In brief: ‘The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen’ headed to Disney Channel and more

In brief: ‘The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen’ headed to Disney Channel and more

The Cheetah Girls are strutting back to Disney Channel. A new film called The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen has been greenlit at Disney Channel and Disney+. Raven-Symoné will reprise her role as Galleria “Bubbles” Garibaldi and produce the new film. Also returning are Adrienne Bailon, who will once again play Chanel “Chuchie” Simmons, and Sabrina Bryan, who will make a special appearance as Dorinda “Do” Thomas. The movie will follow a new group of teens who want to take the stage as the new Cheetah Girls … Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

The upcoming Rent revival on the West End has revealed who will star alongside Gaten Matarazzo’s Mark. Travis Ross is set to play Roger, Bella Brown will be Mimi, Billy Nevers is set for Collins, Lazy Violet will play Maureen, Danielle Fiamanya will take on the role of Joanne, Jeevan Braich is set for Angel and Joaquin Pedro Valdes is going to play Benny. The production has been extended to March 27, 2027, with previews staring on Sept. 26 and an opening night of Oct. 8 …

A spinoff to the film M3GAN will soon be headed to homes everywhere. The film, titled SOULM8TE, is an erotic thriller following an AI robot. Universal Pictures removed it from its theatrical calendar in late 2025 and is now moving forward with a straight-to-digital release for the film. A trailer for the movie is now available to watch. Audiences can rent the movie starting Aug. 1 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment …

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‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ shatters records to become most-watched movie trailer
‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ shatters records to become most-watched movie trailer
Tom Holland launches the official trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ at sunrise on March 18, 2026, from the top of the Empire State Building. (Marion Curtis/StarPix for Columbia Pictures)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now the most-watched movie trailer of all time.

The trailer for the upcoming Sony Pictures film was released on Wednesday. It obtained a historic 718.6 million views in its first 24 hours, according to WaveMetrix.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer surpassed former record holder Deadpool & Wolverine‘s movie trailer within eight hours of its launch. It reached 373 million views at that time, surpassing Deadpool & Wolverine‘s previous 24-hour record of 365 million.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also surpassed the record set by the trailer for the video game Grand Theft Auto VI, which previously claimed the title of the biggest video launch of all time in 2025. It received 475 million views over its first 24 hours.

This new film finds Peter Parker in a completely different time in his life. It’s set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves,” according to an official description from Sony. “Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo star in the film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into movie theaters on July 31.

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‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ to return for third and final season
‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ to return for third and final season
Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ season 3. (Courtesy of Netflix)

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is coming back for a third and final season.

The Netflix series, based on Holly Jackson’s bestselling novels, stars Emma Myers as teen detective Pippa Fitz-Amboi.

Jackson, also an executive producer on the series, tells Tudum that she’s “ecstatic” to bring the final book in her series, As Good as Dead, to the screen.

As Good as Dead is my favorite of the book series, and it’s by far my favorite season of the show too,” she says. “You’ll see Pip as you’ve never seen her before. It’s dark, breathless, horrible, and somehow still manages to be funny. Come on back to Little Kilton for the final time … if you dare.”

Myers says book three is her favorite book in the trilogy as well and tells fans, “Get ready for a crazy time!”

According to Tudum, the four-episode third season has wrapped production and will debut sometime in 2027.

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In brief: Scarlett Johansson to star in Ari Aster’s next film and more
In brief: Scarlett Johansson to star in Ari Aster’s next film and more

Scarlett Johansson will star in Ari Aster’s next film. The director is set to helm an original movie titled Scapegoat from a script he penned for A24. The studio confirmed the upcoming film in a post to Instagram. This marks Aster’s fifth feature-length film, and will also be his fifth made for A24. “5/5 with Ari Aster,” the studio captioned its announcement post …

It seems we may be seeing more of the Sanderson sisters. Deadline reports that Hocus Pocus 3 is in early development at Disney, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy returning to their roles as the three Sanderson sisters. The outlet reports a theatrical distribution element would be part of this film’s release, after the success of the 2022 sequel Hocus Pocus 2, which was released straight to Disney+ …

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s Matthew Lillard. Variety reports the actor has joined the cast of Superman: Man of Tomorrow. It’s unclear which role Lillard will play in the film. He joins a cast that includes David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult and Lars Eidinger …

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