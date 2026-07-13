FBI offers reward for information on deceased newborn at Electric Forest music festival

An FBI logo on a podium seen during a press conference at Los Angeles FBI Office on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

(DETROIT) — The FBI announced it is joining an investigation into the death of an infant who was found dead in a toilet at the Electric Forest music festival last month. The agency is offering a $15,000 reward for new information on the case.

The FBI’s Detroit Field Office, alongside Michigan State Police, is seeking information regarding the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death.

The newborn was found in a portable restroom on the campgrounds of the festival on the morning of Sunday, June 28, the final day of the four-day festival, according to Michigan State Police. The festival took place in Rothbury, Michigan, in the western part of the state near Lake Michigan.

Preliminary autopsy findings indicate the infant was viable and born alive, Michigan police reported.

The child was identified by police as a “neonate,” an infant in the first 28 days after birth.

An employee of the restroom vending company found the deceased infant when conducting routine maintenance on the restrooms, ABC News’ Grand Rapids affiliate WZZM 13 reported.

“Investigators believe there are individuals with important information relevant to this case who may be reluctant to come forward,” Michigan State Police wrote on X. “The MSP continues to seek the public’s assistance and encourages anyone with information to report it.”

Information regarding the incident can be reported at Michigan.gov/MichTip or by calling 1-855-MICH-TIP (1-855-642-4847).

In a Facebook post, Electric Forest urged the public to share new information with police, writing it is “heartbroken” by the tragic event.

Michigan State Police requested the public not speculate on social media as investigators work to determine what happened.

“We are confident that continued investigative efforts, combined with forensic science, will ultimately lead to the identification of the person responsible,” Michigan State Police said.

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