Severe weather threat continues as summer heat swelters on both coasts

Severe weather threat continues as summer heat swelters on both coasts
Feels like temperatures. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — Millions of Americans are under severe weather threats as storms and summer heat continue on both coasts.

This severe weather threat will impact parts of the central United States, from Texas to Illinois.

A flood watch is also in effect for parts of eastern Kansas, western Missouri, northeast Oklahoma, and northwest Arkansas until Sunday morning.

A level 3 of 5 “enhanced risk” is in effect for parts of Nebraska, Oklahoma, eastern Kansas and much of western and central Missouri — including Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Springfield, Missouri.

The main threats are damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes.

The severe weather threat shifts back to parts of the East Coast with more than 50 million on alert for severe storms on Sunday.

A level 2 of 5 “slight risk” is up from northern North Carolina to upstate New York and includes Raleigh, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; New York City; Pittsburgh; and Albany, New York.

The main threats are damaging winds, large hail and lightning.

Heading into next week, the severe weather looks to stall for a couple of days before ramping back up by the middle of the week.

The summer heat and humidity continues in the South, with heat advisories in effect for millions from the Carolinas and Florida out to Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The Northeast will see lower humidity this weekend so the heat will not be as dangerous despite temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

An extreme heat warning is already in place for the Portland, Oregon, area where a life-threatening heat wave is expected Sunday through Tuesday with temps reaching 95 to 100 degrees.

For the West coast, a heat advisory is in place in California’s central valley from Redding to Bakersfield with high temps from 100 to 105 possible. Closer to the Bay Area, high temps around 100 are possible for San Jose and Santa Clara. 

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Family of Boulder attack suspect ordered released from ICE custody
Family of Boulder attack suspect ordered released from ICE custody
Booking photo of Mohamed Soliman. (Boulder Police Department)

(DILLEY, Texas) — The wife and five children of the man suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails at a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators last June were ordered released from federal custody by a judge on Monday.

The family of the suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, has been detained in immigration custody for more than 10 months at the family detention facility in Dilley, Texas.

Eric Lee, an attorney representing Hayam El Gamal and her children, told ABC News the family has not been released despite the federal judge’s order. There is a hearing in their case on Thursday.

“Although the court has ruled that the El Gamal family is detained in violation of the Constitution, the government continues to keep them locked up,” Lee told ABC News. “We demand their immediate release.”

A federal judge blocked the family’s deportation in June after the Department of Homeland Security announced they were being processed for removal shortly after the attack.

Soliman, 45, is facing more than 100 charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

In court documents, Soliman’s family — which includes five children aged 18, 16, 9, and 5-year-old twins — have claimed authorities are continuing to detain them despite a lack of evidence that they played any role in the attack.

“The facts of this case have not changed: Mohammed Soliman is a terrorist responsible for an anti-Semitic firebombing in Boulder,” DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement Tuesday.

“The judge wants to release this terrorist’s family onto American streets,” she added. “Under President Trump, DHS will continue to fight for the removal of those who have no right to be in our country, especially national security threats.”

Lee, the family’s lawyer, said on X that El Gamal was rushed to the ER last week after she was denied proper medical care for persistent chest pain.

“We do not know if the lump is cancerous, all we know is that the pain is increasing, the incidents are becoming worse and worse, and she is not receiving a proper diagnosis that could lead to proper treatment,” Lee said. “After 10 months in detention, Ms. El Gamal remains in pain.”

While DHS did not respond to questions about El Gamal’s medical care, the agency in previous statements has denied allegations about the lack of medical care at Dilley.

“These allegations of illegal aliens being denied proper medical care in ICE custody are FALSE,” said Dr. Sean Conley, DHS’ chief medical officer, in a statement posted on the agency website. “It is both policy and longstanding practice for aliens to receive timely and appropriate medical care from the moment they enter ICE custody. This includes medical, dental, women’s health, mental health services, any needed follow up medical appointments, as well as 24-hour emergency care. This is better, more responsive healthcare than many aliens have ever received in their entire lives.”

