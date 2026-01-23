Jury selection for Luigi Mangione’s federal trial to begin in September

(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) — Editor’s note: Some of the testimony described below may be distressing to some readers.
Robb Elementary School’s former afterschool coordinator, Emilia “Amy” Marin-Franco, held back tears and visibly shook in her seat when she testified on Thursday in the trial of former Uvalde, Texas, school police officer Adrian Gonzales.
Gonzales, who was one of nearly 400 law enforcement officers to respond to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting, is charged with child endangerment for allegedly ignoring his training during the botched police response. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed, and investigations have faulted the police response and suggested that a 77-minute delay in police mounting a counterassault could have contributed to the carnage.
Gonzales has pleaded not guilty and his legal team says he did all he could to help students.
Marin testified that on May 24, 2022, she saw a man crash his truck near the school. She was one of the first people to call 911 — first to report the crash, and then realized he was armed and heading to the school.
Jurors heard her 911 call, in which Marin simultaneously tried to get police to respond while encouraging students to hide.
“There is a guy with a gun. … Oh my god. I think he came on campus now,” she told a dispatcher, while telling students, “Come on guys, hurry.”
In deeply emotional testimony, she told the jury, “I kept asking the operator, ‘Where are the cops? Where are the cops?’ And I tell her, ‘There are kids running everywhere.'”
Marin told jurors that she feared for her and her students’ lives as she sheltered in a classroom and heard countless gunshots.
“They were like, nonstop,” she said. “I thought, ‘He’s going to kill me, he’s going to kill me, he’s going to kill me. I’m going to die, I’m going to die.'”
She testified that she tried to come up with a plan to disarm the shooter if he were to find her.
“I’m looking at the floor and I’m thinking, ‘I’ll tackle him from his ankles and knock him down with my shoulder. Get up on the counter, when he comes in, jump on his back, poke his eyes out, take his gun away from him,'” she said.
A prosecutor tried to ask Marin to describe what that moment was like.
“The feeling of that type of fear is something that only someone can understand who’s been through a mass shooting,” she said. “You won’t understand if you haven’t experienced it and I don’t wish it on anybody.”
“Is it an ugly feeling?” the prosecutor asked.
“It haunts me to this day,” she said.
In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Marin was falsely accused of leaving a door open that allowed the shooter to enter. She testified about removing a rock that was briefly used to prop the door open. During a brief cross-examination, defense attorneys used the testimony to highlight how Robb Elementary had issues with doors remaining unlocked.
Earlier on Thursday, Judge Sid Harle sided with defense lawyers and instructed jurors to completely disregard the testimony of former teacher Stephanie Hale, who was a key prosecution witness.
Hale returned to the stand for an hour Thursday morning in an effort to salvage her testimony, but defense lawyers ultimately argued that allowing her testimony to stand would endanger Gonzales’ right to a fair trial.
“There’s no doubt that this was crucial to the [defense] strategy,” Harle said. “I don’t think I have any choice, having denied the mistrial — other than to craft a remedy that will protect the due process rights and hopefully avoid any appellate review that would result in this case being reversed — so I am reluctantly going to instruct the jury to disregard her testimony in its entirety.”
Before instructing the jury, the judge personally thanked Hale for her testimony and emphasized that she was not at fault.
“I want to emphasize that you did absolutely nothing wrong. It’s not on you,” the judge said. “I want to tell you, just from personal experience, memories of traumatic events change.”
When Hale was on the stand Thursday, defense attorney Jason Goss attempted to point out that her original account — provided to state investigators four days after the 2022 shooting — differed from what she told the jury on Tuesday.
Hale testified that she saw the shooter near the south side of Robb Elementary and saw him firing toward her and her students. Defense lawyers alleged she never gave that information to state investigators.
“Seeing a shooter, and being shot at, are important details, you would agree with that?” Goss said.
“It depends on who you are,” she responded. “I don’t know. I guess possibly.”
Goss pointed out inconsistencies in her description of events over the last three years, such as how she learned about the shooter and his location.
“I’m not very good with directions,” Hale remarked about the location of the shooter.
During re-direct examination, Hale clarified that she told the grand jury about seeing clouds of dust near the playground, which suggested to her that she and her students were being shot at. She acknowledged, however, that she did not initially see the shooter with her own eyes.
Hale told defense lawyers that it was “kind of implied” that she saw the shooter based on her comments about seeing the dust clouds.
(WASHINGTON) — In the wake of the newly released Epstein files last week, President Donald Trump ordered an investigation into Democrats mentioned in the files — including LinkedIn co-founder and major Democrat donor Reid Hoffman.
