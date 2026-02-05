Jason Segel on his ‘soulmate’ connection with Cobie Smulders in ‘Shrinking’

Cobie Smulders and Jason Segel in ‘Shrinking’ season 3. (Apple TV)

Jason Segel worked with Cobie Smulders for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. Now, the pair star together in season 3 of the Apple TV comedy Shrinking. Smulders made her season 3 debut in Wednesday’s episode, where her character, Sofi, shared flirtatious banter with Segel’s Jimmy.

Segel spoke to ABC Audio about how working with Smulders on Shrinking is both the same and different to working with her on How I Met Your Mother, ﻿where they played friends Marshall and Robin.

“The way it is the same is that Cobie Smulders is like the nicest human being on Earth. And not just cause she’s Canadian. She is just like to the core, a wonderful human being,” Segel said. “We didn’t have much overlap on How I Met Your Mother despite working together for almost a decade because our storylines were always — Marshall was usually paired with Lily.”

Segel said that what’s special about doing Shrinking with Smulders now is that they have shared history.

“We’ve known each other for 20 years, 25 years, maybe something like that. Both been through a bunch of life stuff and the twisty-turny road that being in this business is about … and we’ve stayed in touch that whole time,” Segel said.

This, Segel said, helps the audience feel that Jimmy and Sofi have a real connection.

“I think when these two characters look at each other, it seems like they’ve known each other forever. Even though story-wise, they’ve only known each for a little bit,” Segel said. “It reads like soulmate because of that. That’s sort of like what a soulmate is supposed to feel like. Like, you’ve only just met, but you’ve known other forever. So I think that that was the magic trick of the casting.” 

New episodes of Shrinking release every Wednesday on Apple TV.

Jason Segel shares the advice his ‘Shrinking’ co-star Harrison Ford gave him
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in season 3 of ‘Shrinking.’ (Apple TV)

Jason Segel is back as the grieving therapist Jimmy in season 3 of Shrinking.

Harrison Ford once again co-stars as Jimmy’s colleague Dr. Paul Rhoades in the third season, which premieres Wednesday on Apple TV. Segel told ABC Audio it never gets old acting alongside the legendary performer.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime as an actor and all that,” Segel said. “I’m still three years in, I have moments where I’m pinching myself, like can you believe it?”

But according to Segel, there’s something better than acting with Ford.

“The coolest part though is that he’s my friend, you know? And he gives me great advice and we have real talks and I feel like that’s been the best takeaway of this relationship,” Segel said.

“We have done a couple scenes in season 3 towards the end of the season,” Segel continued, “where I will remember doing them for the rest of my life. That—what a gift that is.”

As for what advice Ford has shared with him, Segel says that he tends to be pretty hard on himself.

“Harrison Ford has been a real voice in my ear of telling me, ‘Hey kid, you’re doing great. I think it’s time for you to tell that other voice to go hit the road,'” Segel said. “And that’s actually been a real relief.”

Segel said this relief comes from things Ford has said, and also “non-verbally too by accident in that the very effect of doing scenes with somebody like Harrison Ford, if you’re a conscious person, you can’t help but realize, ‘Oh my God, it worked out, I’m here doing scenes with Harrison Ford.'” Segel added, “Whatever voice is trying to tell me I could have done better is being overruled by reality.” 

‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother missing in Arizona, evidence of crime at home: Sheriff
Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

There is evidence of a crime at the home of the missing 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, according to authorities in Arizona.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Her family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators processed her home on Sunday and “saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” and that it is considered a crime scene.

“She did not leave on her own, we know that,” Nanos said during a press briefing on Monday.

Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments and limited mobility, but does not have cognitive issues, her family said, according to the sheriff.

She takes medication that if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, “it could be fatal,” Nanos said Monday.

“So we make a plea to anyone that knows anything about this, who has seen something, heard something, to contact us, call 911,” he said, urging residents to check home security cameras.

The search and rescue effort for Nancy Guthrie, which was conducted late into Sunday night “to no avail,” has ended for the time being, Nanos said.

“Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission, as much as we do a crime scene,” he said.

The FBI said it is assisting in the investigation.

There’s no indication at this time that the public is in danger, authorities said.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night by family members, Nanos said. Her children brought her home, where she lives alone, around 9:45 p.m. local time, according to Nanos. The following morning, her family got a call from their mother’s church saying she wasn’t there, he said.

“The family went to the house. I’m thinking they spent some time looking for her themselves before they called us,” he said.

Investigators found “circumstances on scene that we believe are suspicious in nature,” Sgt. David Stivers from the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide team, said during the press briefing Monday, though he did not go into further detail.

Authorities said they are reviewing the home’s security cameras and have Nancy Guthrie’s cellphone.

It is unclear if this was targeted, Nanos said. When asked whether Savannah Guthrie has received any threats, the sheriff said his department has been in touch with her security team and is unaware of any such threats at the moment.

“We’re not going to dismiss any angles for sure, but right now, immediately, we don’t know of anything like that,” Nanos said.

An NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed early on Monday that Nancy Guthrie is missing and said the family is “working closely with local law enforcement.”

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” Savannah Guthrie said in a statement read by Craig Melvin on the Today show on Monday. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900,” the statement continued.

In brief: ‘Amadeus’ coming to Starz, ‘The Dreadful’ trailer, and more

A new Amadeus limited series is coming to Starz. The five-part drama stars Will Sharpe as famous 18th century composer Wolfgang “Amadeus” Mozart and Paul Bettany as his rival Antonio Salieri. Gabrielle Creevy plays Mozart’s wife, Constanze Weber. The series, which previously debuted on Sky in the U.K., will premiere on Starz in the U.S. in early 2026 …

It’s a Game of Thrones reunion. Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, who played brother and sister in the hit HBO series, are now co-starring as lovers in the new gothic horror film called The Dreadful. A new trailer for the film is out now. The Dreadful comes out Feb. 20 … 

A new Phineas and Ferb movie is coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel. The latest installment in the beloved animated franchise follows what happens when a time travel experiment goes awry, making it so Phineas and Ferb never become brothers. The two must work to restore the timeline before it’s too late. The movie will begin production this year. New episodes of the Phineas and Ferb TV series debut Saturday on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

 

