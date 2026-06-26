John Bolton pleads guilty to 1 count of mishandling classified information

John Bolton pleads guilty to 1 count of mishandling classified information
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former National Security Advisor John Bolton arrive for a plea deal hearing at U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland on June 26, 2026 in Greenbelt, Maryland. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

(GREENBELT, Md.) — President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton pleaded guilty Friday to one count of illegal retention of national security information. 

Bolton entered his plea to the single felony count in federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland, before U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang.

The guilty plea makes Bolton thus far the only successfully prosecuted case in Trump’s campaign of retribution against those he perceives to be his political enemies.

Bolton had faced 18 counts of unlawful transmission and retention of national defense information for allegedly sharing notes with his wife and daughter — some of which contained information classified as high as Top Secret — during his time serving in the first Trump administration.

Bolton changed his plea to guilty with respect to count 12 of his indictment. 

Sitting in court Friday alongside his attorney Abbe Lowell, Bolton answered a series of questions from Judge Chuang acknowledging his rights and his voluntary decision to plead guilty to the charge, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

When asked if he was pleading guilty because he is, in fact, guilty, Bolton responded to Chuang: “I am, your honor, I’m sorry for it.”

Judge Chuang set Bolton’s sentencing hearing for Oct. 28. 

According to terms of the plea agreement outlined by prosecutors in court, the government will not seek a sentence of more than 60 months and Bolton has agreed to forfeit approximately $2.2 million to resolve the case.

Judge Chuang will ultimately have final discretion over how much time Bolton could serve, if any. 

Bolton also agreed to serve 100 hours of community service and is forfeiting any retirement pay tied to his time in federal service. 

The count he pleaded guilty to involves keeping classified national security information in diaries, according to sources. Bolton was expected to maintain that he did not take documents with classification markings out of government offices. 

“Mr. Bolton knew how to handle classified information, where it should be stored, how it should be stored, and with whom he could share that information,” U.S. Attorney Kelly Hayes told reporters outside court following Bolton’s guilty plea. “He also knew the damage to national security that could be caused by mishandling that sensitive information. Nevertheless, as Mr. Bolton just admitted, he put our national security at grave risk in violation of the law.” 

Hayes said the specific count Bolton pleaded guilty to involved Bolton’s unlawful retention of intelligence about an adversary’s plans for an attack conducted against U.S. forces in another country. 

“It contained human intelligence using sensitive sources and methods, and it discussed a covert action program,” Hayes said.

Bolton, who was national security adviser for part of the first Trump administration, was indicted by a grand jury in October 2025 on charges that he allegedly unlawfully transmitted and retained classified documents.

The indictment, handed up by a federal grand jury in Maryland, charged Bolton with eight counts of unlawful transmission of national defense information as well as 10 counts of unlawful retention of national defense information. 

Prosecutors had accused Bolton of using a non-government personal email account and messaging application to transmit to two unauthorized family members at least eight documents that contained information classified at levels ranging from “secret” to “top secret.”

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Special forces soldier who won 0,000 betting on Maduro’s capture pleads not guilty
Special forces soldier who won $400,000 betting on Maduro’s capture pleads not guilty
A wooden judge’s gavel and sounding block on a desk with a blurred courtroom in the background. (imaginima/Getty)

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Army special forces soldier who was indicted last week on charges of using classified information about the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to make more than $400,000 on the prediction market Polymarket pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Manhattan federal court and was released on bond.

Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyke appeared in the same courthouse complex where Maduro appeared following the raid on his Caracas compound that Van Dyke helped plan and execute.

Judge Margaret Garnet asked how he pleaded to charges including unlawful use of confidential governmental information for personal gain.

“Not guilty, your honor,” Van Dyke said.

He was accompanied in the courtroom by his attorneys, Zach Intrater, Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian, following his arrest last week at Fort Bragg, where he is posted.

Van Dyke is currently on leave from the Army. His ultimate military status is “unsettled,” Intrater said.

The defense attorney said he expected few disputes over the factual allegations. Instead, Intrater said the case would “largely rise and fall” on motions to eliminate certain evidence and to dismiss the charges.

“This is anything but a usual case,” Intrater said.

In what is believed to be the first case of insider trading on a prediction market, prosecutors alleged that Van Dyke used inside knowledge to place 13 bets on the outcome of the Maduro operation.

