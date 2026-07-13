Tom Cruise transforms in ‘Digger’ official trailer

Tom Cruise transforms in ‘Digger’ official trailer
The poster for Tom Cruise’s upcoming film, ‘Digger.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dig up the official trailer for Tom Cruise’s new film, Digger.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the new trailer for the upcoming film on Monday. It finds Cruise completely transformed into the character Digger Rockwell, a billionaire who has a thick Southern accent, a potbelly and combed-over white hair.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) director Alejandro González Iñárritu helmed the movie. It is his first English-language feature since The Revenant.

Digger follows “the most powerful man in the world” who “embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything,” according to an official description.

The trailer starts with Cruise’s Digger enjoying a lavish lifestyle inside of his mansion. We soon learn that the company he owns is responsible for an ecological disaster that is likely to cause a nuclear war.

Digger then sets out to try to save the world, despite how unlikely the possibility may seem.

“If we can’t control the course of nature, at lease we can control the narrative,” Digger says. “When all else fails, you hit ’em with the truth. You know, the hard truth. Just bang, bang, bang!”

The film’s ensemble cast includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Riz Ahmed, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Emma D’Arcy.

Iñárritu also produces the film, which he co-wrote with his Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman. Cruise also serves as a producer.

Digger arrives in theaters on Oct. 2.

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‘Icebreaker’ hockey romance series coming to Netflix
‘Icebreaker’ hockey romance series coming to Netflix
‘Icebreaker’ by Hannah Grace. (Atria Books)

Netflix is getting in on the hockey romance action.

The streaming service is set to air an adaptation of Hannah Grace’s popular college hockey love story, Icebreaker.

The story follows aspiring Olympic figure skater Anastasia Allen, who’s forced to share a rink with NHL prospect Nate Hawkins.

Gossip Girl’s Amanda Lasher is on board as showrunner and will co-write the series with Jade Bartlett. Alex Cooper’s Unwell Productions is producing.

“I have been a fan of steamy YA since the seventh grade, reading Judy Blume stealthily hidden behind a textbook,” Lasher says. “I love this genre, and it’s been a joy working with Jade, the team at Unwell, and Netflix to bring Hannah Grace’s beloved Icebreaker novel to the screen.”

The series will follow other recent successful hockey romance adaptations, including Crave/HBO Max’s Heated Rivalry and Prime Video’s Off Campus.

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Director Morgan Neville on filming Lorne Michaels for new doc: ‘It was like making a nature documentary’
Director Morgan Neville on filming Lorne Michaels for new doc: ‘It was like making a nature documentary’
Lorne Michaels stars in director Morgan Neville’s documentary ‘Lorne.’ (Focus Features)

For decades, Lorne Michaels has made America laugh as the man behind the scenes of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. But for the most part he’s remained just that, behind the scenes.

The new documentary Lorne aims to change that, although its director, Morgan Neville, tells ABC Audio Michaels didn’t make it easy.

“I mean, the first day of shooting is literally what you see in the documentary, which is the cameras come out of the bags and Lorne vanishes,” Neville says. “Slowly, we got closer and closer. It was like making a nature documentary, and he kind of became a little more used to it.”

But while Michaels didn’t like talking about himself, plenty of people had no problem talking about him, with Michaels’ famous friends and colleagues, like Paul Simon, Steve Martin, Tina Fey, John Mulaney, Adam Sandler and more, contributing to the film.

“People do love to talk about Lorne, because for all of them, he looms large in their own stories,” says Neville. “You know, for a lot of them, he’s the reason they became famous or successful.”

The film also takes viewers inside the making of SNL, with cameras filming parts of the process most regular folks never get to witness.

Neville says the SNL footage was important because the film’s “not just Lorne’s backstory, but the dynamics he’s created and really the culture,” noting he wanted to capture that “while it still exists.”

And while moviegoers will indeed learn a lot about Michaels, they may still come away thinking he’s a bit of a mystery, and Neville’s OK with that.

“You know, Lorne is the Wizard of Oz, and on the one hand you want to learn about the Wizard of Oz,” he says, “but you also don’t want to demystify him to the point where he’s not the wizard anymore.” 

Lorne opens in theaters Friday.

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‘Melrose Place,’ ‘Days of Our Lives’ star Patrick Muldoon dies at 57
‘Melrose Place,’ ‘Days of Our Lives’ star Patrick Muldoon dies at 57
Patrick Muldoon attends the 53rd annual Saturn Awards at Hilton Universal City Hotel on March 8, 2026, in Universal City, California. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles on shows including Days of Our Lives and films including Starship Troopers, has died at age 57, his representative confirmed to ABC News Monday.

Muldoon rose to fame in the early 1990s with his role on Days of Our Lives, on which he originated the role of Austin Reed. He later starred on the primetime soap opera Melrose Place and had a recurring role on Saved By the Bell.

Days of Our Lives paid tribute to its former star on Monday, writing in an Instagram post, “The Days of our Lives family is saddened by the news of Patrick’s untimely passing.”

“As the original ‘Austin Reed,’ he left an indelible mark in Salem both personally and professionally. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, and he will be missed by all of us,” the soap opera posted, alongside a series of photos of Muldoon.

Allison Sweeney, who co-starred with Muldoon on Days of Our Lives, shared memories of the actor in a post on X Monday, writing, “Pat was a rare kind of person—brilliantly talented, endlessly kind, and generous in spirit. I was so lucky to have worked with him when I first started at Days, he made me feel at ease right away. He brought his unique charm and humor to work every day. A truly gifted guy, and one who will be profoundly missed.”

Lisa Rinna, who also starred alongside Muldoon on Days, posted a photo of the pair together in an Instagram Story, alongside a broken heart emoji.

In addition to his TV roles, Muldoon acted on the big screen, including the 1997 movie Starship Troopers, playing the role of Zander Barcalow.

Over his decadeslong acting career, Muldoon accrued nearly 100 acting credits, as well as more than one dozen producing credits and several soundtrack credits, according to IMDb.

Just days before his death, Muldoon shared a post on Instagram promoting a new film he was working on, Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton and Zazie Beetz.

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