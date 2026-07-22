‘Love Island USA’ stars Olandria Carthen, Nic Vansteenberghe break up after one year together

‘Love Island USA’ stars Olandria Carthen, Nic Vansteenberghe break up after one year together
Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe appear on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ on Aug. 13, 2025. (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have gone their separate ways.

The fan-favorite couple from Love Island USA season 7 have broken up one year after meeting on the reality dating competition show, ABC Audio has learned.

The pair, who the internet dubbed “Nicolandria,” have “decided to part ways” a little over a year after leaving the Love Island USA Fijian villa together, a source told People.

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” the source said. “They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

Carthen and Vansteenberghe were the Love Island USA season 7 runners-up, coming in second place behind winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales.

They originally coupled up in a surprise twist. After the pair were both individually dumped from Casa Amor, they were given the chance to return to the villa — but only if they decided to couple up with each other. Carthen and Vansteenberghe decided to give it a shot, leading to them ultimately making it to the finale.

Love Island USA season 8 ended its run on July 12. Fan-favorite contestants Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff were crowned the winners.

The season 8 Islanders are set to reunite at the Love Island USA reunion special, which will be co-hosted by Emmy-nominated host Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen.

According to Peacock, the reunion special will bring together “this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the villa.”

The season 8 reunion special will premiere Aug. 31 on Peacock.

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Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence welcome shared granddaughter
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence welcome shared granddaughter
Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Eddie Murphy is celebrating a new addition to his family and a special connection with fellow comedian Martin Lawrence.

The actor and comedian shared that his son, Eric Murphy, and Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Ari Skye.

Speaking to E! News over the weekend at the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award ceremony in Hollywood, Eddie Murphy said the baby arrived within the past couple of weeks.

“They just had a baby girl,” he told the outlet. “They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago. Yeah, Ari Skye.”

The birth marks a meaningful milestone for both families, as Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence now share a grandchild.

When asked if he had any advice for the new parents, Eddie Murphy kept it candid.

“Oh, you don’t give advice like that,” he said. “You know, your kids don’t go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you.”

Eddie Murphy, who was honored during the ceremony for his decades-long career, also spoke about what matters most to him beyond Hollywood recognition.

“My legacy to me isn’t my work,” the father of 10 said. “My legacy to me is my children. So, that’s my legacy.”

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence tied the knot in May 2025. They first shared news of their pregnancy in February with a social media post featuring a black-and-white photo of Eric Murphy holding Jasmin Lawrence’s baby bump.

Following the announcement, Martin Lawrence shared his excitement about becoming a grandfather.

“My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Watching Jasmin and Eric begin this journey into parenthood means everything to me.”

As of now, the couple has not publicly announced their daughter’s birth.

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence also share a long Hollywood history, having starred together in films including Boomerang and Life.

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Will Forte, John Cena and Looney Tunes gang star in ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ official trailer
Will Forte, John Cena and Looney Tunes gang star in ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ official trailer
Wile E. Coyote appears in a still from ‘Coyote vs. Acme.” (Ketchup Entertainment)

At long last, the trailer for Coyote vs. Acme has arrived.

Ketchup Entertainment has released the official trailer for the upcoming live-action and animated hybrid movie, which pokes fun at the film’s history.

Iconic Looney Tunes characters star alongside Will Forte and John Cena in the film, which “centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner,” according to its official synopsis.

Coyote vs. Acme was shelved by Warner Bros. Pictures in 2023. In 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery wrote off $115 million of their content as part of an earnings filing that they called a “strategic realignment plan associated with the Warner Bros. Pictures Animation group.” It is presumed Coyote vs. Acme was one of the projects that was affected by the decision. Ketchup Entertainment acquired the film in March 2025.

The new trailer hints at this history through subtle nods. After showing the Warner Bros. Discovery logo toward the beginning of the trailer, the logo, which previously read “WB,” flips and changes to “WAG,” with an asterisk noting fine print at the bottom of the screen. When zoomed into, the fine print reads, “A wholly owned subsidiary of the Acme corporation.”

Later in the trailer, title cards read, “The movie Acme doesn’t want you to see.” In the trailer’s final seconds, a voice says, “The Acme Corporation is releasing this film for accounting purposes only.”

Lana Condor, Tone Bell, P.J. Byrne and Martha Kelly also star in Coyote vs. Acme. It is directed by Dave Green with a screenplay written by May December scribe Samy Burch. James Gunn and Chris DeFaria produced the film.

Coyote vs. Acme blasts into theaters on Aug. 28.

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The ‘Devil’ wins again: ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ tops the box office for a second week
The ‘Devil’ wins again: ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ tops the box office for a second week
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ (Macall Polay/20th Century Studios)

Fashion once again ruled the box office with The Devil Wears Prada 2 holding on to #1 for a second weekend in a row, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Meryl Streep/Anne Hathaway flick, a sequel to the 2006 film, brought in $43 million to retain the top spot, bringing its two-week domestic gross to $144.8 million.

Although it put in a good fight, Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to the 2021 film based on the popular video game, earned $40 million to debut at #2. The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, came in at #3 with $36.5 million.

The top five was rounded out by two other newcomers: The Sheep Detectives, featuring Hugh Jackman, at #4 with $15.9 million, and the concert film Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft – The Tour Live in 3D at #5 with $7.5 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. The Devil Wears Prada 2 — $43 million
2. Mortal Kombat II – $40 million
3. Michael — $36.5 million
4. The Sheep Detectives — $15.9 million
5. Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft – The Tour Live in 3D — $7.5 million
6. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — $6.6 million
7. Project Hail Mary — $6.07 million
8. Hokum — $3.3 million
9. Deep Water — $780,274
10. Animal Farm — $663,624

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