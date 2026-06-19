Anne Hathaway pregnant with 3rd child, reveals news in Instagram video

Anne Hathaway pregnant with 3rd child, reveals news in Instagram video
Anne Hathaway at the 2026 Oscars. (Disney/Ser Baffo)

Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her third child, a representative for the actress confirmed to ABC News on Friday.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 star, 43, revealed the news Friday morning in a video posted on her Instagram.

In the video, Hathaway steps into frame wearing a long, flowy white skirt set with her arms folded across her midsection before dropping them to the side to reveal her pregnancy with a smile.

“Baby, I’m yours,” Hathaway wrote in the caption of the video, set to the 1965 song of the same name by Barbara Lewis.

Hathaway’s Instagram post amassed more than 800,000 likes in just over 30 minutes, and the comments section was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages and well-wishes from friends and fans alike.

Hathaway has two other children with husband Adam Shulman — sons Jonathan Shulman, 10, and Jack Shulman, 6.

Hathaway and Shulman have been married since 2012.

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‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to celebrate ‘Golden’ one-year anniversary with special events
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to celebrate ‘Golden’ one-year anniversary with special events
‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ (Courtesy Netflix)

A year ago nobody knew what a HUNTR/X was and nobody had ever heard of Saja Boys. But on June 20, 2025, KPop Demon Hunters took over pop culture, and now Netflix has planned special celebrations for the movie’s one-year anniversary.

First, KPop Demon Hunters will return to theaters across the U.S. and the world for anniversary screenings. Check your local listings for a theater near you. Additionally, there will be free outdoor screenings of the sing-along versions of the Oscar-winning film across the U.S. starting June 19 in Salt Lake City. That will be followed by free screenings in Atlanta, San Francisco, San Diego and Brooklyn on June 20; Butte, Montana, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 24; and Cleveland, Ohio, on June 25. A different location in San Diego will host an additional screening on June 26. Visit Tudum.com for full details.

Both Netflix houses — one in Philadelphia and one in Dallas — will offer a full day of fan activities on June 20. There will be screenings all week at the Philly house. 

KPop Demon Hunters became the most-watched original title in Netflix history. Its soundtrack dominated the Billboard charts, including the #1 hit “Golden,” the first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award and the first to win an Academy Award. The film also won the best animated feature film Oscar. The voices of HUNTR/X — EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna — have become stars in their own right, performing on TV and at live events, and a KPop Demon Hunters World Tour is coming.

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Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed to be first-ever hosts of ‘Saturday Night Live UK’
Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed to be first-ever hosts of ‘Saturday Night Live UK’
Tina Fey speaks during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Live from London, it’s Saturday night!

The first three hosts of Saturday Night Live UK have been announced.

Tina Fey will become the first-ever host of Saturday Night Live UK, which will premiere on March 21. Fey, of course, spent years as the head writer and a cast member on the American version of the show. Wet Leg will serve as the first-ever musical guest during the same episode.

Jamie Dornan will host the March 28 episode of the program. His show will feature Wolf Alice as its musical guest. Finally, Riz Ahmed will be the host of the April 4 episode, with musical guest Kasabian.

The inaugural cast of Saturday Night Live UK includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

The original show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, is an executive producer on the new version of the show. He continues to run the American version, which is currently on its 51st season. Based in London, the new edition of the show will follow the exact same format as its U.S. counterpart.

Saturday Night Live UK will air on Sky and the streaming service NOW in the U.K. Peacock will stream the show in the U.S., with new episodes debuting to the platform the day after they initially air.

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Kennedy Ryan on adapting her books to screen and the ‘Heated Rivalry’ effect
Kennedy Ryan on adapting her books to screen and the ‘Heated Rivalry’ effect
Kennedy Ryan headshot. (Courtesy of Kennedy Ryan)

Kennedy Ryan is bringing her beloved books to the screen.

The romance author is currently hard at work adapting the first book in her Skyland series, Before I Let Go, into a TV series for Peacock with the help of filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee.

Ryan tells ABC Audio one of the “biggest encouragements” in her book-to-screen journey has been seeing the success of Heated Rivalry, a series based on the hockey romance books by Rachel Reid.

“I think that it has done so much for our genre,” Ryan says. “I think, being very frank, I think right now in Hollywood, a lot of us feel like we’re in a climate where certain stories aren’t being told or aren’t allowed through the door. And I think Heated Rivalry was like, there are underrepresented voices, queer voices that will make room. Like if you do it right and if you put it out there, people will respond.”

Ryan hopes to continue that trend through her first-look deal with Universal, where she’ll get to bring other untold stories to the forefront. She says the deal was born out of “an organic desire to see other people’s books get the opportunity that I was getting.”

It’s an opportunity she doesn’t take for granted as she writes the Before I Let Go pilot with Lee with the hope “that people walk away from this show feeling what they felt when they read the book.”

Fans are already buzzing online with their suggestions on who should be cast, and Ryan is taking note.  

“I don’t comment on them, but I’m like, furiously noting, ‘Oh, we hadn’t thought about that person! Oh my gosh, I’m adding that person to my list!’” she says. 

In the meantime, her new book, Score, will be out May 19. 

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