Ben Affleck’s mother Chris Affleck dies at 83

Ben Affleck’s mother Chris Affleck dies at 83
Ben Affleck and his mother Chris Affleck at the premiere of ‘Jersey Girl’ on March 9, 2004. (Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Chris Anne Affleck, the mother of actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, has died, according to an obituary posted online. The former school teacher was 83.

According to the obituary published this week, Chris Affleck was born in New York City in 1942 and died in early June 2026.

She was given “six months to live” in December 2025, and attended her grandson’s high school graduation prior to her death, according to the remembrance. The obituary does not state her diagnosis or the cause of her death.

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck for comment.

The mother of the two Hollywood actors attended Nightingale-Bamford School in New York and “made the most of an elite education while remaining skeptical of the tightly cloistered world it represented,” according to the obituary.

Chris Affleck graduated from Harvard, pursued a career as a public school teacher and taught literacy classes in Mississippi, the obituary said.

Along with her two sons Ben and Casey, she is survived by five grandchildren: Indiana, Violet, Atticus, Fin and Sam.

According to the obituary, Chris Affleck pursued a life of political and social activism, volunteering on the Obama campaign, organizing with Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine and helping found the Sustainable Cape project in Massachusetts.

Ben Affleck famously brought his mother to the Oscars with him in 1998 alongside Matt Damon and his mother.

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Conan O’Brien to return as Oscars host for third consecutive year
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ABC’s The Oscars hosted by Conan O’Brien. (Disney/Mark Seliger)

Conan O’Brien will be reprising his hosting duties at the Oscars next year. 

At Disney Upfront 2026 on Tuesday, Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts announced that the Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian will return for the 99th Oscars.

Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will also return as the show’s executive producers for the fourth consecutive year. Joining them are Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, who will return as producers for the third time.

“We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars,” said Kramer and Howell Taylor in a press release. “They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honor our global film community — and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor.”

O’Brien made his Oscars hosting debut in 2025. He came back for the 98th Oscars this year, where he received positive reviews.

In a press release, Kapoor and Mullan said working with O’Brien for a third year is “really special.”

“He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show,” they said. “He’s a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage. We’re incredibly grateful to keep building this together and can’t wait to share what’s next.”

The 99th Oscars will air live on ABC and Hulu on March 14, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

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50 Cent to bring ‘Bone Parish’ to life in television series
50 Cent to bring ‘Bone Parish’ to life in television series
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends 3rd Annual Gotham Television Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on June 01, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

50 Cent has another television series in the works at Starz. He’s teamed with the network for the television adaptation of Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf’s supernatural graphic crime novel Bone Parish.

Set in the underworld of New Orleans, the series will follow the Winters family, who build a criminal empire around a new drug that allows users to experience vivid, haunting visions of the past. As demand for the product grows, the family becomes trapped in what a press release describes as “a violent and inescapable nightmare of crime, horror, and family legacy.”

“I’ve always been drawn to stories that break the mold, and Bone Parish does exactly that,” 50 said in a statement. “It takes crime, family, and power, and mixes it with something dark and supernatural, in a way that feels fresh. Exploring what happens when the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead, this story has incredible depth, and we’re building a series that’s going to keep audiences locked in from the first episode.”

50 will executive produce through G-Unit Film & Television with Stephen Christy and Mette Norkjaer from BOOM! Studios, the publisher of the graphic novel, as well as co-showrunners Diane Ademu-John and Declan de Barra.

Bone Parish is the latest addition to 50 Cent’s Starz shows, where Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently airing. He also serves as executive producer on Fightland, which follows British-born boxer Duke Kilroy as he returns home from jail seeking revenge against the man he believes was responsible for his brother’s death. The show is set to premiere on July 31.

Two more of his shows, Power: Legacy and Power: Origins, have also been greenlit.

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Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet’s voices meet-cute in new ‘Not Alone’ trailer
Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet’s voices meet-cute in new ‘Not Alone’ trailer
Joe and Fran in Illumination’s ‘Not Alone,’ directed by Eric Guillon, Claire Dodgson and Jonathan Del Val. (Illumination, Universal Pictures)

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet — or at least their voices — co-star in the upcoming animated film Not Alone. On Tuesday Selena posted a trailer for the film on Instagram, so you can see what their characters look like.

As previously reported, Timothée plays an introverted rocket mechanic named Joe, who meets Selena’s character, Fran, a “brilliant astro-botanist” who’s created a rocket that runs on plant-based fuel. Things get complicated when three aliens plot to commandeer Fran’s rocket to return to their home planet.

In the trailer, set to David Bowie’s classic “A Space Oddity,” Joe and Fran meet while working on the rocket and start a romance, which thrills them both — until the aliens, who all have British accents for some reason, show up.

This is the second time the two have co-starred in a film; the first time was in 2020’s A Rainy Day in New York. 

Not Alone arrives in theaters in April 2027. It’s from the same studio that brought you the Despicable Me, Minions and Super Mario Brothers movies. 

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