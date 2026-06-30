LeBron James to leave Lakers, continue his career elsewhere

LeBron James to leave Lakers, continue his career elsewhere
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) — LeBron James will leave the Los Angeles Lakers and continue his career elsewhere, according to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, citing James’ agent Rich Paul.

James recently completed his 23rd season in the NBA, and his eighth with the Lakers.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said, “LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers – including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold.”

The statement continued, “We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family.”

The announcement comes moments before the NBA’s free agency period is set to kick off, where traditionally high-profile player movement is frequent.

With the announcement, James also leaves his son Bronny James in a Laker uniform. The younger James, who was drafted by the team in 2024, is still on the roster, but could be waived should the Lakers choose to part ways with him.

James’ 23rd season marked the most seasons played in NBA history, and he will now build upon that legacy with his 24th campaign.

The icon of modern basketball, holds a plethora of records including all-time NBA leading scorer.

James finished his 23rd and final season with the Lakers averaging 20.9 points per game, 7.2 assists per game and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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