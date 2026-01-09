Luigi Mangione could stand trial by end of year, judge tells courtroom packed with his supporters

Luigi Mangione attends a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Stapleton-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione could stand trial by the end of the year, the judge in his federal case said Friday at a hearing in a Manhattan courtroom that was filled with Mangione’s supporters.

Mangione was back in federal court, where the defense presented arguments seeking to dismiss the death penalty counts against him if he is convicted of stalking and killing UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson on a New York City sidewalk in 2024.

U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett did not rule on the death penalty question at the conclusion of the hearing, but suggested that if the death penalty remains on the table, jury selection would begin in early September, and the trial would commence sometime in December or January.

If the death penalty is excluded, the judge suggested the trial could start in September.

She set a date for the next hearing on Jan. 30.

Judge Garnett also ruled Friday that Mangione’s backpack was lawfully seized by police when Mangione was apprehended in a Pennsylvania McDonalds’s five days after the shooting.

Two women who flew in from Sicily and came straight from the airport were among those in the courtroom gallery, which was filled with Mangione’s supporters, mostly young women. Many of them were wearing green, the color that has come to represent advocacy for Mangione.

“We have a full house here today,” Judge Garnett said at the outset of the hearing. “It is very important that decorum be maintained.”

The appearance of Mangione, who has pleaded not guilty to federal charges, follows a three-week hearing in state court during which Mangione sought to convince the judge in his state case to exclude some of the critical evidence police said they found in his backpack, including writings and the alleged murder weapon.  The judge has yet to issue a ruling.

Judge Garnett, in issuing her ruling on the legality of the backpack’s seizure, said, “I don’t think it’s really disputed that if you’re arrested in a public place, the police are supposed to safeguard your personal property.”

Garnett said she does not need to schedule a hearing to determine whether to exclude evidence taken from the backpack, but that she reserves the right to reconsider that decision. She has yet to rule on what, if anything, should be suppressed.

“The Government searched the contents of the defendant’s notebook pursuant to a judicially authorized search warrant that expressly covered, among other things, handwritten materials, including notebook entries, contained within the defendant’s backpack,” prosecutor Sean Buckley argued in an earlier court filing.

“To the extent that the defendant now seeks to challenge the validity of the Government’s warrant — an argument the defendant similarly did not make in either his moving or reply papers — that argument would also fail on the merits because the warrant, which disclosed the initial search of the defendant’s backpack by the Altoona Police Department, was supported by ample probable cause,” wrote Buckley.

Paresh Patel, a lawyer from Maryland who recently joined Mangione’s defense team, argued stalking “fails to qualify as a crime of violence” and therefore cannot be the predicate to make Mangione eligible for the death penalty.

Mangione entered the courtroom with his ankles shackled but his hands free.  Unlike his recent appearance in state court, when he wore slacks and blazer, Mangione was dressed in a beige smock and pants and a white long-sleeve T-shirt as he took a seat at the defense table between defense attorneys Karen and Mark Agnifilo.

Earlier this week, prosecutors disputed a defense claim that Mangione should not face the death penalty because of a purported conflict of interest by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The defense said Bondi is continuing to benefit from a 401k established while she worked at the lobbying firm Ballard Partners, which represents UnitedHealthcare.

Prosecutors said Ballard has made no contributions to her retirement plan since her Senate confirmation as attorney general, and argued that she stands to gain nothing from a “capital outcome” in the Mangione case.

“There is simply no factual basis for the assertion that outside corporate interests influenced the Attorney General’s charging decision in any fashion. The defendant’s insinuations otherwise rest on an inaccurate financial narrative,” Buckley wrote in a court filing.

Suspect sought as New York Jets player Kris Boyd in critical condition after shooting
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York Jets player Kris Boyd was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on Sunday morning on a New York City street.

A 29-year-old male was shot in the abdomen just after 2 a.m. in front of a restaurant at 156 W. 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD confirmed to ABC News. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in New York, the NYPD said, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Though the NYPD would not confirm that it was Boyd who was shot, the New York Jets said in a statement to ABC News that they are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and have no further comment at this time.

No arrests have yet been made in the shooting, which is under investigation, according to the NYPD. Police are searching for a man who was seen leaving the scene in a blue BMW, the NYPD said.

Police early on Monday released two images of a person of interest in the case. The NYPD described the person as a “male, medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag.”

The Jets did not play on Sunday. The team played Thursday night, losing to the New England Patriots.

In March, Boyd, a defensive cornerback and specialty teams player, signed a one-year, $1.6 million contract to play for the Jets, according to the team. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during team scrimmage in August and hasn’t played since.

A native of Gilmore, Texas, Boyd played college football for the University of Texas, and joined the NFL in 2019 as a seventh round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans before coming to the Jets.

Man faces terrorism charge for allegedly setting woman on fire on Chicago L train: DOJ
A screengrab from surveillance footage included in a federal complaint that prosecutors say shows Lawrence Reed on a Chicago Blue Line train holding a lit bottle, Nov. 17, 2025. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois

(CHICAGO) – A man has been charged with terrorism for allegedly pouring flammable liquid on a woman and setting her on fire on a Chicago L train earlier this week, federal officials said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Wednesday it has taken the suspect, Lawrence Reed, into federal custody in connection with the attack.

Reed, 50, of Chicago, has been charged with committing a terrorist attack against a mass transportation system, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said.

