwide rollout of the film will follow the initial limited New York and Los Angeles debut. Michaela Coel, Ian McKellen, Jessica Gunning and James Corden star in the movie about the estranged relatives of a famous artist who enlist a struggling artist to steal and complete the famous artist’s unfinished pieces …
Brooklyn Beckham is opening up on his ongoing feud with his parents, saying he is not interested in reconciling with his family, including his world-famous parents, soccer star David Beckham and singer and designer Victoria Beckham.
Brooklyn Beckham came forward with a lengthy statement on social media on Monday detailing what he sees as instances that have driven a wedge between him and his family, primarily concerning his wife, Nicola Peltz, whom he married in 2022.
“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” Beckham wrote. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”
He continued, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”
Brooklyn Beckham claimed in his message that throughout his life, his parents have “controlled narratives in the press” and “place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.”
Beckham accused his parents of mistreatment and attempting to sabotage his relationship with Peltz, starting before the couple’s marriage.
Beckham cited several alleged examples of what he considers missteps from his family, including his mother opting out of making Peltz’s dress at the “eleventh hour,” pressuring him to sign away the rights to his name, and calling him “evil” based on a disagreement over wedding seating arrangements.
Beckham said it was after he “started standing up for myself” that he became the victim of “endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders.”
The 26-year-old also shared more alleged details about his wedding day, saying his mom “hijacked my first dance with my wife” and “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”
“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment,” Beckham said.
He also described an attempt to see his father in London, who he said would only see him at his birthday party. “When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.”
“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations,” he wrote.
He finished by writing that he had been “controlled” by his parents and had grown up with anxiety.
“For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared,” he wrote.
ABC News has reached out to Brooklyn, Victoria and David Beckham, as well as Nicola Peltz.
Materialists is headed to HBO Max. The A24 film will make its streaming debut on Nov. 7. It will premiere on HBO linear a day later on Nov. 8. Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal star in writer/director Celine Song‘s sophomore film. It follows an ambitious young matchmaker from New York City who finds herself torn between her imperfect ex-boyfriend and a brand-new suitor …
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns for season 3 very soon. The trailer for the third season of the Hulu reality series has arrived, and it shows off the upcoming revelations and scandals that the group of Latter-day Saints will encounter. Season 3 of the hit series premieres on Nov. 13 …
The forecast calls for Weather Girl on Netflix. A new drama series based on the sold-out Edinburgh Fringe one-actor stage show by Brian Watkins is headed to the streamer. Julia McDermott will star as Stacey, an ambitious local TV forecaster, in the upcoming limited series. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, A24 and Amanda Burrell will executive produce the upcoming show …
Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, the children of renowned Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife MicheleSinger Reiner, are speaking out for the first time after their brother, Nick Reiner, was arrested for allegedly killing their parents.
“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner said in a statement released by a family spokesperson on Wednesday. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”
“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner said. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”
Nick Reiner, 32, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders, for allegedly stabbing his parents to death on Sunday, according to prosecutors.
Romy Reiner is the one who found her parents’ bodies in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.
Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, who met while Rob Reiner was directing When Harry Met Sally…, married in 1989 and shared three children. Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall.