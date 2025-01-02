Golden Globes reveals lineup of presenters

Prime Video has released first-look images for the new Dick Wolf police drama On Call, featuring Lori Loughlin‘s TV series return. The series “follows a rookie and veteran officer duo,” played by Pretty Little Liars‘ Troian Bellisario and The Good Doctor‘s Brandon Larracuente, “as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California.” The show will explore “the morality of protecting and serving a community.” Loughlin, who served two months behind bars for her role in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, will play Lit. Bishop. ER‘s Eriq La Salle and Tulsa King‘s Rich Ting also star. On Call premieres Jan. 9 …
A sequel to the 2023 film The Family Plan is in the works, with Mark Wahlberg set to produce and reprise his role as Dan Morgan, a government assassin turned suburban dad, Apple Original Films has announced. Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby will also return. The sequel “takes place during Christmas in Europe. Dan has planned the perfect vacation for the Morgans, but his past continues to haunt them in unexpected ways.” The Family Plan premiered as the most-watched film on Apple TV+ last year, according to the streaming service …
Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Lily Gladstone and Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston have been tapped to star in the upcoming action-thriller Lone Wolf, according to Deadline. The movie follows Gladstone as a troubled vet struggling with addiction who is recruited by Cranston for a covert government plot to assassinate a high-level politician, per the outlet. But after being set to take the fall, she must use her skills to outwit the shadow agents to protect the future of her son …
CBS has picked up the Young Sheldon spin-off George and Mandy’s First Marriage for a full season, the network has announced. The series “follows Georgie and Mandy,” played respectively by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, “as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.” Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin and Jessie Prez also star. The premiere episode of George and Mandy’s First Marriage amassed 10.6 million multiplatform viewers in its first seven days, according to VideoAmp and Paramount+ internal data. The show airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS …
Believe it or not, Eva Mendes says she “never considered herself” beautiful — but it’s her longtime partner Ryan Gosling who makes her feel “really f****** sexy.”
That’s what the actress, mom, author and entrepreneur tells the Times of London in a new interview about her life and career.
On the latter, she’s frank. “I was never in love with acting. I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress,” Eva says, allowing, “I had my moments when I worked with really great people.”
Two of those films are 2013’s The Place Beyond the Pines, on which she met her Barbie star beau and the mother of her two children, Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, and 2014’s Lost River, the 50-year-old’s last film and Ryan’s directorial debut.
“He gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before,” she says.
On that note, the actress credits Gosling with something else.
“I feel really f****** sexy at times,” Mendes says. “The way my man looks at me is just … at times I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ That might not sit well with people, but so much of how I feel is a reflection of what he’s giving me.”
She adds, “There’s so many things that can make me feel sexy and I’d say that I feel more sexy than not. I guess because I’ve never considered myself beautiful, but I’ve always felt very sexy.”
For the record, Eva says she was “totally fine” with turning 50, adding, “It’s just that number sounds crazy.”
Directors Steven Spielberg and Spike Lee are the latest recipients of the National Medal of Arts, handed out by President Joe Biden on Monday.
The award is “the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the federal government” and goes to “individuals or groups who are deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts in the United States.”
The National Medals of Arts were handed out for 2022 and 2023, with documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, Idina Menzel, Eva Longoria, Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott also being honored, along with the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.
In addition, actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton, writer Aaron Sorkin and the late chef Anthony Bourdain were honored with the 2023 National Humanities Medal, which “honors an individual or organization whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the human experience, broadened citizens’ engagement with history or literature, or helped preserve and expand Americans’ access to cultural resources.”