On Tuesday, when pressed by ABC News’ Mary Bruce, Trump lashed out about the files, saying Democrats should face scrutiny. Specifically, he called out Hoffman by name, saying, “Hoffman, in my opinion, should be under investigation.”
“He’s a sleazebag,” Trump added.
Hoffman’s ties to Epstein have previously been reported — including a trip he took to Epstein’s island. Hoffman has said he regretted the relationship, which he said surrounded fundraising for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
No victim of Epstein’s sexual exploitation has made any public allegation of wrongdoing by Hoffman.
In 2019, Hoffman told AXIOS, “My few interactions with Jeffrey Epstein came at the request of [then-MIT Media Lab Director] Joi Ito, for the purposes of fundraising for the MIT Media Lab. Prior to these interactions, I was told by Joi that Epstein had cleared the MIT vetting process, which was the basis for my participation. My last interaction with Epstein was in 2015. Still, by agreeing to participate in any fundraising activity where Epstein was present, I helped to repair his reputation and perpetuate injustice. For this, I am deeply regretful.”
Ito resigned his position at MIT Media Lab in 2019 and apologized for “bringing such a person into our network. He denied any knowledge of Epstein’s “horrific acts.”
Following Trump’s call for an investigation, Hoffman responded in a series of social media posts calling for all the Epstein files to be released.
“Trump should release all of the Epstein files: every person and every document in the files,” Hoffman wrote. “I want this complete release because it will show that the calls for baseless investigations of me are nothing more than political persecution and slander. I was never a client of Epstein’s and never had any engagement with him other than fundraising for MIT.”
“I refuse to bend the knee to Donald Trump and his slanderous lies,” he added.
Notably, despite Trump’s new call for scrutiny of Hoffman, the 20,000+ page tranche of newly released Epstein files by the House Oversight Committee this week appears to contain few communications between Epstein and Hoffman.
In one July 2015 exchange, Hoffman sent Epstein an email containing a link, writing: “my occasional roundup of interesting links and writing I’ve shared— in case you missed them :)”
Epstein responded, but on another topic, “heyy it looks like your diet program has worked,” he wrote.
“Slow process,” Hoffman replied, indicating he would see Epstein soon. “Planning to see you in August. Hope you’re well.”
Years later, in March 2017 — during the first Trump administration — Epstein emailed Hoffman, the records show, about a “HUGE donor advised fund,” telling him it would be “an elegant solution to the cuts trump proposes to what some consider critical programs.”
“You could organzie a huge public charity that would continue the work of many worthwhile orgs. not my thing but structurally beautiful,” he continued.
“Hope you see you soon,” Epstein said to end the note.
Additionally, Epstein’s scheduling records show the convicted sex offender had numerous meetings scheduled with Hoffman over the years — including one apparent visit to Epstein’s infamous private island.
The records of Epstein’s schedules were included in discovery exchanges in litigation, since settled, between the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands and JPMorgan Chase. The records were obtained by ABC News through a public records request.
Specifically, a November 2014 calendar entry lists a “reminder” that Hoffman would be arriving in Fort Lauderdale via a Virgin America flight. The schedule then lists a 9 p.m. Boeing flight that would “arrive LSJ” — an apparent reference to Epstein’s island.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Hoffman told the outlet he visited Epstein’s island only once for an MIT fundraising trip. He also said his last interaction with Epstein occurred in 2015 and that he regretted his association with him.
Beyond the island visit, Epstein’s calendar records also reflect multiple Skype calls scheduled with Hoffman, including in 2013 and into 2014.
Earlier this year, Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell said she had never seen Hoffman with Epstein on a flight or “getting massages.” The comments came during an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche — Trump’s former personal attorney.
Do you know whether Mr. Epstein had a relationship with Reid Hoffman?” Blanche asked.
“I don’t know,” Maxwell replied.
“Did you ever observe Mr. Hoffman flying anywhere with you or Mr. Epstein?” Blanche followed up.
(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — Missing North Carolina mother Frezja Matisse Baker was pronounced dead by police after she was found in a vehicle on Thursday, officials said. Her death is now being investigated as a murder, according to police.
Baker was found unresponsive in her vehicle at around 9:35 a.m. before being pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Her cause of death has not yet been determined, police noted.
Baker was last seen just before 10 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 4, driving her gray blue 2004 Honda Accord, authorities said.
Baker’s family members expressed concern for her well-being earlier this week and had been seeking information on her whereabouts, according to police.
“I just want my baby home, I just want her home, I just want her home, in good health and good, that’s all,” Baker’s mother, who requested anonymity, told WSOC.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective — Detective Buhr is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Charlotte Crime Stoppers.