2 dead in Northern California library shooting

2 dead in Northern California library shooting

(LOS ANGELES) — Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a shooting Monday evening at a Northern California library, which left two dead and one injured, according to the Chico Police Department.

Shots were fired soon after 5 p.m. at the Chico branch of the Butte County Library in Chico, California. Law enforcement took the suspect into custody as he fled the library out the back, Chico Police Chief Billy Aldridge said in a news conference on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Bradley Scott Sayer, was arrested and is currently being held in the Butte County Jail on two counts of murder, according to Chico police.

Officers said the suspect wanted a Columbine massacre-style shooting and did not know the victims.

On April 20, 1999, two students opened fire at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, gunning down 12 of their fellow students and a teacher before killing themselves.

According to law enforcement officials, Sayer was wearing clothing like that of Columbine killer Eric Harris. And Sayer, the officials tentatively believe, is associated with an online fandom group of mass killers that has been linked to previous shootings. The officials believe he acted alone over his Columbine obsession.

“The incident this evening was obviously very sad, traumatic for a lot of people,” Aldridge said in the news conference. “Very traumatic for our community.”

Police are waiting to notify the victims’ families before releasing their names. In addition to the two dead, a child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Aldridge said.

All branches of the Butte County Library are closed on Tuesday.

Law enforcement said they are continuing to investigate the shooting, and there is no current danger to the public. They believe the shooter acted alone. The Chico Police Department is collaborating with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

ABC News’ Megan Fahrney contributed to this report.

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Veteran accused of trying to kill wife added to Tennessee’s Most Wanted list
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Craig Berry is seen in an undated photo released by the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office. (Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

(STEWART COUNTY, Tenn.) — An Army Special Forces veteran accused of trying to kill his wife then fleeing into the woods has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted list, authorities said Wednesday, as a manhunt involving state and federal agencies continues.

Craig Berry, 53, went into the woods near his home in Dover on May 1 after allegedly shooting his wife, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a domestic altercation at his residence around 1:30 a.m. on May 1, and Berry was gone before deputies arrived, authorities said. His wife was transported to a medical facility, according to the sheriff’s office, which did not provide details on her condition.

He is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, domestic assault, and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Berry is an Army Special Forces veteran with “extensive military training,” according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which on Tuesday also issued a wanted bulletin for the suspect.

He has “extensive training in survival tactics,” the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office said, warning that it could be a “lengthy process” to capture him.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the search, the sheriff’s office said. State troopers have employed helicopters in the manhunt.

Berry was last seen in the wooded area near Old Paris Landing in Dover on May 2, according to the U.S. Marshals.

He is armed with “at least one handgun” and may have taken extra ammunition, Stewart County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Paulette Redman said in a statement on Monday.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on Berry, while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering $2,500.

Authorities said he is 5’11” and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was captured by a trail camera wearing camouflage clothing, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 931-232-6863.

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Trade court says Trump’s 10% global tariffs are unlawful
Trade court says Trump’s 10% global tariffs are unlawful
US President Donald Trump during a military Mother’s Day event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A federal court on Thursday concluded that President Donald Trump’s global 10% tariffs are unlawful, a decision that the Department of Justice quickly appealed.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of judges on the Court of International Trade concluded that the Trump administration misread the law used to justify the sweeping tariffs. 

The ruling marks the second time the president’s tariff regime has been found to be illegal, with the Supreme Court earlier this year affirming a decision from the Court of International Trade blocking Trump’s first round of tariffs. 

Lawyers for the Department of Justice filed a notice of appeal at the Court of International Trade on Friday, signaling plans to challenge yesterday’s ruling. 

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., handles appeals from the Court of International Trade. The tariffs in question are set to expire in late July and it is unclear if the court will hear the case in time to meaningfully rule on the issue.

The immediate impact of Thursday’s ruling is also unclear. The court granted an injunction for two small businesses and the state of Washington; however, the judges dismissed the claims brought by the larger group of states because they lacked standing. 

The dispute boiled down to the definition of the phrase “balance-of-payments deficits.” The Court of International Trade rejected the Trump administration’s argument that the term “balance-of-payments deficits” in Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 is the same as a “trade deficit.” 

“It is clear that Congress was aware of the differences in the words it chose,” the majority wrote. 

The judges acknowledged that the term “causes some confusion,” but concluded that the Trump administration’s interpretation was incorrect. 

“The Government argues that in today’s world, the current account is the proper component for identifying a balance-of-payments deficit,” the majority wrote. “Problematically for the Government, and as discussed herein, Congress in 1974 identified the settlement, liquidity, and basic balance deficits as ‘balance-of-payments deficits.'”

The global 10% tariff took effect in February and by statute is set to expire in late July. 

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Air Force B-52 bomber crashes shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California
Air Force B-52 bomber crashes shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California
An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California, June 15, 2026. (KABC)

(CALIFORNIA) — An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday, the base said.

“Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing,” the base said in a statement.

The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. local time.

The base has closed the airfield and said all inbound planes are being diverted.

The Air Force and NASA conduct test flights of new and developmental aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base.

The B-52 Stratofortress — which typically carries a crew of five — is a long-range bomber first introduced in the 1950s that remains a central part of the U.S. military’s air power. Built by Boeing, the aircraft is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons over long distances and has been used in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to operations in the Iran war.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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