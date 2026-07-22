‘Love Island USA’ stars Olandria Carthen, Nic Vansteenberghe break up after one year together

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe appear on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ on Aug. 13, 2025. (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have gone their separate ways.

The fan-favorite couple from Love Island USA season 7 have broken up one year after meeting on the reality dating competition show, ABC Audio has learned.

The pair, who the internet dubbed “Nicolandria,” have “decided to part ways” a little over a year after leaving the Love Island USA Fijian villa together, a source told People.

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” the source said. “They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

Carthen and Vansteenberghe were the Love Island USA season 7 runners-up, coming in second place behind winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales.

They originally coupled up in a surprise twist. After the pair were both individually dumped from Casa Amor, they were given the chance to return to the villa — but only if they decided to couple up with each other. Carthen and Vansteenberghe decided to give it a shot, leading to them ultimately making it to the finale.

Love Island USA season 8 ended its run on July 12. Fan-favorite contestants Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff were crowned the winners.

The season 8 Islanders are set to reunite at the Love Island USA reunion special, which will be co-hosted by Emmy-nominated host Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen.

According to Peacock, the reunion special will bring together “this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the villa.”

The season 8 reunion special will premiere Aug. 31 on Peacock.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.