Jobs report shows US unexpectedly lost jobs in February

Job applicant with resume (Narisara Nami/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. economy lost jobs in February, marking a major reversal of fortunes for the labor market and nearly erasing all of the job gains delivered a month earlier, government data on Friday showed. The reading came in well below economists’ expectations.

The U.S. lost 92,000 jobs in February, according to the report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which marked a significant dropoff from 130,000 jobs added in the previous month.

The unemployment rate ticked up from 4.3% in January to 4.4% in February, the BLS said. Unemployment remains low by historical standards.

The new jobs report arrived as markets roil and gasoline prices surge in response to the war with Iran. The Middle East conflict cast fresh uncertainty over the economic outlook.

A hiring cooldown last year prompted interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve and concern among some observers about the nation’s economic prospects. The U.S. added an average of about 15,000 jobs per month in 2025, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed.

Sluggish hiring has coincided with elevated inflation, threatening a period of “stagflation.”

Those economic headwinds helped set the conditions before the outbreak of war with Iran, which spiked oil prices and risked price increases for a host of diesel-fuel transported goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 785 points on Thursday as U.S. crude prices rose to their highest level since June.

Still, the overall economic picture remains mixed.

A government report in February on gross domestic product (GDP) showed the economy grew at a tepid annualized pace of 1.4% over the final three months of 2025. That reading indicated a dramatic cooldown from the strong annualized growth of 4.4% recorded in the previous quarter, U.S. Commerce Department data showed.

Price increases, meanwhile, have softened. In January, inflation fell to 2.4%, its lowest level in nine months. It remains slightly higher than the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

The Iran war threatens to slow U.S. economic growth since oil-driven price increases could weigh on consumers and businesses, analysts previously told ABC News.

The potential combination of higher inflation and slower growth could also pose a challenge for the Fed, putting pressure on both sides of its dual mandate to manage prices and maintain maximum employment.

If the Fed opts to lower borrowing costs, it could spur growth but risk higher inflation. On the other hand, the choice to raise interest rates may slow price increases but risks a cooldown of economic performance.

The central bank held interest rates steady at its most recent meeting in January, ending a string of three consecutive quarter-point rate cuts. Policymakers will make their next interest-rate decision on March 18.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Why are mortgage rates at their lowest level since 2024?
A for sale sign is seen in front of a house in a Spring Branch neighborhood in Houston, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Mortgage rates this week fell to their lowest level in 15 months, easing borrowing costs for homebuyers eager for a thaw in the housing market in 2026.

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.15%, plummeting from a level of 6.89% in May, data from financial services company Freddie Mac showed. Last January, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate exceeded 7%.

Each percentage point decrease in a mortgage rate can save thousands or tens of thousands in additional cost each year, depending on the price of the house, according to lender Rocket Mortgage.

Sam Khater, the chief economist at Freddie Mac, called the drop in mortgage rates an “encouraging sign for potential homebuyers heading into the new year.”

Mortgage rates closely track the yield on a 10-year Treasury bond, or the amount paid to a bondholder annually. Bond yields are shaped in part by expectations of the benchmark interest rate set by the Federal Reserve.

The sharp drop in mortgage rates over the latter half of 2025 owed in part to data showing a slowdown in hiring, which heightened expectations that the Fed would slash interest rates in an effort to boost the ailing labor market.

Starting in September, the Fed cut interest rates at three consecutive meetings, bringing the benchmark rate to a level between 3.5% and 3.75%. That figure marks a significant drop from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the Fed’s most recent rate cut in December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested the central bank may be cautious about further rate reductions.

“We’re well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves,” Powell said.

The housing market is suffering from a phenomenon known as the “lock in” effect, some experts previously told ABC News.

While mortgage rates have fallen, they remain well above the rates enjoyed by most current homeowners, who may be reluctant to put their homes on the market and risk a much higher rate on their next mortgage.

In turn, the market could continue to suffer from a lack of supply, making options limited and prices sticky.

Mixed results in recent economic data have clouded the outlook for the economy — and in turn, interest rates.

A jobs report released two weeks ago showed sluggish hiring and an uptick in the unemployment rate. Unemployment remains low by historical standards but has inched up to its highest level in years.

Days later, a report on gross domestic product defied concerns stoked by the hiring slowdown. The U.S. economy grew at a robust annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter in the government’s initial estimate, marking an acceleration from 3.8% growth recorded in the previous quarter, U.S. Commerce Department data showed.

