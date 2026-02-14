Five-day trial set for April for Buck-Hayes

Judge James Reynolds says selecting a local jury pool could be complicated and take some time in the case of Shotsie Buck-Hayes, who was arrested on charges of setting afire Danville Council member Lee Vogler, nearly killing him. Both sides have agreed on the questions to ask potential jurors. A five-day trial is set to begin on April 20.

