Blake Lively seeking nearly $7.5 million in attorneys’ fees from Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively seeking nearly .5 million in attorneys’ fees from Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively attends ‘Fendi presents the Baguette 26424 Re-Edition’ at the Fendi flagship store in Midtown on May 19, 2026, in New York City. (Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images)

Attorneys for Blake Lively said in a court filing Monday that Justin Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios, owes the actress $7,495,526.87 in attorneys fees connected to the studio’s defamation lawsuit against her, which was dismissed in June last year.

According to court documents, which were filed in a federal district court in the Southern District of New York, Lively is also seeking $539,514.01 in costs and expenses incurred in relation to the dismissed defamation case.

The filing comes two weeks after U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman denied Lively’s claim for punitive damages against Baldoni and Wayfarer but allowed the actress to seek attorneys’ fees under California Civil Code Section 47.1, a law designed to protect anyone who reports sexual assault, harassment or discrimination from retaliatory defamation lawsuits.

Esra Hudson, one of Lively’s lead attorneys in the case, wrote in Monday’s court filing that fees for her work on the case were discounted from her standard rate of $1,430.00 per an hour to $1,161 to $1,287 per hour over the course of the litigation.

Co-lead trial counsel Michael Gottlieb charged an average hourly rate of $2,187, according to the filing.

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Baldoni for comment.

In a statement to ABC News on Tuesday, Lively’s attorneys, Gottlieb and Hudson, said, “Thanks to this landmark decision, those considering using a lawsuit as a weapon of intimidation have been put on notice that there are consequences for doing so. The value of this ruling is in the precedent it creates, the accountability it imposes, and the protection it provides to those who may one day find themselves facing similar retaliation for speaking the truth.”

Monday’s filing is the latest in a long-running legal dispute between the former It Ends with Us co-stars, who first became embroiled in December 2024, when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed. Lively also accused Baldoni and his production company of attempting to orchestrate a smear campaign against her, allegations Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios have vehemently denied.

The two subsequently launched dueling lawsuits against one another in the months that followed, with Baldoni accusing Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist Leslie Sloane, and others of extortion and defamation, among other things. The lawsuits were consolidated into one suit in January 2025.

Baldoni’s lawsuit was ultimately dismissed by Liman in June 2025. The judge later gutted much of Lively’s case against Baldoni in April of this year, including claims she was subjected to sexual harassment on set, determining that she could continue to pursue her claims of retaliation against Baldoni’s public relations team.

Baldoni, via his Wayfarer production company, and Lively agreed to settle their ongoing dispute in May this year. Liman ruled at the time that Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios must pay Lively’s attorneys’ fees but denied Lively’s claim for punitive damages.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Jason Bateman, David Harbour unpack Clark and Floyd’s relationship in ‘DTF St. Louis’
Jason Bateman, David Harbour unpack Clark and Floyd’s relationship in ‘DTF St. Louis’
Jason Bateman as Clark and David Harbour as Floyd in ‘DTF St. Louis.’ (Tina Rowden/HBO)

(SPOILER ALERT) We’re over halfway through HBO’s miniseries DTF St. Louis, and the twists don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

By the end of episode 4, which aired Sunday on HBO, Floyd (David Harbour) has passed his physical, and his best friend Clark (Jason Bateman) and wife, Carol (Linda Cardellini), have successfully gotten him life insurance.

One of the key parts of this episode is the bromance between Clark and Floyd. Despite Clark having an affair with Carol, the show takes great pains to show that the men genuinely care for each other. In fact, Clark says that he loves Floyd. Are we to take this as just friendship, or perhaps something more? Bateman told ABC Audio this is a question that will be answered throughout the rest of the season.

“He’s in a place in his life where he’s open to anything and everything that will provide him a more fulsome life. Something that just feels a little bit more involved than what he’s been in,” Bateman said. “It’s a dangerous place for anyone to be in if you don’t have the skills to recognize bad coming.”

Bateman continued, saying that Clark is “very trusting and he’s open and he is very desperate, and those are the ingredients for a compelling show.”

As for what that means for Clark and Floyd’s relationship, Bateman said, “The Floyd relationship is something that is really fulfilling for him. Where that goes you’ll have to see, but he’s open to any direction.”

Harbour also gave a tease for what fans can expect from the characters in the show’s final episodes.

“There’s a lot of stuff in those last three episodes between me and Clark that is very special. They’re my favorite stuff in the series,” Harbour said. “It’s very complex and dense.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ star Walker Scobell to skip prom due to death threats sent to his classmates
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ star Walker Scobell to skip prom due to death threats sent to his classmates
Walker Scobell stars in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

Walker Scobell will not attend his high school prom due to threats from fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The 17-year-old actor, who plays the titular demigod in the popular Disney+ series, issued a statement to his Instagram Story on Sunday saying he will be skipping prom because of death threats girls who attend his high school have been receiving.

“Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom,” Scobell wrote. “Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me based on their proximity to where I live. It’s not fair to them or their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That’s just not cool. Kinda weird I have to say this.”

Scobell stars in Percy Jackson and the Olympians alongside Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer and Glynn Turman. The show is based on the popular book series by Rick Riordan.

The show, which finished its season 2 run in January, will premiere season 3 later in 2026. A video of Scobell and Jeffries from the upcoming season 3 was released on Jan. 21 to announce the news. The clip also appeared midway through the credits of the season 2 finale.

In the clip, Percy Jackson (Scobell) and Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) attend a school dance together. The Stephen Sanchez song “Until I Found You” plays in the background as Annabeth pulls Percy to the dance floor. She takes Percy’s hands and brings them to her waist as they sway together.

There is currently no word on the exact date when fans can expect to watch season 3 of the series, which is based on Riordan’s novel The Titan’s Curse.

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‘Slow Horses’ sets season 6 return
‘Slow Horses’ sets season 6 return
Jack Lowden and Gary Oldman in ‘Slow Horses’ season 6. (Courtesy Apple TV)

Slow Horses is hoofing it to season 6.

The Apple TV spy drama will return for its six-episode sixth season on Sept. 16 and air week to week until Oct. 21.

Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, a British intelligence agent and head of MI5, known as Slough House — a dumping ground for reject agents. The series also stars Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce.

The sixth season will see the Slow Horses on the run as they become embroiled in a “fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.” Apple TV also released first-look images from the new episodes. 

Slow Horses is based on the Slough House books by Mick Herron. The new season is adapted from the sixth and seventh books in the series, Joe Country and Slough House.

The Emmy-winning show scored an early season 7 renewal last year, before season 5 even aired.

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