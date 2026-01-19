Valentino, fashion designer to stars, has died at age 93

Valentino Garavani attends the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Brooklyn Museum on June 3, 2019, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Legendary fashion designer Valentino Garavani, known simply as Valentino, has died, according to a post on his Instagram page Monday. He was 93.

“Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones,” the post read.

The post also included details about his funeral arrangement, specifying that he will lie in state Wednesday, with the funeral to follow on Friday.

Valentino was born in 1932 in Voghera, in the Lombardy region of Italy. After a stint in Paris in his youth, where the now-iconic name in fashion first honed his skills, Valentino returned to Italy, where he launched his now world-famous fashion house, Valentino, in the early 1960s, with help from his business and personal partner, Giancarlo Giammetti.

Valentino saw early success, collecting accolades including the 1967 Neiman Marcus Fashion Award, and designing a wedding dress for former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy for her wedding to Aristotle Onassis in 1968. He went on to design wedding dresses for some of the world’s most famous people.

As the business continued to grow alongside Valentino’s reputation as a designer to the stars, the fashion house diversified their business, selling products including perfume.

The designer was honored many times during his storied career, according to his website, including receiving the Cavaliere di Gran Croce from the Italian government in 1986 for his contributions to Italian society, and the Cavaliere del Lavoro 10 years later for “exceptional and distinguished entrepreneurship in Italy.”

“As a creator, beauty is the most important. Since I was a child I loved the way a dress looks, I admired a great face, a lovely body,” Valentino told the online interview magazine The Talks in 2011. “I enjoy the beauty in a woman, in a man, in a child, in a painting. Beautiful things are important and make life important. Since I was a kid I’ve been encouraging myself to appreciate beauty.”

Asked about his ability to develop good relationships through his work with so many different celebrities of his time, Valentino said, “I have to love my collection; I have to create my own personal things for the season. If I like it, then movie stars and the ladies around me are also very fond of it.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The Year in Entertainment 2025: The movies that were top
The Year in Entertainment 2025: The movies that were top

The big screen took us everywhere from the Emerald City of Oz to the sparkling stage of a HUNTR/X concert this year. Here’s a look at the films that defined 2025:

It was the romantic comedy-drama film Anora that took many of the top prizes at the Oscars this year. The independent film that was directed, edited, produced and written by Sean Baker won five statues at the 97th Academy Awards, including best picture. Brady Corbet‘s epic period drama The Brutalist won three awards, including best actor for Adrien Brody.

As for the movies that topped the domestic box office chart this year, they were led by the Jack Black-starring A Minecraft Movie. That video game adaptation is followed by the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, which landed in second place. James Gunn‘s fresh take on Superman flies onto the list at #3, while Jurassic World Rebirth and Wicked: For Good became the fourth and fifth highest-grossing domestic films, respectively.

Pedro Pascal established himself as a bona fide movie star this year as he had three feature films in vastly different genres release theatrically in two months. First it was the A24 romantic drama film Materialists, where he played a millionaire bachelor looking for love. Then it was the neo-Western thriller Eddington in which he played a small-town mayor. Finally, he took on the role of Mister Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

There were many films that captured the cultural zeitgeist in 2025, but perhaps none more than KPop Demon Hunters. The animated movie musical became Netflix’s most popular film of all time, taking over the top spot on the Most Popular English Films list with over 236 million total views. Other movies that started conversations were Ryan Coogler‘s epic vampire film Sinners, Paul Thomas Anderson‘s newest drama One Battle After Another and the surprise horror hit Weapons from director Zach Cregger.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ season 3 teaser trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ season 3 teaser trailer and more

The teaser trailer for season 3 of The Night Agent has arrived. Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming season of the show that stars Gabriel Basso. The streamer also announced that season 3 will premiere on Feb. 19, 2026. This time around, agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young treasury agent who fled to Istanbul after killing his boss …

Some new faces are joining the cast of The Hunting Wives. Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan are joining the ensemble as recurring guest stars. They’ll play the roles of Nadia Kelly and Lincoln Trout, respectively. Season 2 is currently in production with returning stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman

Kate Walsh is stepping back into her scrubs. The actress is set to reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in an upcoming episode of Grey’s Anatomy, as Variety first reported. Walsh will appear in the episode airing on Jan. 29, 2026, titled “Strip That Down” …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Omar Epps joins cast of Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama for Hulu
Omar Epps joins cast of Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama for Hulu
Omar Epps attends the ‘Red Clay’ screening during the 2025 Annual Atlanta Film Festival at Plaza Theatre on May 03, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

Omar Epps has joined the cast for an upcoming untitled football drama that will be making its way to Hulu. ABC Audio has confirmed he’ll be taking on the recurring role of an offensive coordinator who was formerly an NFL player.

Epps will join a cast starring Christopher Meloni and This Is Us alum Mandy Moore, who will portray Lauren, daughter of William H. Macy‘s Hank.

The logline for the Dan Fogelman series has yet to be disclosed, but it’s “set inside the world of the NFL with a generational family component,” according to a press release.

The untitled series will be Fogelman’s second series on Hulu. His show Paradise, starring This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, premiered in January.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.