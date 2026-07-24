Teen Colt Gray pleads guilty to committing mass shooting at his Georgia high school

Teen Colt Gray pleads guilty to committing mass shooting at his Georgia high school
A police line is put up in front of Apalachee High School after a school shooting took place on September 4, 2024 in Winder, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

(WINDER, Ga.) — A teenage boy accused of carrying out a mass shooting at his Georgia high school pleaded guilty Friday to all 55 counts against him, including murder and aggravated assault.

Colt Gray, 16, agreed to a non-negotiated guilty plea, the judge said, meaning there is no plea deal; the state will present its argument for an appropriate sentence, and the defense will do the same.

The judge said the minimum sentence is life with parole and the maximum is a life sentence without parole.

Gray was 14 years old in September 2024 when he opened fire at Apalachee High School, killing two students and two teachers and injuring several others.

Breanna Schermerhorn, whose son, 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn, was killed, said in a victim impact statement Friday, “Mason was so much more than a victim.”
“Mason was kind, compassionate, funny and fiercely protective of others,” she said. “As a child with exceptional needs, he understood what it felt like to struggle and be overlooked by others. Instead of becoming bitter, he became an advocate.”

“He made people that were typically unseen feel seen, accepted and safe,” she said.

“I had no doubt in my mind if Colt had actually attended school as he should have, that Mason would have befriended him,” Breanna Schermerhorn said.

She said Gray “knew that pulling that trigger was wrong, he knew that every choice he made that day would forever alter countless lives.”

One of Mason Schermerhorn’s sisters, Alanna Schermerhorn Wallace, said through tears that she lost the life she knew and her sense of safety on the day her brother was killed. She said she’s always scanning for exits and monitoring the people around her and is triggered by loud noises and unexpected sounds.

Another sister, Lilianah Ahmed, said through tears, “From a very young age, Mason wanted to be a family man. He wanted to have a wife, kids. He wanted to go to school and pursue a career. … All these different parts of himself he didn’t get to explore because of Colt.”

“My brother died alone and scared. [Gray] was the last person to see Mason alive, and he took him from us,” Ahmed said.

She also called her brother “the success story that Colt could have been.”

Shayna Aspinwall, whose husband, Richard Aspinwall, was killed, described him as a beloved dad, teacher and coach.

“Every holiday, birthday, anniversary and ordinary day is a reminder of what has been stolen from us,” she said. “… Now our daughters, who were 5 and 2 at the time, must grow up without their father. They will miss his guidance, his encouragement, his hugs, and all the milestones he should have been here to witness.”

Shayna Aspinwall asked the judge to not sentence Gray to life with the chance for parole, saying the parole hearings would be “continued torture” for her family.

Ismael Angulo, whose brother, 14-year-old Christian Angulo, was killed, also asked the judge to sentence Gray to life without the possibility of parole, as he described “every day as a nightmare.”

“The defendant’s family will still get to see their son, talk to him and know he is breathing. My mother, my father don’t get that privilege,” he said. “… There is no fairness in that reality. Christian was a beautiful, innocent soul who was robbed of his dreams.”

Gray was accused of carrying out the shooting with a rifle his father, Colin Gray, gifted him as a Christmas present, officials said. This March, Colin Gray was convicted of charges including second-degree murder and manslaughter, becoming the first parent in the U.S. convicted of murder due to the alleged acts of their child.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Mississippi tornadoes leave more than a dozen injured and trail of destruction
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Tornado ( Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — At least three tornadoes hit Mississippi overnight with at least 17 injuries reported, officials said.

Some of the hardest-hit population centers in Mississippi are Purvis and Brookhaven, as well as a mobile home park in Bogue Chitto, authorities said. Baseball-sized hail was also reported in parts of the state as well as Alabama.

Flooding was also reported in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, especially in and around Montgomery, where the State Capitol Building was evacuated during a special session debate on redistricting.

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 a.m. ET on Thursday for the Florida Panhandle and southwest Georgia.

Mississippi has seen 62 tornadoes so far this year before Wednesday, all of them EF0 or EF1 strength.

As a cold front slowly sinks into the region, there is a chance that some storms could produce more damaging wind and tornadoes.

Over the next few days, widespread rounds of rain are expected to bring 1 to 4 inches throughout the South, which is dealing with a serious drought.

