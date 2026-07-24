Sky Yang, Sean Kaufman to star in ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’ film adaptation

Sky Yang, Sean Kaufman to star in ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’ film adaptation
A photo of Sean Kaufman. (Eddy Chen) | A photo of Sky Yang. (James Greenhalgh)

Sky Yang and Sean Kaufman are taking on a popular book film adaptation.

The actors have joined the cast of the movie adaptation of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, ABC Audio has learned.

They join star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who is set to play Sadie Green in the upcoming Paramount Pictures film adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s bestselling novel. Yang will play the role of Sam Masur while Kaufman will take on the character Marx Watanabe.

CODA director Siân Heder will write and direct the upcoming film based on script drafts written by Mark Bomback and Zevin.

The film is a modern love story about two friends who meet during childhood and reunite as adults. Together, they create video games and find intimacy “in digital storytelling that eludes them in their real lives,” according to its official synopsis.

“The relationship explores the intimacy, passion, and heartbreak of creative collaboration, set against the visually groundbreaking worlds brought to life by the rising video game industry of the 1990s-2000s,” the synopsis continues.

Zevin will executive produce while Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner will produce for Temple Hill.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow spent over a year on The New York Times Best Sellers list. It has sold over 4 million copies worldwide, including 2 million in North America alone.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow will be released in theaters on Nov. 12, 2027.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kit Connor, Cailee Spaeny and more cast in ‘Elden Ring’ live-action film
Kit Connor, Cailee Spaeny and more cast in ‘Elden Ring’ live-action film
Kit Connor attends The 28th British Independent Film Awards at The Roundhouse on Nov. 30, 2025, in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) | Cailee Spaeny attends the ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 17, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The cast for the live-action Elden Ring film adaptation has been revealed.

A24 has shared the official cast list for its upcoming movie based on the popular video game as production is set to start this spring.

Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, Tom Burke, Havana Rose Liu, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, Nick Offerman, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird and Peter Serafinowicz are set to star in the film. A24 has dated it for release on March 3, 2028.

The specific characters each actor will play have yet to be announced.

Director Alex Garland is set to helm the movie, which is being filmed for IMAX. Elden Ring marks a reunion for Spaeny and Garland, as the actress previously starred in his film Civil War.

Connor took to his Instagram Story to confirm his casting in Garland’s film.

“Ridiculously proud to be a part of this team,” he wrote.

Elden Ring is a video game based on a mythological story by George R. R. Martin. It debuted in 2022 and allows players to “explore vast environments and dungeons to discover the unknown and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from overcoming obstacles and challenges,” according to an official description from its publisher Bandai Namco.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ gets official trailer
‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ gets official trailer
Lauren Lapkus, Kevin Sussman, John Ross Bowie and Brian Posehn in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.’ (Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max)

The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe now has an official trailer.

The new series stars Kevin Sussman as Stuart, Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert and John Ross Bowie as Barry.

“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon,” according to its official logline. “Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

The official trailer shows off some of the other familiar faces who will appear in the high-concept series, including Christine Baranski, Riki Lindhome and the comedian Teller. Jon Cryer also appears in a kaleidoscope graphic in the trailer.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe comes from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. It is created, written and executive produced by Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is not the first Big Bang Theory spinoff. Young Sheldon, which followed the origins of the original show’s protagonist, Sheldon Cooper, aired on CBS from 2017 to 2024. A spinoff of Young Sheldon, titled Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, currently airs on CBS. It premiered in October 2024 and recently concluded its second season.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe makes its streaming debut to HBO Max on July 23. It will consist of 10 episodes that will be released weekly every Thursday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Zoey Deutch, David Wain on their new comedy film ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass’
Zoey Deutch, David Wain on their new comedy film ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass’
Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Otto, John Slattery as himself, Ben Wang as Caleb, Ken Marino as Vincent and Zoey Deutch as Gail Daughtry in ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass.’ (Sony Pictures Classics)

While Wet Hot American Summer celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer, its director David Wain has a brand-new comedy headed to theaters.

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass opens wide in theaters on Friday. It stars Zoey Deutch as the titular hairdresser who travels to LA in hopes of sleeping with her celebrity crush, Jon Hamm, after her fiancé breaks her heart by hooking up with Jennifer Aniston.

Starring in a film directed by Wain and written by him and Ken Marino was “definitely a dream come true” for Deutch, she told ABC Audio.

“I love their sense of humor. I love their world that they’ve created and how specific it is to them,” Deutch said. “It’s always impressive to me when an artist carves out their own space in the world and then sticks to it with such integrity. It’s really cool and I think comedy is the hardest of all genres and they do it with such brilliance.”

Wain said casting the role of Gail Daughtry was “very tough ruby red shoes to fill.”

“We wrote such a crazy dumb script and we knew it wouldn’t work as a movie unless we had someone at the center of it that could really bring heart and grounding to it,” Wain said. He needed someone who knew “how to deliver on the humor and also just have the general charisma to pull off this trick.” 

Deutch was “the only one we could think of that could actually do it,” Wain said.

The actress has had a busy summer. Not only is she the star of this film, she also leads the Netflix hit Voicemails for Isabelle and lends her voice to Minions & Monsters.

“I feel really grateful that people are seeing them and that they’re coming out into the world. I make a lot of movies that don’t get as seen, and so I just feel really grateful,” Deutch said. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.