Kristin Davis, Tig Notaro cast in ‘Beach Read’ film adaptation: Report

Kristin Davis, Tig Notaro cast in ‘Beach Read’ film adaptation: Report

Kristin Davis attends the ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3 photocall at Hotel Napoleon on May 29, 2025, in Paris, France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) | Tig Notaro attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

Kristin Davis and Tig Notaro are joining the Emily Henry rom-com universe.

The actors have joined the cast of the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Beach Read, Deadline reports. They join Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and The White Lotus‘ Patrick Schwarzenegger, who are set to star in the film, as well as Andie MacDowell and Kevin Bacon. Production will begin on the picture in June.

ABC Audio has reached out to 20th Century Studios for confirmation.

Beach Read follows the character January Andrews, a romance novelist who struggles with writer’s block due to her grief after the death of her father and her discovery of the secrets he kept.

January spends the summer at her father’s Michigan beach house as she prepares to sell it. While there, she reconnects with Gus Everett, a fellow author and her formal college rival. The pair spark an unexpected romance after they agree to partake in a writing challenge to get them out of their respective writing ruts.

Yulin Kuang, who co-wrote the Netflix film adaptation of Henry’s novel People We Meet on Vacation, will direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios from her own script.

This is the latest adaptation of one of Henry’s works, following the release of People We Meet on Vacation in January. Three of her other novels — Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place — are also currently being adapted for the screen.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

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While many men wish death upon 50 Cent, he now spends much of his time working on documentary series. The latest project on his slate focuses on his own life and is set to premiere on Hulu.

The untitled series will be produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation and G-Unit Film & Television, with Mandon Lovett at the helm as director. The three-part project will chronicle 50 Cent’s rise from the streets of Jamaica, Queens, to global superstardom. It will give insight into his evolution across music, business and film, and how he has “consistently transformed conflict and adversity into enduring cultural impact,” according to a press release.

“Positive vibes. focus on the win,” 50 wrote while announcing the news on Instagram. He serves as executive producer with Lovett, showrunner Patrick Altema, and IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

The project adds to 50 Cent’s list of documentary work, which include Sean Combs: The Reckoning for Netflix and The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast for Starz, both of which he executive produced. Gang Wars is currently in development for A&E.

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In brief: ‘Bait’ official trailer and more
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Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has given an update on Heartstopper Forever, the upcoming Netflix film that will serve as the series’ finale. Deadline reports Oseman said, while speaking at the London Book Fair on Tuesday, that the film will not arrive on Netflix before the final book in the series debuts on July 2. “It won’t be coming out before the book,” Oseman said. “It was so important to me that the book comes out first, so people can experience the end of the story in the book. The series was the adaptation, not the other way around.” …

The trailer for Riz Ahmed’s new comedy series Bait has arrived. Prime Video has released the official trailer for the new six-episode series, which will debut in its entirety on March 25. The show follows a struggling actor whose last chance to make it big comes in the audition of a lifetime …

Josh Lucas, Tim Blake Nelson and Josh Duhamel are all new additions to the upcoming Paramount Pictures film The Rescue. Deadline reports the film, which stars Brandon Sklenar, will also feature Nick Searcy, Lorelei Olivia Mote, Austin Amelio and Spencer Treat Clark as part of its cast …

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Jill Biden bid ,000 for a chance to guest star on ‘Heated Rivalry,’ but lost out
Jill Biden bid $35,000 for a chance to guest star on ‘Heated Rivalry,’ but lost out
First lady Jill Biden speaks at the International African-American Museum before President Joe Biden takes stage on Jan. 19, 2025, in Charleston, South Carolina. One day before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Biden thanked South Carolina for its support during his speech. (Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

If Dr. Jill Biden guest-starring on season two of Heated Rivalry was somehow on your bucket list, we have unfortunate news for you.

In a surprise appearance at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center’s annual Center Dinner on Thursday night, the former first lady “raised her paddle at $35,000 but was quickly outbid,” according to a press release from the organization.

The Center added in a press release that the “intense bidding war” led Heated Rivalry producers Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady to add “two walk-on roles for the top bidder at $125,000, each, resulting in a $250,000 donation to The Center.”

Biden cheekily posted about her losing bid on social media, saying: “Guess I won’t be heading to the cottage after all—but it was worth a shot! What a wonderful evening supporting @LGBTCenterNYC.”

At the beginning of the event, the former first lady was welcomed with a standing ovation by the audience for the work her and her husband, former President Joe Biden, have done for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, also known as The Center, was established in 1983 at the height of the AIDS crisis to “provide a safe and affirming place for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers to respond to the urgent threats facing the community.”

Thursday’s event went on to raise over $2 million to support their work, the organization said.

The annual dinner celebrated LGBTQ+ community icons and allies who have had an impact on the community. Brady and Tierney were honored, as well as Brooks Brothers Brand CEO Ken Ohashi and Gilead Sciences.

The event was attended by RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 finalists Darlene Mitchell, Myki Meeks and Nini Coco, and singer Melanie C delivered a performance that had “everyone on their feet,” according to the press release.

ABC News’ Angeline Bernabe contributed to this report.

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