“This horrific attack was not just a barbaric assault on an innocent woman riding a train, but an act of terrorism that strikes at the core of our American way of life,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Andrew Boutros said in a statement.  

The arson attack occurred Monday night near the Clark and Lake station on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train, authorities said.

CTA surveillance footage captured the attack, according to the federal criminal complaint. The footage showed Reed and the victim, who was not identified, were traveling in the same train car when, at approximately 9:24 p.m., the suspect moved from the back of the train while holding a bottle and approached the victim, who was seated with her back toward Reed in the middle of the car, according to the complaint.

“Reed then took the cap off the bottle and poured a liquid from the bottle all over the victim’s head and body,” the complaint stated.

The suspect allegedly tried to ignite the liquid, though the victim fought him off and ran toward the front of the train, according to the complaint. Reed then allegedly lit the bottle, dropped it, then picked up the now flaming bottle and used it to set the victim on fire, according to the complaint.

“Reed then ran to the front of the train car and stood watching Victim A as her body was engulfed in flames,” the complaint stated.

The victim, who was almost fully engulfed in flames, tried to extinguish herself by rolling on the ground of the train car, then exited the train while still on fire when it stopped at the Clark and Lake Street Blue Line platform, according to the complaint.

Reed was observed on the footage leaving the car and walking away, according to the complaint.

Police said the victim, a 26-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with severe burns. She remains hospitalized with critical injuries, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A partially melted bottle and lighter were recovered from the train car, along with suspected ignitable liquid from the victim’s seat and “the burned remains of what appeared to be some of Victim A’s clothing,” the complaint stated.

Authorities found additional surveillance footage that showed Reed at a gas station 20 minutes prior to the attack filling a bottle at a gas pump, according to the complaint. He was wearing the same clothes as seen in the train car footage, according to the complaint.

Chicago police took Reed into custody on Tuesday, at which time he was still wearing the same clothes as seen in the footage of the attack and had “fire-related injuries to his right hand,” according to the complaint.

While being transported, according to the complaint, he allegedly made “repeated spontaneous and unprompted utterances, specifically yelling, ‘burn b—-‘ and ‘burn alive b—-.'”

Reed is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Chicago, prosecutors said.

If convicted, the charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

Border Patrol commander admitted he lied about tear gas incident, judge says, as she restricts use of force by immigration agents in Chicago
Border Patrol commander admitted he lied about tear gas incident, judge says, as she restricts use of force by immigration agents in Chicago
U.S. Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino leads his troop as they confront demonstrators outside of an immigrant processing center on September 27, 2025 in Broadview, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — The Border Patrol official tasked with leading the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement crackdown in Chicago admitted to lying about a rock-throwing incident used to justify deploying tear gas against protesters, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said Thursday before issuing a preliminary injunction limiting the use of force during immigration arrests and protests.

The Oct. 23 incident involving Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, has been a key part of the court proceedings challenging the tactics of immigration agents during the Trump administration’s “Operation Midway Blitz,” which began in September.

Video of the incident showed Bovino throwing a gas canister at demonstrators in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood without giving a verbal warning — a violation of the judge’s earlier temporary restraining order limiting the use of force, the judge said.

“Mr. Bovino and the Department of Homeland Security claimed that he had been hit by a rock in the head before throwing the tear gas, but video evidence disproves this. And he ultimately admitted he was not hit until after he threw the tear gas,” Ellis said Thursday.

At the time of the incident, DHS defended Bovino’s actions saying that a Border Patrol transport van transporting undocumented immigrants was attacked by demonstrators.

“The mob of rioters grew more hostile and violent, advancing toward agents and began throwing rocks and other objects at agents, including one that struck Chief Greg Bovino in the head,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement after the incident.

She said in the statement that Border Patrol agents repeated multiple warnings.

“Agents properly used their training. The use of chemical munitions was conducted in full accordance with CBP policy and was necessary to ensure the safety of both law enforcement and the public,” McLaughlin said in the statement.

ABC News has reached out to DHS; about the discrepancy between its account of what happened and the judge’s ruling. A spokesperson responded with a statement criticizing the judge’s decision to grant a preliminary injunction.

“This injunction is an extreme act by an activist judge that risks the lives and livelihoods of law enforcement officers,” the spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. “Rioters, gangbangers, and terrorists have opened fire on our federal law enforcement officers, thrown rocks, bottles, and fireworks at them, slashed the tires of their vehicles, rammed them, ambushed them, and they have destroyed multiple law enforcement vehicles. Despite these real dangers, our law enforcement shows incredible restraint in exhausting all options before force is escalated.”

The spokesperson said DHS would appeal the judge’s order.

During Thursday’s hearing, the judge listed several other instances that she said proved federal agents disregarded the First Amendment rights of journalists, demonstrators and religious practitioners.

She referenced a Sept. 19 video of an incident involving protesters at the Broadview immigration facility.

“The protesters were standing far away. Agents immediately began lobbying … flash-bang grenades and tear gas with no warning whatsoever,” Ellis said.

The judge said she saw little reason for the use of force that federal agents used.

“Overall, this calls into question everything that defendants say they are doing in their characterization of what is happening either at the Broadview facility or out in the streets of the Chicagoland area during law enforcement activities,” she said.

In a deposition, played in court earlier this week, Bovino defended his own conduct and that of other immigration agents, saying he believed “all uses of force have been more than exemplary” during the operation in the Chicago region.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.