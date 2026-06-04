‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’: First trailer for sixth ‘Ice Age’ film finds herd blown out of volcano

‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’: First trailer for sixth ‘Ice Age’ film finds herd blown out of volcano

The characters Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Buck, Crash and Eddie appear in ‘Ice Age: Boiling Point.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

Ice Age: Boiling Point is preparing to heat up movie theaters.

Disney and 20th Century Studios have released the official teaser trailer for the sixth theatrical film in the Ice Age franchise. The upcoming animated movie marks the next chapter in the iconic herd’s prehistoric misadventures.

Manny, Diego, Sid, Scrat and his beloved acorn are back in the minute-long teaser, which finds the gang getting shot out of a volcano.

They’re taken “straight into a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World,” according to an official description from Disney.

The original voice cast of Ray Romano, Denis Leary and John Leguizamo return to their roles of Manny the woolly mammoth, Diego the saber-toothed tiger and Sid the sloth. Also returning are Simon Pegg as Buck and Queen Latifah as Ellie. The characters of Crash, Eddie and Baby Scrat also appear in the teaser.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild‘s John Donkin directs Ice Age: Boiling Point while Lori Forte produces.

Blue Sky Studios produced the franchise’s first five films. This marks the first theatrical Ice Age movie since Blue Sky Studios was dissolved by The Walt Disney Company in 2021 after it was acquired in 2019.

The original movie premiered in theaters in 2002, while the franchise’s most recent installment, Ice Age: Collision Course, debuted to theaters in 2016.

Ice Age: Boiling Point arrives in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler joined ‘GMA’ to discuss their record-breaking film. (ABC News)

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler are opening up on making Oscar nominations history.

The actor-director duo sat down for an interview with Good Morning America‘s Chris Connelly to discuss Sinners, which gathered a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations, and their partnership, which has been over a decade in the making.

Coogler and Jordan recalled meeting in a Starbucks in 2011 to discuss their first joint project, Fruitvale Station.

“He reassured me. ‘Mike, I think you’re a movie star. Let’s go do this,'” Jordan said Coogler told him at the time.

The pair also discussed the moment they both realized that they had broken Oscars history on Oscar nomination morning.

Jordan said he woke up to missed messages and called his mother. “It felt great. You know, just to kind of hear her happiness and joy and knowing how much that she poured into me.”

Coogler said he watched the nominations with his spouse, Zinzi Coogler, who is also nominated as a producer on the film, and the pair celebrated with waffles.

Sinners marks the fifth collaboration between Coogler and Jordan, a partnership that includes the Creed movies and Black Panther.

Coogler reflected on what makes Jordan such an effective presence on screen.

“There’s a magic to Mike that I think like Tom Hanks has, where you see him and you care about him,” Coogler said. “As a character, he does everything. So what that gives him is an incredible amount of empathy when he’s on the screen,” Coogler said, adding that he also has “incredible drive.”

The pair said working together for as many years as they have has allowed them to work in sync.

“We complement one another,” said Jordan.

“You kind of know what the other person might need at a particular time to achieve a certain goal,” Coogler added.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ season 2 trailer and more
In brief: ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ season 2 trailer and more

Hudson Williams is staying booked and busy. Deadline reports that the Heated Rivalry breakout star has joined the cast of the upcoming culinary thriller film Tyrant. Other new additions to the cast include Paapa Essiedu, Omar Apollo and Nara Smith. They join the previously announced cast of Charlize Theron, Julia Garner and Demi Moore …

Alice and Steve now has a release date. Hulu has announced that the complete first season of the new comedy series starring Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker will arrive to the streaming service on June 8. All six episodes for the show, which finds friends turning into foes, will be available to watch internationally …

The trailer for the new season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! has arrived. It stars Colin Jost back as host of the program, which moves to Netflix for season 2 after streaming its first season on Prime Video. This new season premieres May 11, with new episodes debuting every weekday through June 5 …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kristin Davis, Tig Notaro cast in ‘Beach Read’ film adaptation: Report
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Kristin Davis attends the ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3 photocall at Hotel Napoleon on May 29, 2025, in Paris, France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) | Tig Notaro attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

Kristin Davis and Tig Notaro are joining the Emily Henry rom-com universe.

The actors have joined the cast of the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Beach Read, Deadline reports. They join Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and The White Lotus‘ Patrick Schwarzenegger, who are set to star in the film, as well as Andie MacDowell and Kevin Bacon. Production will begin on the picture in June.

ABC Audio has reached out to 20th Century Studios for confirmation.

Beach Read follows the character January Andrews, a romance novelist who struggles with writer’s block due to her grief after the death of her father and her discovery of the secrets he kept.

January spends the summer at her father’s Michigan beach house as she prepares to sell it. While there, she reconnects with Gus Everett, a fellow author and her formal college rival. The pair spark an unexpected romance after they agree to partake in a writing challenge to get them out of their respective writing ruts.

Yulin Kuang, who co-wrote the Netflix film adaptation of Henry’s novel People We Meet on Vacation, will direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios from her own script.

This is the latest adaptation of one of Henry’s works, following the release of People We Meet on Vacation in January. Three of her other novels — Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place — are also currently being adapted for the screen.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.