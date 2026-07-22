Glen Powell to star as Lou Gehrig in new film directed by Richard Linklater
Glen Powell is taking on the role of Lou Gehrig.
The actor is set to star in a film about the baseball legend for Universal Pictures directed by Richard Linklater, ABC Audio has confirmed.
This currently untitled project will be produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels alongside Erin David for Broadway Video’s first-look deal with Universal.
Powell will also produce the film, while Linklater is in talks to produce it. Saturday Night Live and Artificial writer Simon Rich is attached to write the movie’s screenplay.
Gehrig is considered to be one of the greatest baseball players of all time. He spent all of his 17-year career playing for the New York Yankees, where he won six World Series titles.
In 1939, the athlete was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. He died at age 37 in 1941.
Powell and Linklater first collaborated on the 2016 film Everybody Wants Some!! Powell was directed by Linklater on the film, which follows Texan college baseball players in the year 1980.
The pair then produced and co-wrote the script of the 2024 romantic comedy Hit Man, which Linklater directed and Powell starred in.
Powell’s relationship with Universal Pictures started with the 2024 film Twisters. According to the studio, that film “overperformed against all industry expectations” and became the biggest opening for a natural disaster film ever at the domestic box office. It grossed $267.8 million overall in the domestic box office.
Less than a year after the beloved Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty wrapped, a new series is stepping in to deliver all the swoonworthy summer romance audiences have been yearning for.
Prime Video released all eight episodes of the seriesEvery Year After on Wednesday, starring Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett. The streaming platform has described the new show as “the love story of the summer.”
The series follows Percy (Soverall) and Sam (Cornett), childhood best friends who fall in love over the course of six summers at Barry’s Bay, an idyllic lakeside town.
Ten years after their heartbreaking split, they are reunited when Percy returns to Barry’s Bay to attend the funeral of Sam’s mother.
“It’s a story that’s told over quite an incredible span of time,” Soverall told ABC News in an interview. “It follows them from the age of 13 to their mid-to-late 20s.”
Cornett added, “You get to see them grow together and then see their hardships that caused them to separate. And you see them come back together to try and regrow together.”
The series already has a loyal fanbase thanks to Carley Fortune’s New York Times bestselling novel Every Summer After, on which the show is based.
Going into the series, Cornett said that he wasn’t familiar with Fortune’s novel, but when he found out he booked the role of Sam, he said he went to the bookstore and saw the book displayed on one of the first tables in the shop.
“I was like, ‘OK, I guess this is a little bit bigger of a deal than I think it is,'” he recalled, adding that he was “blown away by it.”
“Carley’s writing is spectacular,” Cornett said. “And I remember reading the book and crying a lot, so the idea of getting to bring that to life was fun.”
Soverall added that she wanted to do the story justice knowing how beloved the characters are.
“I think that we’re both such big fans, so we get how important it is for these characters to be represented in a way that you want to see them as a fan,” she said.
The new series also stars Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway, Joseph Chiu and Elisha Cuthbert.
David Jonsson has a long history with his new film Wasteman.
The prison thriller follows parolee Taylor, whose hope for a new start is jeopardized by the arrival of his new cellmate, Dee (Tom Blyth). It’s now playing in select theaters.
Jonsson stars as Taylor. Although he’s been the lead in many movies now, such as Rye Lane, Alien: Romulus and The Long Walk, he told ABC Audio that Wasteman was the first film he ever auditioned for.
“The first film audition that came through that I thought was worthwhile going for was this. And that was years ago,” Jonsson said. “I thought I did quite a good audition and heard nothing, but it turns out the film just fell apart.”
Luckily, it was able to come together several years later, and Jonsson got to play the first-ever film part he auditioned for, now with the career experience he didn’t have beforehand.
“I look back now and I’m like, ‘I wasn’t ready to do it then,'” Jonsson said. “It wasn’t the right time.”
Now, though, was the perfect time, he said, calling the journey full circle.
“As a young actor, you’re just trying to build a body of work. And if you have some choice to put the things inside your tool kit, you should be varied and find the things that actually really speak to you,” Jonsson said. “This film always did.”
And while Wasteman wasn’t made with a large budget, Jonsson said it was made with passion.
“The only way you can make a film that is doing something [like this one] is if you’re willing to put the hours into working. I think that’s a principle that I try and live by, but particularly with this, you have to embody that,” Jonsson said. “That’s the alchemy for making a film like this.”
Melissa Gilbert is speaking out for the first time about the child sexual contact charges against her husband, actor Timothy Busfield.
“This has been the most traumatizing experience of our lives,” Gilbert told Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos in her first interview about the charges, airing Monday on GMA.
In the interview, a preview of which was released Thursday, Gilbert opened up about what she believes happened and the aftermath of the charges.
“Our life as we knew it is done. We are grieving what we had. All of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects,” said Gilbert, who wed Busfield in 2013. “For Tim, it’s done. He’s canceled … even if he’s exonerated, he will always be that guy. The last person in the world who would hurt a child.”
She continued, “And believe me, if I thought for a second that Tim Busfield hurt a child, he’d have a lot more to worry about than prison.”
When asked by Stephanopoulos why she is speaking out now, Gilbert — who spoke alongside her and Busfield’s attorney Larry Stein — replied, “It’s time.”
Busfield was indicted on Feb. 6 by a grand jury in New Mexico on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child, according to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.
The actor — best known for his role as Danny Concannon on The West Wing — later pleaded not guilty to all four counts.
The charges against Busfield stem from accusations that he inappropriately touched a child actor on the set of the TV show The Cleaning Lady, which was filmed in Albuquerque, according to a criminal complaint.
The actor denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, according to the criminal complaint.
Busfield turned himself in to authorities in New Mexico in January and was held without bond. He was later released on his own recognizance pending trial.
At the time of the indictment, Stein told ABC News that the grand jury’s decision was “not unexpected.”
“As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich. What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial. The detention hearing exposed fatal weaknesses in the State’s evidence — gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure,” Stein said in a statement.
He added, “Mr. Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court — where evidence matters — not behind closed doors.”
In a statement to ABC News Thursday, the district attorney’s office said its focus “remains on the victims.”
“The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office handles hundreds of child abuse cases every year. When a child reports abuse, we take it very seriously,” the statement said. “In this matter, a neutral grand jury indicted the defendant on four Counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor (Child Under 13).”
“This office follows our ethical duty to only proceed on cases where a good faith basis exists to prosecute,” the statement continued. “While it is not surprising that the defendant is attempting to garner public support through the media, our focus remains on the victims. We will continue to fight for them every step of the way.”
Busfield’s trial is tentatively set for May 2027 in New Mexico.
Watch more of Melissa Gilbert’s interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Monday, April 6, on Good Morning America from 7 a.m. ET to 9 a.m. ET on ABC.