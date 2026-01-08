Judge rejects Harvey Weinstein’s bid for new trial
(NEW YORK) — A judge in New York has rejected Harvey Weinstein’s bid for a new trial, ruling juror complaints about decorum in the deliberation room were adequately addressed.
Weinstein was convicted of the 2006 sexual assault of Mimi Haley, a one-time production assistant on the Weinstein-produced reality show “Project Runway.”
The defense said two jurors subsequently claimed they were pressured to convict.
Judge Curtis Farber decided on Thursday, “The Court’s response to the jurors’ complaints appropriately balanced the competing interests of investigating the allegations while avoiding any unnecessary taint of the deliberating jury.”
Weinstein is now consulting with his attorneys about when he will be re-tried for the rape count he faces in connection with an alleged 2013 assault of Jessica Mann. The judge declared a mistrial on that one count after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it would retry Weinstein on that count.
Weinstein, 73, remains in custody at Rikers Island in New York City after nearly six years of confinement. A representative for the disgraced Hollywood producer said he is “medically fragile and in legal limbo.”
(NEW YORK) — After a weekend of snow in the Midwest, the winter weather is focused farther south on Monday, with snow hitting Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest is bracing for an atmospheric river set to bring dangerous flooding.
Here’s the latest forecast:
Chicago saw 4.6 inches of snow on Sunday, with areas north of the city getting 6 inches.
Parts of Iowa and South Dakota saw more than 9 inches of snow over the weekend.
On Monday morning, the snow is focused farther east, falling from Kentucky to North Carolina.
A winter storm warning is in place for parts of Virginia, with 2 to 5 inches of snow possible from Roanoke to Richmond.
Norfolk, Virginia, could see up to 2 inches; up to 1 inch is possible for eastern Kentucky and the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina; and 1 to 3 inches of snow could hit western Virginia and southern West Virginia.
The snow will end Monday evening, but residents across the region should brace for a potentially dangerous evening commute.
Meanwhile, in the Pacific Northwest, an atmospheric river is set to bring days of heavy rain to Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
A flood watch is in effect for more than 9 million people, and landslides and debris flows are also possible.
More than 10 inches of rain is possible just from Monday through Wednesday across parts of western Washington and Oregon.
River levels may reach major flood stage by Wednesday, and the rain will continue through the week and into the weekend.
(DEDHAM, Mass.) — Brian Walshe, a Massachusetts man accused of killing and dismembering his wife, the mother of their three children, has been found guilty of first-degree murder.
His wife, Ana Walshe, went missing on Jan. 1, 2023, at the age of 39. Brian Walshe pleaded guilty last month, ahead of the trial, to lying to police following her disappearance and improperly disposing of her body, though he denies he killed his wife and has pleaded not guilty to murder.
Ana Walshe’s body has not been found.
After deliberating for nearly four hours following closing arguments on Friday without reaching a verdict, jurors resumed deliberations Monday morning for another approximately two hours. Brian Walshe remained stoic as the guilty verdict was read.
His sentencing has been scheduled for Wednesday. He faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Judge Diane Freniere informed the jury on Friday they could choose to convict on second-degree murder or the first-degree murder charge the prosecution has argued for, which includes the element of premeditation.
During opening statements in the Dedham trial, defense attorneys said Brian Walshe did not kill his wife but found her dead in bed on New Year’s Day in 2023 — calling her death sudden and unexplained — and then panicked and lied to police as they investigated her disappearance.
Prosecutors alleged Brian Walshe premeditatedly murdered and dismembered his wife, then disposed of her remains in dumpsters. The internet history on his devices on Jan. 1, 2023, included searches such as “best way to dispose of a body,” “how long for someone to be missing to inherit,” and “best way to dispose of body parts after a murder,” prosecutors said.
Defense attorney Larry Tipton argued during closing arguments the Commonwealth hadn’t proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Brian Walshe — whom he described as a “loving father and loving husband” — killed his wife or there was any motive to do so.