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Facebook, WhatsApp should remove accounts that defraud users, Manhattan DA says
Facebook, WhatsApp should remove accounts that defraud users, Manhattan DA says
Alvin Bragg, Manhattan district attorney, speaks during the National Action Network (NAN) 35th Anniversary Convention in New York, April 8, 2026. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Meta is failing to remove imposter accounts from its Facebook and WhatsApp platforms that “have led to tens of thousands of dollars of fraudulent transfers” in a growing scam across the country, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg is the latest prosecutor to go public with criticism of Meta for failing to protect the public from criminals lurking on its social media platforms. New Mexico recently won a $375 million civil case that held Meta liable for failing to police its sites for child predators, and a jury in Los Angeles found Meta, along with Google, liable for a 20-year-old woman’s social media addiction.

In one of the latest scams, phony Facebook and WhatsApp accounts pose as organizations like Catholic Charities that offer pro bono legal services. The scammers behind those accounts claim to be lawyers offering immigration services, coaxing money from unsuspecting victims, Bragg said.

His office is getting, on average, a complaint a month and the scam has become so prevalent that Catholic Charities chapters in Trenton, Houston and Baltimore have posted warnings on their Facebook pages.

In some instances, scammers create public Facebook accounts that mirror real accounts belonging to pro bono legal services organizations, Bragg said. In others, they create WhatsApp profiles posing as immigration lawyers associated with those same organizations, frequently using the names and logos of legitimate organizations to give the appearance of credibility.
“These imposter accounts have led to tens of thousands of dollars of fraudulent transfers. Scammers frequently target immigrant populations because they are perceived to be, and often are, more vulnerable to fraud and in need of a specific type of legal assistance,” Bragg said in a letter to Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg demanding the company take action after requests to remove false profiles were declined.

“Your company has made representations about the importance of the safety and security of your platform for its users,” Bragg’s letter said. “If you sincerely wish to protect the safety of your users from fraud, we urge you to take necessary, proactive steps.”

Bragg urged Meta to allow law enforcement agencies to report imposter accounts, suspend suspect accounts and ensure that users claiming to represent organizations that provide legal services are really where they say they are.

He also requested a meeting with Zuckerberg or his representatives to assure compliance.

Meta said that users are not permitted to misrepresent their identity to mislead or deceive others, but that bad actors are constantly changing the ways in which they violate Meta’s policies. As a result, Meta said, the company strives to keep scammers off its platforms and is investing in new technology, partnering with experts and other companies, and constantly working to update its detection and enforcement systems so users can feel safe.

In an interview with ABC News, Bragg urged caution to users seeking legal services.

“If there’s a lawyer who only wants to meet virtually and can’t give you a business address, that’s a red flag,” Bragg told ABC News. “Catholic Charities, these other organizations that are not-for-profits, they provide these services for free. So just the asking of money in and of itself is something that can be a red flag.”

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2nd missing USF student’s remains identified
2nd missing USF student’s remains identified
In these photos released by the University of South Florida Police Department, Nahida Bristy is shown. (University of South Florida Police Department)

(TAMPA, Fla.) — Investigators said Friday they identified remains found this week as part of the investigation into the murders of two missing University of South Florida doctoral students as Nahida Bristy.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said that forensic investigators took several days to identify the remains of the 27-year-old student because of the advanced stages of decay her body was in.

The announcement came a week after investigators found and identified the remains of Zamil Limon, 27, a friend of Bristy who was also reported missing from the campus on April 16. 

“We are now actively working to release both bodies for religious reasons back to the families who live in Bangladesh,” Chronister told reporters.

Investigators allege that Hisham Abugharbieh, 26, Limon’s roommate, murdered the pair and dumped their bodies.

Chronister said that Limon was stabbed repeatedly. He did not reveal how Bristy was killed and said the investigation is ongoing.

“At this point we don’t know what the motive is. The why, we don’t know yet,” Chronister said.

Abugharbieh was arrested on April 24, following a standoff with police. His family called 911 about a domestic dispute involving Abugharbieh.

He was charged on with with two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon and ordered to be held without bond.

The sheriff revealed more details about the investigation, including that Abugharbieh allegedly used a cart that belonged to the apartment building he lived in to move the bodies to his car.

Chronister alleged that Abugharbieh searched for terms on his Internet devices related to murdering the victims including “can you bury a body in a trash bag and throw it in a dumpster” and “can a knife penetrate a skull?”

“This is someone very calculated,” the sheriff said.

Prosecutors alleged that the suspect used ChatGPT for those searches and it answered “that it sounds dangerous,” and then Abugharbieh allegedly asked, “How would they find out.”

Chronister added that tech companies have been cooperating with the investigation by providing them with the suspect’s search history.

“This might be able to provide us with the why that we are still searching for,” he said.

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