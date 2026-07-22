Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow takes legal action against his mother for $1.2 million

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow takes legal action against his mother for .2 million
Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Jan. 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A year after his death, Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow, Dr. Tenisha Delilah Warner, is taking legal action against his mother, Pamela Warner.

In a lawsuit filed on July 20 in DeKalb County Superior Court in Georgia, Tenisha Delilah Warner claims that she is owed more than $1.2 million under a premarital agreement, including a $1 million life insurance policy that was never put in place by her late husband, who died in July 2025.

Tenisha Warner also alleges that The Cosby Show actor agreed to pay her $16,000 tax-free each year on their wedding anniversary, fund her Roth IRA for as long as they remained married, and pay her $5,000 a month for working as his chief of staff and assistant.

As a result, Tenisha Warner has named Pamela Warner in the lawsuit because she is the successor trustee of the Warner Family Trust.

“For the last year, I have attempted to privately settle my beloved husband’s complicated estate and honor his last wishes,” Tenisha Delilah Warner told ABC News in a statement. “Malcolm had every intention to provide for our nine-year-old daughter and me.”

She continued, “He was close to finalizing a new estate plan to replace the stale plan created in 1996 when he was 26 years old, 20 years before we met and well before we gave birth to our beautiful daughter. Sadly, he was unable to do so before we lost him.”

“I have been struggling to care for our daughter as a single mom and now as her sole provider,” she added. “Legally, I had no choice but to take action to protect our rights before any potential statute of limitations expired. We thank you for your support, love, and understanding as we work through this painful process while honoring Malcolm’s life on the first anniversary of his death.”

Tenisha Warner is asking a judge to prevent any trust assets from being distributed while the case moves forward.

ABC News has reached out to Pamela Warner for comment but she did not immediately respond.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who is known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, died on July 20, 2025, while swimming during a family vacation in Costa Rica. The actor was caught by a strong rip current. He was 54.

On the anniversary of his death, Pamela Warner took to Instagram to pay tribute to her son in a lengthy message.

“He was not just my son, but my go-to person, my confidant, my brother and sometimes he had to parent me,” Pamela Warner wrote.

She added, “As I look back, I have no regrets. Perhaps a little more time. Perhaps one more chance to cook his favorite meals, have one last good conversation, one last good deep belly laugh, the kind that produces those tears of pure joy, one last kiss, one last hug.”

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Billie Eilish is ‘grateful’ she and her fans will be able to watch her 3D concert film ‘forever’
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Billie Eilish and James Cameron attend the ‘Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D’ U.S. Premiere on May 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), a concert film the Grammy-winning star co-directed with James Cameron, hits theaters Friday, and Billie says she’s happy that she and her fans will be able to watch it “forever.”

At the LA premiere, Billie told ABC News of the film, “I just feel really, really grateful that it’s gonna exist forever, and I’ll get to watch this show and this tour that I loved so much, and made so many memories with them, forever.”

“I think that’s really magical for them to have and for me to have,” she continued. “It’s just a moment in time captured forever.”

Billie also wants her fans to “sing and dance if they want and just have fun” while watching the film. She notes, “It’s a concert. It is a movie, but it’s a concert.”

The Oscar winner was also “really grateful” that a director “as incredibly talented and legendary” as James was “so eager to collaborate with me and listen to my feelings and thoughts and opinions” while working on the project.

As for James, he tells ABC News that initially they were simply going to film a show on Billie’s tour. But then, he says, “It got complicated, because then we started trying to tell a story about [Billie’s] relationship with her fans … and what her … reality is like.” As a result, he says, “It kind of grew a little bit.”

But throughout, James says he was impressed with “how in control … of the show and of the process” Billie was while filming. In fact, he says, “I had to keep up with her, and that energy of — I don’t want to say perfectionism, because that sounds a bit elitist — but I would say, the pursuit of excellence.” 

 

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‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2 gets Netflix premiere date
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2 gets Netflix premiere date
Gordon Cormier as Aang in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2. (Netflix)

The release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 has arrived.

Netflix has announced that season 2 of the live-action reimagining of the popular Nickelodeon animated series will release on June 25. The streaming service also released a behind-the-scenes video showing off the cast on the set of season 2.

Stars Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Elizabeth Yu (Azula) and Miyako (Toph) talk about how excited they are for fans to see the new season of the show.

Season 2 follows the young Avatar Aang as he learns to master the four elements and restore balance to a world that’s threatened by the Fire Nation.

“After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai,” according to the new season’s official logline.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Maria Zhang and Daniel Dae Kim also star in the upcoming season.

After the success of season 1, Avatar: The Last Airbender was renewed for two seasons, which were filmed back to back.

Netflix revealed that season 3 finished production on Nov. 10.

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Aaron Paul joins ‘Fallout’ season 3 cast
Aaron Paul joins ‘Fallout’ season 3 cast
A photo of Aaron Paul. (Prime Video)

Aaron Paul is joining the cast of Fallout.

Prime Video has announced that the Breaking Bad star is set to join the ensemble of the hit video game series adaptation during its third season. This casting announcement was made ahead of Amazon’s annual upfront presentation on Monday.

Additionally, cast members Annabel O’Hagan and Dave Register are being upped to series regulars for season 3. They join Frances Turner, who was promoted to series regular in season 2 and remains on as a regular for season 3.

Fallout tells the story of the “haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” according to an official description from Prime Video. “Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as the creators, executive producers and showrunners of Fallout. Paul will be reunited with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy on this new project, with whom he previously worked with on Westworld.

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan and Moisés Arias also star in the series.

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