Tipton conceded there’s evidence Brian Walshe lied and disposed of a body, but argued there was nothing proving he planned to harm his wife. He claimed the internet search on murder came six hours after his wife died and “upsetting” searches about dismemberment and “cleaning up” do not point to a plan but rather his “disbelief.”
Commonwealth prosecutor Anne Yas, meanwhile, argued during closing arguments that Ana Walshe didn’t die of natural causes — but instead Brian Walshe killed her and then disposed of her body to hide the evidence in a “methodical” plan.
“The defendant did not want anyone to find Ana’s body and to know how she died, so the defendant bought cutting tools at Lowe’s and Home Depot and he cut up Ana’s body — the woman that he claimed to love — and he threw her into dumpsters,” she said.
Yas said their marriage was in “crisis,” and they had been having arguments about Ana Walshe being away from the family due to her job in Washington, D.C. She also claimed Brian Walshe knew his wife was having an affair, which the defense has denied.
The defense rested on Thursday without calling any witnesses. Freniere noted in court on Thursday that it appeared Brian Walshe would testify in his defense, based on the defense’s opening statement. Though he ultimately waived his right.
Evidence presented during the two-week trial included surveillance footage of a man believed to be Brian Walshe buying tools and other supplies at a Lowe’s on Jan. 1, 2023. A receipt showed that items, including a hacksaw, utility knife, hammer, snips, Tyvek suit, shoeguards, rags and cleaning supplies, totaling $462 were purchased with cash.
Additional surveillance footage presented in court showed someone throwing out trash bags at dumpsters on multiple days in early January 2023.
Several blood-stained items recovered from dumpsters by investigators — including a hacksaw, a piece of rug, a towel and hairs — and an unknown tissue were linked to Ana Walshe through DNA testing, a forensic scientist from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory testified during the trial.
Blood was also found in the basement of the family’s rental home in Cohasset, another forensic scientist with the crime lab testified.
Ana Walshe was reported missing by her employer on Jan. 4, 2023. Brian Walshe told police at the time that she had a “work emergency” at her job in D.C. and left their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day, according to audio of his interview played in court.
At the time, Brian Walshe and their three children were living in Massachusetts while he was awaiting sentencing in a federal fraud case after pleading guilty to a scheme to sell counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings.
Jurors heard testimony, including from a D.C. man with whom Ana Walshe was having an affair, that the mother of three was upset about being away from her young children so much — who were 2, 4 and 6 at the time — and there was stress in the marriage. The defense maintained the couple were happy.
(NEW YORK) — Looks like Team Rocket has struck again.
Almost $10,000 worth of Pokémon and baseball cards were stolen from Tom Brady’s card store in New York City last month, the NYPD said Friday.
The crime occurred at CardVault at around 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 20 when the male suspect bypassed the store’s payment machine, leaving the SoHo store with a collectable card stash worth approximately $9,710, according to police.
“Once the transaction was declined, the unidentified individual began to enter manual prompts into the contact payment terminal without the employee’s knowledge to bypass the transaction being declined,” the NYPD said in a statement to ABC News.
The NYPD told ABC News that the suspect is being investigated for grand larceny.
“At time in place of occurrence, unknown defendant utilized a tap to pay account and then manipulated the point of sale system in order to obtain property without the permission and authority to do so, resulting in the loss of 9,710 U.S. currency in merchandise. It’s being investigated by the Financial Crimes Task Force of the NYPD,” a police department spokesperson said, citing the crime report.
The suspect was last seen walking south on Lafayette Street wearing black clothes with a black Yankees cap and a multicolored bag, according to video of the crime shared by police.
CardVault describes itself online as a store where customers can engage in “buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and collectibles.”
“Founded in 2020 by an all-star team and backed by Brady’s personal passion for the hobby, CardVault’s commitment to community, authenticity, entertainment, and exceptional customer experience sets it apart in the collectibles market,” the store’s website reads.