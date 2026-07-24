In brief: ‘Primetime’ gets theatrical release date and more

In brief: ‘Primetime’ gets theatrical release date and more

The lineup for the 2026 Venice Film Festival has been revealed. Films from directors Martin McDonagh, Florian Zeller, Danny Boyle, Werner Herzog and Lance Oppenheim are all set to open at the festival. Among them are McDonagh’s Wild Horse Nine, which stars John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell; Zeller’s Bunker, a psychological thriller starring Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz; Boyle’s Ink, starring Guy Pearce as Rupert Murdoch; and Oppenheim’s Primetime, which comes from A24 …

Speaking of Primetime, the Robert Pattinson-starring film has also received a theatrical release date. The movie is set to debut nationwide on Sept. 25. Its plot follows Pattinson as Chris Hansen, the host of To Catch a Predator, as he made TV history with the show’s premiere in 2006 …

Audiences have been changed for good by Jon M. Chu’s Wicked films. Fans may have another opportunity to witness the story of Elphaba and Glinda, as the film’s official Instagram is teasing a live Wicked concert. “Everyone, we have an announcement,” the post is captioned. Wicked in Concert seems to be a version of the film that includes a live orchestra, and the post teases more information will be “coming soon” …

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‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ special fan events coming on May the 4th
‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ special fan events coming on May the 4th
Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian with Grogu in ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.’ (Lucasfilm)

The force will be with Star Wars fans this May 4.

Lucasfilm is set to host special-look fan events for its upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. All of the special events will take place on May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, at select IMAX theaters around the world.

The events will feature over 25 minutes of exclusive footage from the upcoming movie, fan giveaways and other surprises. One of the giveaways will be a brand-new, exclusive poster created just for this event.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is based on the Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal. Jon Favreau directed the movie, which stars Pascal alongside Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

“The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu,” according to the film’s official description.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu opens in theaters on May 22.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Lucasfilm.

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The ‘Devil’ wins again: ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ tops the box office for a second week
The ‘Devil’ wins again: ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ tops the box office for a second week
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ (Macall Polay/20th Century Studios)

Fashion once again ruled the box office with The Devil Wears Prada 2 holding on to #1 for a second weekend in a row, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Meryl Streep/Anne Hathaway flick, a sequel to the 2006 film, brought in $43 million to retain the top spot, bringing its two-week domestic gross to $144.8 million.

Although it put in a good fight, Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to the 2021 film based on the popular video game, earned $40 million to debut at #2. The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, came in at #3 with $36.5 million.

The top five was rounded out by two other newcomers: The Sheep Detectives, featuring Hugh Jackman, at #4 with $15.9 million, and the concert film Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft – The Tour Live in 3D at #5 with $7.5 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. The Devil Wears Prada 2 — $43 million
2. Mortal Kombat II – $40 million
3. Michael — $36.5 million
4. The Sheep Detectives — $15.9 million
5. Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft – The Tour Live in 3D — $7.5 million
6. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — $6.6 million
7. Project Hail Mary — $6.07 million
8. Hokum — $3.3 million
9. Deep Water — $780,274
10. Animal Farm — $663,624

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Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor among those invited to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor among those invited to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) | Jacob Elordi attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor and Josh O’Connor are among the 529 people The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited to join its ranks as members.

Other actors invited to join the academy include Jon Bernthal, Josh Gad, Julia Garner, Mia Goth, Simu Liu, Jenna Ortega, Bill Skarsgård and Jenny Slate.

Along with Elordi and Taylor, 2026 Oscar acting nominee Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas also received an invitation to join the academy’s ranks.

“We are delighted to invite this remarkable group of film artists and professionals from around the world to join the Academy,” academy CEO Bill Kramer and academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a press release. “Through their commitment to filmmaking, this year’s exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions to our global movie industry.”

The rest of the actors who have received invitations to join the academy are Mathieu Amalric, Raúl Briones, Kenneth Choi, Jemaine Clement, Paddy Considine, David Dastmalchian, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Veronica Ferres, Stephen Fry, Wood Harris, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Scoot McNairy, Tig Notaro, Daniella Pineda, Lily Rabe, Anthony Ramos and Miguel Sandoval.

If all of the people invited decide to accept their membership, the total amount of academy members will increase to 11,319, including emeritus. The number of voting members will stand at 10,338.

With the new additions of the 2025 member class, the academy would consist of 36% women, with 25% of them from underrepresented communities and 22% international.

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