According to the indictment, Van Dyke opened a Polymarket account the day after Christmas and began placing bets on Dec. 27 through the evening of Jan. 2 — hours before soldiers entered Venezuelan airspace for the pre-dawn operation. After Trump made the operation public that day, Van Dyke allegedly profited $409,881 from his $33,034 in bets.

Prosecutor Ryan Finkel said there were no plans to add defendants or bring additional charges against Van Dyke but said, “I would not entirely rule it out.”

Judge Garnet released Van Dyke on a $250,000 personal recognizance bond. His travel is restricted to California, where his family lives, North Carolina, where he is posted and New York, where he is being prosecuted.

He has surrendered his firearms. Garnet said she would modify that condition if his military service required him to possess and use a gun.

Finkel said there is a “moderate” amount of evidence in the case including Polymarket records, bank transactions, cryptocurrency exchanges and email accounts. There could also be a certain amount of classified information that would require special handling.

“The events covered by the classified information have now occurred,” Garnet said. She said the case would move faster “if evidence could be declassified to the greatest extent possible.”

Van Dyke’s next court date is Monday, June 8.

Following his arrest on Thursday, Van Dyke briefly appeared in a North Carolina courtroom on Friday. He signed a bond after acknowledging that he understood the charges and potential penalties.

His case is being overseen in New York by the same judge who is presiding over the high-profile federal case against alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin Luigi Mangione.

Amid mounting criticism of prediction markets for allegedly enabling insider trading, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan said his company is “constantly” monitoring for suspicious activity and referring cases to authorities. Coplan argued that the public nature of prediction markets makes it easier to crack down on insider trading.

“The transparency afforded by onchain markets makes global compliance more effective than ever. Every trade is public, permanent, and auditable. Bad actors leave a trail,” he said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sinkhole shuts down runway at LaGuardia International Airport
Sinkhole shuts down runway at LaGuardia International Airport
Crews repair a sinkhole at LaGuardia International Airport in Queens, New York, May 20, 2026. (WABC)

(NEW YORK) — A sinkhole has shut down one of the runways at LaGuardia International Airport in New York City, prompting cancellations and delays, according to officials.

Crews found the sinkhole around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, while conducting a daily morning inspection of the airport’s airfield, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The sinkhole was located near Runway 4/22, one of the airport’s two runways, according to the Port Authority.

Runway 4/22 was “immediately” shut down, and emergency construction and engineering crews are on site to make repairs, the Port Authority said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is slowing flights into LaGuardia “due to weather and a sinkhole on Runway 4/22.”

“Travelers should expect delays and cancellations, particularly with forecast thunderstorms expected later today, and are strongly encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status information,” the Port Authority said.

The airport is currently under a ground delay, with flights departing to LaGuardia delayed an average of 98 minutes.

According to FlightAware, there are currently 197 cancellations into and out of LGA, and 168 delays.  

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Suspect in Kansas City interstate shootings believed to be found dead: Police
Suspect in Kansas City interstate shootings believed to be found dead: Police
The FBI said it is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Oscar Sanchez-Munoz. (FBI)

The man wanted by the FBI in a string of shootings in the Kansas City, Missouri, area is believed to have been found dead, according to police.

Oscar Sanchez-Munoz, 22, allegedly shot at a car in Wyandotte County, Kansas, on June 11, authorities said, and then on June 16, he allegedly shot at five cars along Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Missouri. The June 16 shootings killed one person and wounded four, police said.

On the night of June 16, Sanchez-Munoz barricaded himself inside a house in Independence, Missouri, east of Kansas City, and engaged in a standoff with police, authorities said. In the middle of the night, the house went up in flames, and once firefighters put out the blaze and police entered the house, Sanchez-Munoz was not there, authorities said.

The manhunt for Sanchez-Munoz had been underway ever since, with the FBI offering a $25,000 reward.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sanchez-Munoz’s relatives, who were going through the damage at the house in Independence, called detectives to say they noticed the smell of decomposition in the basement, and when they moved some items aside, they saw what they thought was a body, police said.

Responding officers found a body in clothes consistent with what Sanchez-Munoz was wearing the night of the shootings, police said.

“Based on clothing description, and last known location, detectives preliminarily believe this deceased person in the residence is Sanchez-Munoz,” police said in a statement.

The medical examiner will confirm the identity and determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

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