Futures markets expect two quarter-point interest rate cuts next year, forecasting the first in April and a second in the fall, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

Redfin, a Seattle, Washington-based real estate giant, forecasts average 30-year fixed mortgage rates will remain in the low 6% range for most of 2026.

“Mortgage rates will continue their slow slide but remain high relative to the pandemic era,” Redfin said last month.

“Lingering inflation risk and the likelihood that we’ll avoid a recession will keep the Fed from cutting more than the markets have already priced in. That’s why rates may dip below 6% occasionally, but not for any meaningful period,” Redfin added.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Federal Reserve expected to hold interest rates steady, defying Trump
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve on December 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is set to announce its latest decision on the level of interest rates, marking its first rate move since news surfaced of a federal criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The investigation ratcheted up an extraordinary clash between the nation’s top central banker and the White House, which has urged the Fed to significantly reduce interest rates.

The central bank is widely expected to defy President Donald Trump’s wishes, opting instead to hold interest rates steady. The anticipated move would end a string of three consecutive quarter-point rate cuts, aligning with a cautious approach outlined by Powell last month, before reports of the investigation into his conduct.

“We’re well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves,” Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 10.

Futures markets expect two quarter-point interest rate cuts this year, forecasting the first in June and a second in the fall, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

The federal probe appears to center on Powell’s testimony to Congress last year about cost overruns in a multi-billion-dollar office renovation project. Powell, who was appointed by Trump in 2017, issued a rare video message earlier this month rebuking the investigation as a politically motivated effort to influence the Fed’s interest rate policy.

The investigation follows months of strident criticism leveled at the Fed by Trump. The president denied any involvement in the criminal investigation during a brief interview with NBC News hours after the Fed posted Powell’s video.

Over the past year, hiring has slowed dramatically while inflation has remained elevated, risking an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.” Those conditions have put the Fed in a difficult position.

The central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. To address pressure on both of its goals, the Fed primarily holds a single tool: interest rates.

The strain on both sides of the Fed’s mandate presents a “challenging situation” for the central bank, Powell noted last month.

“There’s no risk-free path for policy as we navigate this tension between our employment and inflation goals,” Powell said.

If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against elevated inflation, it risks a deeper slowdown of the labor market. On the other hand, by lowering rates to stimulate hiring, the Fed threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

The criminal investigation into Powell raised concern among some analysts and former top Fed officials, who said it poses a threat to central bank independence.

In the event a central bank loses independence, policymakers tend to favor lower interest rates as a means of boosting short-term economic activity, analysts previously told ABC News. Such a posture could pose a major risk of yearslong inflation fueled by a rise in consumer demand, untethered by interest rates.

Federal law allows the president to remove the Fed chair for “cause” — though no precedent exists for such an ouster. Powell’s term as chair is set to expire in May, but he can remain on the Fed’s policymaking board until 2028. Powell has not indicated whether he intends to remain on the board.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dow closes up 580 points after Trump backs off tariffs over Greenland
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 21, 2026, in Davos, Switzerland. The annual meeting of political and business leaders comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Europe over a range of issues, including Trump’s vow to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed markedly higher on Wednesday after President Donald Trump backed off of tariff threats over Greenland. The major indexes recovered most of the losses they suffered the day before amid trade tensions centered on the Danish territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 588 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 jumped 1.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 1.1%.

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday afternoon after Trump said he would retract his proposed tariff, which had been set to hit products from seven European Union members, plus the U.K., on Feb. 1.

Earlier in the day, stocks ticked up but remained relatively muted after Trump ruled out use of the military in his push for Greenland during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Minutes after the speech, European lawmakers suspended a trade agreement with the United States over Trump’s then-ongoing tariff threats.

The EU and U.S. struck the trade agreement in July, moving to decrease tariffs on European goods and restore stability to the commercial relationship. At the time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement “creates certainty in uncertain times.”

European officials described Trump’s new round of levies as a threat to Greenland, a self-governing territory of EU-member Denmark.

Under Trump’s plan, eight European nations – including Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom – were set to be slapped with 10% tariffs beginning on Feb. 1. Those levies are set to escalate to 25% on June 1.

Trump issued a social media post around 2:30 p.m. ET in which he announced he was rolling back the tariff threat on account of a “framework” deal with NATO on Greenland.

“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations,” Trump said, adding that further negotiations would be overseen by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others. The president provided no details about the framework deal he announced.

Stocks climbed within minutes of the social media post. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields fell, reversing an uptick a day earlier.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.