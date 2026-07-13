FBI offers reward for information on deceased newborn at Electric Forest music festival

FBI offers reward for information on deceased newborn at Electric Forest music festival
An FBI logo on a podium seen during a press conference at Los Angeles FBI Office on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

(DETROIT) — The FBI announced it is joining an investigation into the death of an infant who was found dead in a toilet at the Electric Forest music festival last month. The agency is offering a $15,000 reward for new information on the case.

The FBI’s Detroit Field Office, alongside Michigan State Police, is seeking information regarding the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death.

The newborn was found in a portable restroom on the campgrounds of the festival on the morning of Sunday, June 28, the final day of the four-day festival, according to Michigan State Police. The festival took place in Rothbury, Michigan, in the western part of the state near Lake Michigan.

Preliminary autopsy findings indicate the infant was viable and born alive, Michigan police reported.

The child was identified by police as a “neonate,” an infant in the first 28 days after birth.

An employee of the restroom vending company found the deceased infant when conducting routine maintenance on the restrooms, ABC News’ Grand Rapids affiliate WZZM 13 reported.

“Investigators believe there are individuals with important information relevant to this case who may be reluctant to come forward,” Michigan State Police wrote on X. “The MSP continues to seek the public’s assistance and encourages anyone with information to report it.”

Information regarding the incident can be reported at Michigan.gov/MichTip or by calling 1-855-MICH-TIP (1-855-642-4847).

In a Facebook post, Electric Forest urged the public to share new information with police, writing it is “heartbroken” by the tragic event.

Michigan State Police requested the public not speculate on social media as investigators work to determine what happened.

“We are confident that continued investigative efforts, combined with forensic science, will ultimately lead to the identification of the person responsible,” Michigan State Police said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Venezuelan migrant sues Trump administration over deportation to notorious CECOT prison
Venezuelan migrant sues Trump administration over deportation to notorious CECOT prison
The entrance of the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) that is located t the municipality of Tecoluca, in San Vicente, El Salvador, on October 12, 2023. (Alex Pena/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A Venezuelan migrant who was deported from the United States to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison last year has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging he was wrongfully removed without due process.

Attorneys for Neiyerver Adrián Leon Rengel say their client’s removal violated his rights.

“Through a series of unconstitutional and ultra vires acts by high-ranking federal officials and law enforcement officers, Plaintiff Neiyerver Adrián Leon Rengel was wrongly identified as a member of the gang Tren de Aragua, repeatedly denied due process, falsely imprisoned, intentionally deceived, and — ultimately — illegally sent to El Salvador in blatant violation of a court order,” the lawsuit filed on Tuesday states.

Rengel is one of more than 250 Venezuelan nationals released to their home country from CECOT in a prisoner swap last July, after being removed from the U.S. under the Alien Enemies Act, an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process.

The Trump administration deported two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the El Salvador prison by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

Rengel is seeking $1.3 million in damages.

According to the complaint, Rengel presented himself at a U.S. port of entry several years ago, complied with all immigration requirements, and was awaiting an immigration hearing that was set for 2028.

“On the morning of his birthday, March 13, 2025, while he was headed to work, Plaintiff was caught in the Administration’s scheme and would soon experience the full force of its unconstitutional and unlawful policies,” the complaint states. “At the time of his arrest, the only justification offered by ICE officers was that Plaintiff’s tattoos indicated his membership in TdA. Plaintiff immediately rebutted that identification, as he has never had any affiliation with TdA or any other gang.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security disputed the allegations in the suit.

“Neiyerver Adrian Leon Rengel entered our country illegally in 2023 from Venezuela and is an associate of Tren De Aragua. This illegal alien was deemed a public safety threat as a confirmed associate of the Tren de Aragua gang and processed for removal from the U.S.,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“We hear far too much about gang members and criminals’ false sob stories and not enough about their victims,” the statement said. “We are confident in our law enforcement’s intelligence, and we aren’t going to share intelligence reports and undermine national security every time a gang member denies he is one.”

Rengel was held at the Salvadoran prison for four months. During that time, he alleges he was beaten by guards, denied medical care, and held without contact with his family or legal counsel.

“These conditions and the physical abuse inflicted on Plaintiff were the direct, proximate result of the decisions of federal officials who placed and maintained him in constructive U.S. custody at CECOT, and they constitute cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment,” the complaint states.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Woman dead, 3 hurt in fireworks explosion; man arrested for involuntary manslaughter: Police
Woman dead, 3 hurt in fireworks explosion; man arrested for involuntary manslaughter: Police
A woman was killed in a fireworks explosion in Chino, California, on July 4, 2026. (KABC)

(CHINO, Calif.) –A man has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter after a woman died and three people were injured from a fireworks explosion in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said.

Investigators believe a large quantity of fireworks ignited, prompting an explosion during 4th of July celebrations Saturday night in Chino, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles, Chino police said. The blast also engulfed a car in flames, police said.

Derion Tradon James Jr., 28, was detained at the scene and later booked on an involuntary manslaughter charge, police said.

“There was a humongous explosion. The explosion was so loud, it’s what I would assume a gas line in a house blew up,” witness Gabriel Gilmore told ABC Los Angeles station KABC. “… The plume of smoke that rose from the floor was equivalent to the size of the house.”

One victim, a woman in her 20s, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries, police said on Sunday.

Two other adults suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive, according to police, who said a child was also injured and has since been released from the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Chino police department told ABC News that the investigation into the incident is “active and ongoing,” and that “detectives are continuing to work closely with the Ontario [California] Fire Department’s bomb squad to determine exactly what occurred.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Undocumented immigrant arrested in killing of Loyola University Chicago student: DHS
Undocumented immigrant arrested in killing of Loyola University Chicago student: DHS
An undated photo of Sheridan Gorman who was shot and killed in Chicago on March, 19, 2026. (Courtesy of the Gorman Family)

(CHICAGO) — An undocumented immigrant from Venezuela has been arrested in the killing of a Loyola University Chicago student, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Sheridan Gorman, 18, was walking with friends near Tobey Prinz Beach Park, less than a mile from the university’s Lake Shore campus, in the early hours of March 19 when a man walked up to the group and shot Gorman, according to Chicago police.

“She had her entire life ahead of her — her education, her future, her family, the countless lives she would have touched,” Gorman’s family said in a statement. “All of that was taken in a moment.”

The suspect, Jose Medina, was arrested on Friday on charges including first-degree murder and is due at a detention hearing on Monday, police said.

DHS said it’s lodged an arrest detainer as the agency pushes for Medina to be kept behind bars.

DHS said Medina has been apprehended and released twice. He was first apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol and released in May 2023, and the next month, he was arrested for shoplifting in Chicago and released, DHS said. The Chicago Police Department said it doesn’t provide criminal histories.

Gorman “was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians,” DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. “We are calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods.”

Gorman’s family also commented on the immigration policies, saying, “We are gravely disappointed by the policies and failures that allowed this individual to remain in a position to commit this crime. When systems fail — whether through release decisions, lack of coordination, or unwillingness to act — the consequences are not abstract. They are real. And in our case, they are permanent.”

“Accountability must be complete,” the family said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.