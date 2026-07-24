Hunter Schafer, Michelle Yeoh star in ‘Blade Runner 2099’ teaser trailer

Hunter Schafer, Michelle Yeoh star in ‘Blade Runner 2099’ teaser trailer
Hunter Schafer stars in ‘Blade Runner 2099.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

The teaser trailer for Blade Runner 2099 has arrived.

Prime Video released the new trailer for its upcoming limited series on Friday. It was first revealed onstage during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con with stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer.

“Fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity. Cora, a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city,” according to an official description of the show.

The trailer finds Schafer’s Cora monologuing about the state of the world.

“We already fought a war. We lost. Replicants. They keep taking it all away. Not much longer until we have nothing. Until we are nothing,” she says.

All of the limited series’ eight episodes are set to premiere on Nov. 25.

Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben also serve as series regulars alongside Yeoh and Schafer. Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, Tom Burke and Maurizio Lombardi are recurring guest stars on the show.

Silka Luisa serves as showrunner on the series while Ridley Scott, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson executive produce.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Marty, Life Is Short: Learn all about comedian and actor Martin Short in this new documentary. 

Disney+
The Punisher: One Last Kill: Jon Bernthal stars in this Marvel Television special presentation. 

Prime Video
Good Omens: The third and final season of the show starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant arrives. 

Off Campus: This new college romance drama is based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series.

Paramount+
Dutton Ranch: The Yellowstone universe expands with Taylor Sheridan’s latest spinoff series. 

Movie theaters
Is God Is: This movie about redemption, rage and revenge is based on director Aleshea Harris’s award-winning play.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya star in ‘Dune: Part Three’ official trailer
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya star in ‘Dune: Part Three’ official trailer
Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in ‘Dune: Part Three.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

It’s time to go back to Arrakis.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official trailer for Dune: Part Three, starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides.

Denis Villeneuve directed and wrote the script alongside Brian K. Vaughan for the third and final film in his Dune trilogy, based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune Messiah.

The new movie is set almost two decades after Paul Arteries took control of the Imperium.

“Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery,” according to the film’s official description. “As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.”

The trailer begins with Zendaya’s Chani yelling at Chalamet’s Paul.

“I trusted you! You promised me that you would never take power in your name. You convinced me that this was your home. That I was your home,” she says.

We also see Jason Momoa’s return to the Dune universe. Momoa previously portrayed Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part One. Now, his character is known as Hayt. He tells Paul that he is “way beyond redemption.”

The trailer ends with Paul saying, “Forgive me for all I’ve done.”

Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson and Isaach De Bankolé also star in the film, along with Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy and Javier Bardem. They’re joined by newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

Dune: Part Three arrives in theaters on Dec. 18.

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‘Every Year After’ starring Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett is this summer’s love story
‘Every Year After’ starring Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett is this summer’s love story
Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser, Matt Cornett as Sam Florek in ‘Every Year After.’ (Cate Cameron/Prime Video)

Less than a year after the beloved Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty wrapped, a new series is stepping in to deliver all the swoonworthy summer romance audiences have been yearning for.

Prime Video released all eight episodes of the series Every Year After on Wednesday, starring Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett. The streaming platform has described the new show as “the love story of the summer.”

The series follows Percy (Soverall) and Sam (Cornett), childhood best friends who fall in love over the course of six summers at Barry’s Bay, an idyllic lakeside town.

Ten years after their heartbreaking split, they are reunited when Percy returns to Barry’s Bay to attend the funeral of Sam’s mother.

“It’s a story that’s told over quite an incredible span of time,” Soverall told ABC News in an interview. “It follows them from the age of 13 to their mid-to-late 20s.”

Cornett added, “You get to see them grow together and then see their hardships that caused them to separate. And you see them come back together to try and regrow together.”

The series already has a loyal fanbase thanks to Carley Fortune’s New York Times bestselling novel Every Summer After, on which the show is based.

Going into the series, Cornett said that he wasn’t familiar with Fortune’s novel, but when he found out he booked the role of Sam, he said he went to the bookstore and saw the book displayed on one of the first tables in the shop.

“I was like, ‘OK, I guess this is a little bit bigger of a deal than I think it is,'” he recalled, adding that he was “blown away by it.”

“Carley’s writing is spectacular,” Cornett said. “And I remember reading the book and crying a lot, so the idea of getting to bring that to life was fun.”

Soverall added that she wanted to do the story justice knowing how beloved the characters are.

“I think that we’re both such big fans, so we get how important it is for these characters to be represented in a way that you want to see them as a fan,” she said.

The new series also stars Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway, Joseph Chiu and Elisha Cuthbert.

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