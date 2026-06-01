What to know about horror film ‘Backrooms’ after record-breaking opening weekend

What to know about horror film ‘Backrooms’ after record-breaking opening weekend

Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘Backrooms.’ (A24)

Backrooms, the psychological horror film from 20-year-old director Kane Parsons, has marked a new bright spot for the horror genre.

The film, which stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve and Mark Duplass, debuted May 29. It brought in more than $81 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, off a $10 million budget, according to The Numbers, a film industry data site that tracks box office revenue.

Backrooms not only routed at the box office but made history in the process, with Parsons becoming the youngest director to helm a #1 box office film globally, A24 confirmed to ABC News this week.

The film is also the largest original horror debut in history, according to the studio.

Additionally, Obsession, a horror film starring Inde Navarrette that debuted in May, has brought in more than $104 million in the weeks since its May 15 theatrical premiere, according to The Numbers.

According to a brief synopsis from A24, Backrooms centers around a “strange doorway” that “appears in the basement of a furniture showroom” one day.

A trailer for the film shows Ejiofor’s character, Clark, the furniture store owner, discovering the doorway before ending up in a large, dimly lit room with nothing but furniture piled up at the center and various voices speaking foreign languages over a fuzzy loudspeaker.

He later explains his confusion to his therapist, Dr. Mary Kline, played by Reinsve, before the trailer returns to the mysterious space, with Clark now exploring with some company. The trailer concludes with Reinsve entering the space as well.

Backrooms was written by Will Soodik, and was produced by horror filmmakers James Wan and Osgood Perkins, Arrival producer Shawn Levy and more. Finn Bennett and Lukita Maxwell also star in the film.

Backrooms is the debut film from director Parsons, who came to prominence via a series of wildly popular YouTube videos exploring a similar premise, most of the videos garnering millions of views apiece.

His most popular video, simply titled The Backrooms (Found Footage), has accumulated more than 81 million views since it was shared on Jan. 7, 2022.

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Jensen Ackles on ‘The Boys” ‘Supernatural’ reunion episode: ‘It was fun to watch them struggle’
Jensen Ackles on ‘The Boys” ‘Supernatural’ reunion episode: ‘It was fun to watch them struggle’
Misha Collins (Malchemical), Antony Starr (Homelander), Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Jared Padalecki (Mister Marathon) in ‘The Boys.’ (Jasper Savage/Prime Video)

Eric Kripke, the showrunner of Prime Video’s The Boys, also created Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons on The WB and then The CW. Kripke then cast that show’s star, Jensen Ackles, in The Boys as Soldier Boy, but the series’ latest episode is a full-on Supernatural reunion.

In the episode, Antony Starr’s Homelander and Ackles’ Soldier Boy go to LA to talk to a supe named Mister Marathon, who they’re told knows something about V1, a substance that can make Homelander immortal.  Mister Marathon is played by Jared Padalecki, who costarred with Ackles as Sam Winchester in Supernatural.

“They brought him in as a bit of a cameo appearance,” Ackles told ABC Audio. “Kripke’s always got crazy ideas up his sleeve. This certainly was one of them,and we had a lot of fun.”

Also in that episode, Homelander and Soldier Boy encounter another supe, Malchemical, played by Misha Collins, who was Castiel in Supernatural.

“It was good to mix it up with him again, and with Misha as well, and see how they handled the deep end of the Kripke pool that is The Boys,” Ackles added. “I think they did OK, but it was fun to watch them struggle.” 

What did the two struggle with? Well, let’s just say there’s a lot of blood and gore, several deaths and general mayhem. 

By the way, there are a number of big-name stars who make cameos in that particular scene, in addition to the Supernatural guys. We won’t spoil it, except to say that, in a meta moment, one of them is Seth Rogen, who happens to be one of The Boys‘ executive producers.

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Martin Short’s daughter Katherine Short dies at 42
Martin Short’s daughter Katherine Short dies at 42
Martin Short and Katherine Elizabeth Short arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 27, 2011, at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California. (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Katherine Short, the daughter of actor Martin Short, has died, ABC News has confirmed. She was 42.

A representative for Martin Short confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.”

The statement continued, “The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that a call came into Katherine Short’s address at 6:43 p.m. PT Monday for a possible suicide. When LAPD and medics arrived, they found a deceased female and an investigation was opened.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they responded to reports of a shooting at Katherine Short’s home. When they arrived, they found a woman deceased.

Katherine Short was one of three children the actor shared with his late wife, Nancy Dolman.

Dolman died on Aug. 21, 2010, from ovarian cancer. She and Martin Short were married for 30 years.

They also have two sons, Oliver Patrick Short, 39, and Henry Hayter Short, 36.

Martin Short has previously spoken about how his children were close, telling CNN in a 2013 interview that he was inspired by his own childhood to make sure his children were always close.

“When you have kids you have to just set down this bottom line of what can’t happen,” Martin Short said. “I’ve done it in my house and my parents did it in their house which was: Everyone has to like each other and get along. And if you don’t, you’ll get the wrath of the parents.”

According to People, Katherine Short earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006.

She then earned her master’s in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.

Following an internship at the pro bono law firm Public Counsel, training at the West L.A. Veterans Administration and a role at UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, she worked in private practice as a licensed clinical social worker and also worked part time at the clinic Amae Health.

Katherine Short was also a mental health advocate and was involved with the charity Bring Change 2 Mind.

Over the years, Martin Short brought his daughter with him to several events. She appeared with him and Dolman at the afterparty for The Producers in 2003 and also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her dad in February 2011.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

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﻿’Hoppers’﻿ leaps to #1 debut at the box office
﻿’Hoppers’﻿ leaps to #1 debut at the box office
A scene from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Hoppers.’ (Pixar)

Hoppers has bounced its way to a #1 debut at the box office.

The latest film from Pixar brought in $46 million in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. That knocked the previous week’s box office leader, slasher movie Scream 7, to #2, which added $17.3 million to its total.

The Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed The Bride! came in third place with an opening weekend total of $7.26 million. The film stars Jessie Buckley as the titular bride of Frankenstein’s monster, played by Christian Bale.

Two holdovers rounded out the top five. Animated sports comedy GOAT took fourth place with $6.6 million, while the romantic literary adaptation Wuthering Heights slotted in at #5 with $3.375 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Hoppers — $46 million
2. Scream 7 — $17.3 million
3. The Bride! — $7.26 million
4. GOAT — $6.6 million
5. Wuthering Heights — $3.75 million
6. Crime 101 — $2.07 million
7. Send Help — $1.6 million
8. I Can Only Imagine 2 — $1.525 million
9. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert — $1.524 million
10. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — $1.3 million

﻿Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News. 

﻿

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