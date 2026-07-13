Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’ surpasses $1 billion

Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’ surpasses billion
‘Michael’ (Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Can’t beat it! The Michael Jackson movie has hit another milestone.

Michael has surpassed the $1 billion mark at the box office, becoming the first biopic to cross that threshold.

In June it claimed the title of highest-grossing biopic of all time, taking over from the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer. It’s also the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time, surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody, and the biggest film ever for Lionsgate.

“Audiences have embraced the film from the beginning, turning it into a unique cultural phenomenon in theaters around the world,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said in a statement. “Their passion speaks to the enduring appeal of one of the greatest recording artists of all time, and it underscores the continued strength and vitality of the theatrical moviegoing experience.”

Director Antoine Fuqua called the milestone “a deeply humbling moment.”

“This achievement belongs to everyone who came together with a shared vision to honor one of the greatest artists the world has ever known,” he continued in a statement. “I am profoundly grateful to the audiences around the globe who embraced this film, showed up in theaters, and connected with this story across generations and cultures. This historic milestone is a testament to the enduring power of cinema to bring us together, and it is a chapter in movie history I will never forget.”

The movie, starring the King of Pop’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, debuted in April with an impressive $217 million globally.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Wuthering Heights’ gets HBO Max release date and more
In brief: ‘Wuthering Heights’ gets HBO Max release date and more

Wuthering Heights is headed to HBO Max. The Emerald Fennell film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel will make its streaming debut May 1 on HBO Max before debuting to HBO linear on May 2. Margot Robbie stars as Cathy while Jacob Elordi is Heathcliff in the film, which also stars Hong Chau, Shazad Latif and Alison Oliver …

Ellen DeGeneres is swimming back to her iconic character of Dory. Deadline reports that the comedian will return to voice the cartoon blue tang fish in a new short film set in Pixar’s Finding Nemo universe. While plot details for the short film haven’t been released, the outlet reports that production has started on the project …

Gen V has been canceled at Prime Video. Variety reports that The Boys spinoff series will not return for a third season on Amazon’s streaming service. Although Gen V is ending, its executive producers told the outlet that characters from the show will find their stories continued in The Boys season 5, as well as other upcoming projects set in the same universe …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Javier Bardem, Amy Adams unpack their new reimagining of ‘Cape Fear’
Javier Bardem, Amy Adams unpack their new reimagining of ‘Cape Fear’
Javier Bardem and Amy Adams in ‘Cape Fear.’ (Apple TV)

Max Cady is back, and this time he’s played by Javier Bardem.

Apple TV’s limited series adaptation of Cape Fear has just debuted its first two episodes. This reimagining of the classic 1962 film and Martin Scorsese’s 1991 remake finds Bardem taking on the role of the former prisoner set on revenge. He told ABC Audio he felt pressure stepping into both Robert De Niro and Robert Mitchum’s shoes.

“Of course, the pressure is about me being a huge admirer of De Niro’s and Mitchum’s iconic performances,” Bardem said. “But also, the pressure was off when I first read the scripts and I felt that there was a different take, different character to play because it’s a different time in history.”

Bardem said he didn’t have to emulate anything specifically from De Niro or Mitchum’s takes on the role, outside of the “sense of humor” and “the irony of those performances,” although those aspects “were present [in] the writing.”

This take on Cape Fear gender swaps Max Cady’s lawyer into a woman — a new, reimagined character named Anna Bowden. Amy Adams portrays Anna, and she spoke about what this change brings to the story. 

“I really love that aspect of it, this dynamic between them and the sort of power play. … There’s a depth and sort of a complexity to the relationship that we got to explore,” Adams said.

Going further, Adams said the story has more nuances when Max Cady’s lawyer is a mother, with audiences “understanding the risk and the protective nature that she would have.”

“Women’s relationship with shame is also something that I was interested in exploring through this. And pressuring yourself and being unforgiving to yourself,” Adams said. “It gave me a lot to play with.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

As NYC’s Tribeca Festival turns 25, co-founder Robert De Niro wants it to go on ‘forever’
As NYC’s Tribeca Festival turns 25, co-founder Robert De Niro wants it to go on ‘forever’
Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal speak during the 25th Tribeca Festival Bloomberg reception on June 1, 2026 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

The 25th anniversary edition of New York’s Tribeca Festival kicks off Wednesday night with a screening of a new Earth, Wind & Fire documentary, followed by a performance by the legendary band. The festival, which runs through June 14, features TV, movie and documentary screenings, plus premieres, panels, reunions and stars galore. Not bad for an event that started as a one-off.

The festival was founded in 2002 by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal as a way to revitalize downtown New York City after the 9/11 terror attacks. “It was only, how could we bring people back downtown, how we could give our neighbors something to look forward to. As far as I was concerned, it was one and done,” Rosenthal told ABC Audio. “Bob always believed we were gonna do it again, though.”

“I felt very positive about it once it happened,” De Niro said. “My feeling was it’d be great if it could be part of the fabric of New York, a New York tradition that just goes on forever, you know?”

De Niro will also appear at one of this year’s special events: a 50th anniversary Taxi Driver screening and conversation with him, director Martin Scorsese and co-star Jodie Foster. De Niro said celebrating any of his films — even a classic like Taxi Driver — after the fact isn’t something he ever thought would happen.

“When you’re doing a movie, a project, you don’t ever think that it would be received in the way you’re saying Taxi Driver’s been received, ever,” he told ABC Audio. “You just don’t think that. So it’s nice, but you just don’t ever expect it … it’s just, you do the project and that’s it.” 

The festival will close with the documentary Alicia Keys: Girl from Hell’s Kitchen; Keys will appear after the screening.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.