The National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Mississippi, will be conducting surveys on Thursday to confirm tornadoes along a major tornado path in Franklin, Lincoln and Lawrence counties as well as from Purvis to south of Hattiesburg, where there are several damage reports.

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Former North Carolina officer seen in video repeatedly punching woman during arrest charged with assault
Former North Carolina officer seen in video repeatedly punching woman during arrest charged with assault
Former Shelby police officer Karson Hyder is seen in a booking photo released by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. (North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation)

(SHELBY, N.C.) — A former North Carolina police officer who was seen in a viral doorbell camera video repeatedly punching a woman during an arrest has been charged with assault, authorities said.

Former Shelby Police Officer Karson Hyder, 22, turned himself in on Monday, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, which said it has charged him with one count of assault inflicting serious injury in connection with Friday’s incident.

He was processed at the Cleveland County Detention Center and released on a $10,000 secured bond, the bureau said. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said it initiated an investigation that “examined an allegation of excessive use of force” at the request of the Shelby police chief and the Cleveland County District Attorney.

Hyder was fired Saturday after the Shelby Police Department completed an administrative investigation into the incident, according to Shelby Police Chief Brad Fraser.

“While this incident does not reflect the values of the Shelby Police Department, it does reinforce the importance of holding ourselves to the highest standards of conduct,” Fraser said during a press briefing on Saturday, calling the former officer’s actions “disturbing and inappropriate.”

Officers were conducting a criminal investigation in Shelby on Friday when they encountered a “suspicious female,” Fraser said.

The doorbell video appears to show an officer repeatedly punching a woman, identified as 34-year-old Cherrie Moore, during an arrest before another officer appears to intervene. It is unclear what happened before the video.

Hyder did not respond to ABC News’ requests for comment.

Moore’s family, who had called for the officer to be charged, told ABC News on Monday that they “feel great” about the charging decision. Her uncle said she suffered a broken nose in the incident but the extent of her injuries was not clear.

“We just want the right thing done, and I think the first right thing is that he be charged,” Moore’s uncle, Michael Moore, previously told ABC News. “Once he’s charged, then we can move forward.”

Moore has mental health issues and is homeless, her uncle said.

She was initially charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, resisting arrest and assault on a government official, which were ultimately dropped, according to her family.

Moore was charged with resisting a public officer in August 2025 in an incident that also involved Hyder, court documents obtained by ABC News show. She pleaded guilty the following month and was sentenced to time served, according to the filings.

ABC News’ Nadine El-Bawab, Matt Foster and Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.

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Top prosecutor in Florida removed from probe into ex-CIA Director John Brennan: Sources
Top prosecutor in Florida removed from probe into ex-CIA Director John Brennan: Sources
In this June 16, 2016, file photo, CIA Director John Brennan testifies during a Senate Committee hearing on national security on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Evy Mages/Getty Images, FILE)

(MIAMI) — A top career prosecutor in Miami has been removed from overseeing the Justice Department’s investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan after she allegedly expressed doubts about the viability of the probe, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

Attorneys for several subjects involved in the probe were informed Friday that Maria Medetis Long would not longer be handling the case moving forward, sources said.

The news, according to sources, took some attorneys by surprise as there were additional interviews scheduled in the coming days as the department moves closer toward deciding whether to bring charges against Brennan.

News of Medetis Long’s departure was first reported by CNN. An attorney for Brennan did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment. A DOJ spokesperson also did not immediately respond.

The investigation is believed to center around congressional testimony from Brennan about his role in crafting a 2017 assessment by the intelligence community that detailed Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election to the benefit of President Donald Trump.

Trump has long singled out Brennan, a vocal critic, as among those he believes was involved in illegally conspiring to accuse him of colluding with Russia, resulting in the special counsel probe that cast a cloud over much of Trump’s first term in office.

Brennan has denied wrongdoing and said he continues to stand by the 2017 intelligence community assessment that determined Russia’s interference in the 2016 election was aimed at denigrating Hillary Clinton to the benefit of Trump’s candidacy. A separate bipartisan report from the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence largely affirmed the findings of the 2017 assessment.

The probe of Brennan is part of a larger investigation being run out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida that sources say is examining whether former officials engaged in a “grand conspiracy” to violate Trump’s rights dating back to his 2016 campaign for the presidency.

Scores of subpoenas have been issued by the office in recent months to former officials previously involved in the Russia investigation, though the effort has yet to result in any criminal charges or other allegations of wrongdoing.

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