Judge refers Trump’s attorneys for potential disciplinary action over IRS lawsuit
(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge in Florida has referred President Donald Trump’s attorneys for potential disciplinary action over their filing of the $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS that resulted in the creation of the now-defunct “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(PHILADELPHIA) — The Trump administration can replace the slavery exhibit at the President’s House in Philadelphia, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.
The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel tosses out a February district court injunction that ordered the National Parks Service (NPS) to restore the panels that were removed from the site.
The Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the lower court does not have the jurisdiction over the claims that were brought against the Interior Department and the National Park Service by the city of Philadelphia.
NPS took down the outdoor memorial, which honors the lives of the nine enslaved Africans who were held at the site by President George Washington, in January. The exhibit was partially restored in February after a district court ruling, but not all materials were returned to the site. ABC News reached out to the city of Philadelphia and the Interior Department for comment.
In April, NPS published proposed changes to the panels.
“These new panels are full of historical context. They highlight the momentous events that took place in the President’s House and the other sites at Independence National Historical Park,” the appeals court ruling said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — Twenty-five years after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, left a gaping void in Lower Manhattan, American Express broke ground Thursday on its new headquarters, a tiered glass and steel tower at 2 World Trade Center.
The 55-story, 2 million square foot building with more than an acre of outdoor terraces and gardens is the last commercial development in the footprint of the fallen twin towers of the World Trade Center.
The skyscraper is scheduled to be completed in 2031 and rise 1,226 feet.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the project will create 3,200 jobs and inject $6 billion into the city’s economy.
“We are standing today on hallowed ground,” Mamdani said.
“This has been a long journey,” said Lisa Silverstein of Silverstein Properties, the developer of the site since 2001. “This is the capstone for the World Trade Center.”
(CINCINNATI) — A search is underway for a 22-year-old Northern Kentucky University student who went missing nearly a week ago, according to police.
The missing student, Murry Alexis Foust, was last seen on April 27 in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington, about nine miles south of Cincinnati, according to a statement from the Covington Police Department.
“At this time, there is no indication of foul play. We understand the family’s concern and share in the worry they are experiencing during this difficult time,” police officials said in the statement.
Police asked the public for help in locating Foust. “Concerns for their safety have arisen, and your input could be crucial,” police said.
The Covington Police Department released surveillance images of Foust, which it described as “the most recent surveillance footage we have found.” Citing police officials, ABC affiliate WCPO in Cincinnati said the surveillance images of Foust, who’s seen carrying a tan or yellow backpack and walking in the Latonia neighborhood, were taken around 6 p.m. local time on April 27.
“Northern Kentucky University is aware that one of our students, Murry (Alexis) Foust, has been reported missing. We are deeply concerned and our thoughts are with their family, friends and all those impacted,” a university spokesperson said in a statement. “The Covington Police Department is leading the investigation, and we are fully cooperating and supporting their efforts. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Covington Police.”
Police officials said they are using multiple resources in the search for Foust, including water rescue and search teams, and drone operators.
In an interview on Friday, Foust’s father told WCPO that there have been unconfirmed reported sightings of Foust since the student was reported missing, including one on Friday. However, no one has heard from Foust, the father said.
Foust is fine arts major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences and is set to graduate next week, WCPO reported.
Friends of Foust told WCPO that Foust was planning to go to a class at Northern Kentucky University on the afternoon Foust went missing. Friends said Foust’s phone was found at the student’s home and Foust’s backpack was located on the university campus, according to WCPO.
“We don’t know what happened. They could be in danger,” Eve Miller, a friend of Foust, told WCPO.