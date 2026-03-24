Gunshot detectors taken down

The gunshot system installed in Martinsville in 2023 has been removed. Police say the grant funding for the project had ended, and the program didn’t prove very beneficial. Chief Chad Rhoads said the system missed incidents in which investigators had evidence that shots had been fired.
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