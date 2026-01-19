Robert Irwin, Witney Carson reunite for first time after ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Robert Irwin, Witney Carson reunite for first time after ‘Dancing with the Stars’

‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 34 champions Robert Irwin and Witney Carson reunited at Australia Zoo. (ABC News)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 champions Robert Irwin and Witney Carson are reuniting for the first time since winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in November.

Pro dancer Carson and her family traveled over 10,000 miles to the land down under to meet with Irwin, a conservationist, at his home turf in Australia Zoo and gave Good Morning America an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the reunion.

Irwin gave Carson and her family, including her two young sons, a tour through the zoo grounds, and introduced them to local residents, including crocodiles, elephants, giraffes, koalas and turtles.

“Australia Zoo is very much a sanctuary,” Irwin told GMA. “We really value that one-on-one kind of experience with animals.”

Irwin said he drew inspiration from the animals at the Australia Zoo during his time on Dancing with the Stars.

“I would always relate dance moves back to an animal,” said Irwin. “I’d always be talking about that. And so, after being in that world of dance, then to bring you guys into my world, it’s like it all kind of, you had context then, all of a sudden.”

During this reunion trip, Irwin and Carson took the opportunity to celebrate their big win and even recreated their first ballroom dance together. Irwin added that his experience on Dancing with the Stars was transformative.

“I feel as though the experience on a personal level enabled me to heal parts of myself and my own journey that I’ve never actually addressed before,” Irwin said.

Irwin added that since wrapping up his time on Dancing with the Stars, he feels like he has “gained this new family in America” and called Carson “an honorary Australian.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Marcello Hernández sets debut stand-up special at Netflix
Marcello Hernández sets debut stand-up special at Netflix
Marcello Hernández in his first-ever stand-up special, ‘Marcello Hernández: American Boy.’ (Netflix)

Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández has set his first-ever stand-up comedy special. 

Marcello Hernández: American Boy will be available to stream on Netflix on Jan. 7, 2026. Written and performed by Hernández and directed by Nicholaus Goossen, the special was filmed in front of the comedian’s hometown audience in Miami, Florida. It runs an hour long.

The stand-up special focuses on Hernández’s experiences while growing up as a first-generation American.

Hernández shared the news about the upcoming stand-up special to his social media on Monday.

“MY FIRST NETFLIX SPECIAL,” he wrote on Instagram. “I started comedy at 18 in Cleveland, Ohio at dive bars, small clubs, and poetry slam rooms. 10 years later, stand up has given me everything. If you’ve ever been to a show, put me on a show, given me advice, or supported me in any way, THANK YOU.”

Hernández has been on Saturday Night Live since 2023. He will voice Shrek and Fiona’s son, Fergus, in the upcoming animated film Shrek 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone developing ‘Miss Piggy’ film written by Cole Escola
Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone developing ‘Miss Piggy’ film written by Cole Escola
Miss Piggy poses at the 2006 TV Land Awards gifting lounge on March 19, 2006, in Santa Monica, California. (Katy Winn/Getty Images for Distinctive Assets)

Miss Piggy is ready for her close-up.

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she and Emma Stone are developing a solo film centered on the iconic Muppet. The actress also announced that Oh, Mary! creator and Tony winner Cole Escola is writing the film’s script.

Lawrence made the announcement about the upcoming film on the latest episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, which was released on Wednesday.

“I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to,” Lawrence said. “Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it.”

When hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang asked Lawrence if she and Stone would appear in the film, the actress said, “I think so, we have to.”

ABC News has reached out to Disney and The Muppet Studio for comment.

Miss Piggy was created in the 1970s by Bonnie Erickson and Frank Oz. The character has never been the central character of a film prior to this.

The Muppets recently celebrated its milestone 70th birthday. In September, it was announced that The Muppet Show is getting rebooted at Disney+ for a special episode that will star Sabrina Carpenter.

The new installment of the show comes from Seth Rogen‘s Point Grey Pictures and The Muppets Studio. It will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the gang “as they return to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos,” according to an official announcement post.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and The Muppets Studio.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Hudson, Damson Idris, ‘Sinners’ creative team to be celebrated at ABFF Honors 2026
Jennifer Hudson, Damson Idris, ‘Sinners’ creative team to be celebrated at ABFF Honors 2026
‘Sinners’ poster (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The American Black Film Festival has announced its 2026 honorees, selecting Jennifer Hudson, Damson Idris and the creative team behind the movie Sinners.

Hudson will receive the Renaissance Award for “changing perceptions of people of color in the entertainment industry,” while Damson will be honored with the Horizon Award for being a “formidable force in film and television.” Salli Richardson-Whitfield will be presented with the Evolution Award for reflecting growth while creating opportunities for others. And the creative team behind the movie Sinners, which includes director Ryan Coogler, producers Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, and star Michael B. Jordan, will be recognized for putting together a movie that “captures both the power and poetry of the Black experience.”

“This year’s honorees each represent the spirit of what ABFF stands for — creativity, excellence, and purpose,” said NICE CROWD CEO and President Jeff Friday and Nicole Friday in a press release. “We’re honored to celebrate each of them — artists who remind us why we tell stories: to inspire, to uplift, and to move the culture forward.”

The ABFF Honors 2026 will take place Feb. 16, 2026, in Beverly Hills; KevOnStage will serve as host.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.