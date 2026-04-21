Jennifer Hudson returns to ‘American Idol’ as a mentor, guest judge

Jennifer Hudson returns to ‘American Idol’ as a mentor, guest judge

Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Luke Bryan on ‘American Idol’ for Disney Night. (Eric Mccandless/Disney)

Jennifer Hudson returned to American Idol more than two decades after she competed on the show.

The talk show host and EGOT winner joined her American Idol family Monday night as a mentor and guest judge. Hudson took a seat at the judges table alongside hosts Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and fellow Idol alum Carrie Underwood for this week’s Disney night.

Hudson told ABC News that coming back to the show as a guest judge and mentor felt like a “dream come true.”

“I got to call myself a judge today,” she continued. “I don’t take anything lightly and I celebrate everything. It’s a celebration to be able to come back in my circle of life and be in the judging panel.”

“As soon as I walked in and I saw the ‘American Idol’ sign, I felt like a contestant all over again,” she said. “That feeling never leaves you. So my heart always goes out to the finalists.”

As a guest judge, Hudson brought a surplus of shoes to compliment singers.

After finalist Keyla Richardson’s performance of “Circle of Life,” Hudson threw a shoe on stage at the 29-year-old and told her that the song, which she also sang in 2004 when she competed on the show, serves as a “full circle of my life.”

While Hudson didn’t win American Idol in 2004 (she placed seventh), she went on to become an Emmy-nominated talk show host, Oscar winner and more. In 2022, Hudson achieved EGOT status when she won a Tony Award for her work as a producer on the Broadway show A Strange Loop.

Following Monday night’s show, the contestants that remain are Richardson, Jordan McCullough, Brooks Rosser, Chris Tungseth, Hannah Harper, Braden Rumfelt and Daniel Stallworth.

Next week, the top seven finalists will take the stage to perform Taylor Swift songs, and Nikki Glaser will be a guest judge.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘One Battle After Another’ star Teyana Taylor talks 1st Oscar nomination
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Actress Teyana Taylor appears on ‘Good Morning America’ on Feb. 24, 2026. (ABC News)

With the Oscars less than three weeks away, actress Teyana Taylor is feeling mixed emotions.

“Oh, my God, my stomach is in my booty. It’s that feeling you can’t even describe,” Taylor said on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

Taylor is nominated for an Oscar for the first time as an actress in a supporting role for her portrayal of Perfidia in the drama/thriller One Battle After Another, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti.

“No matter the outcome, I am blessed,” Taylor continued. “I’m just filled with so much gratitude to be a part of this moment and of this journey and of this chapter and of the conversation. So I’m very, very happy, nervous, but very happy.”

For Taylor, one of the highlights of One Battle After Another was getting to act alongside veteran actor DiCaprio, an experience the 35-year-old likened to attending a “super master class.”

“He’s been a great mentor and I really admire his leadership because he’s a legend, he’s an icon,” Taylor said. “So I’m really honored that I get to share scenes with him.”

In her prep to play Perfidia, Taylor said she followed an acting method she used previously for the role of Inez in the 2023 crime film, A Thousand and One.

“I identified her layers and then I color-coordinated those layers. So coming into Perfidia, seeing that she was even more [of a] complex character, I wanted to do the same thing,” said Taylor.

“If I feel like, OK, I’m in a moment of feeling vulnerable, maybe that color is pink … if I’m feeling rage, that moment is highlighted in red. So I literally color-coordinate [Perfidia’s] emotions,” she explained.

One Battle After Another, which is nominated for 13 Oscars, including best picture, was first released in September 2025. It is still in theaters and also available to stream.

The 98th Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.