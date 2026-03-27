Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Hoppers isn’t hopping away from the #1 box office spot just yet.
The Pixar animated film stayed on top for a second week, bringing in $28.5 million. Two of the week’s other new releases, the Colleen Hoover romance adaptation Reminders of Him and the horror film Undertone, came in at #2 and #3, respectively.
Rounding out the top five were Scream 7 and GOAT. Two rereleases made it into the top 10: Kiki’s Delivery Service at #7 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze at #9.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office: 1. Hoppers – $28.5 million 2. Reminders of Him – $18.25 million 3. Undertone – $9.34 million 4. Scream 7 – $8.35 million 5. GOAT – $4.7 million 6. The Bride! – $2.1 million 7. Kiki’s Delivery Service – $1.668 million 8. Wuthering Heights – $1.665 million 9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze – $1.48 million 10. Crime 101 – $1.14 million
Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.
General Hospital actress Genie Francis is remembering her late co-star Anthony Geary, who died Sunday at the age of 78. Francis and Geary famously starred as Laura and Luke Spencer in the long-running soap opera for 37 years.
“Tony was a very warm person, very sensitive person, and incredibly funny,” Francis told ABC News. “I was very, very young and Tony was very protective of me. But we knew we were doing something very edgy.”
“[Television producer] Gloria Monty always said that we were going to change the face of daytime,” Francis continued. “And we were doing that. We were so excited. We didn’t want to leave when we were released. We’d sometimes sit on the stage and just talk about what we had done.”
Francis and Geary’s portrayal of the iconic couple earned both Daytime Emmy Awards and in 1981, when their characters married, about 30 million Americans tuned in to watch the wedding on General Hospital.
Geary opened up about his and Francis’ chemistry and success together in an interview with Good Morning America back in 2013.
“There are all kinds of successes but ours was different in that it was truly lightning in a bottle,” Geary said at the time. “It was the most unexpected place, a soap opera, which was about to be canceled, that took everyone’s interest and swept the nation. It’s a piece of history that I’m glad I took part in.”
Francis, now 63, said she will miss her longtime partner.
“I’m just heartbroken. I’m so sad,” said Francis. “But again, I am so lucky that I got to have this man as my first leading man. He ruined me. He ruined me for leading men for the rest of my life basically. Because I started with the best.”
Sinners star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler are opening up on making Oscar nominations history.
The actor-director duo sat down for an interview with Good Morning America‘s Chris Connelly to discuss Sinners, which gathered a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations, and their partnership, which has been over a decade in the making.
Coogler and Jordan recalled meeting in a Starbucks in 2011 to discuss their first joint project, Fruitvale Station.
“He reassured me. ‘Mike, I think you’re a movie star. Let’s go do this,'” Jordan said Coogler told him at the time.
The pair also discussed the moment they both realized that they had broken Oscars history on Oscar nomination morning.
Jordan said he woke up to missed messages and called his mother. “It felt great. You know, just to kind of hear her happiness and joy and knowing how much that she poured into me.”
Coogler said he watched the nominations with his spouse, Zinzi Coogler, who is also nominated as a producer on the film, and the pair celebrated with waffles.
Sinners marks the fifth collaboration between Coogler and Jordan, a partnership that includes the Creed movies and Black Panther.
Coogler reflected on what makes Jordan such an effective presence on screen.
“There’s a magic to Mike that I think like Tom Hanks has, where you see him and you care about him,” Coogler said. “As a character, he does everything. So what that gives him is an incredible amount of empathy when he’s on the screen,” Coogler said, adding that he also has “incredible drive.”
The pair said working together for as many years as they have has allowed them to work in sync.
“We complement one another,” said Jordan.
“You kind of know what the other person might need at a particular time to achieve a certain goal,” Coogler added.