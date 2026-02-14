Wanted man arrested after pursuit

On February 11, 2026, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, patrol division, attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Nissan Altima for reckless driving after observing the vehicle traveling 81 mph in a 60-mph zone near the intersection of A.L. Philpott Highway and Stoney Mountain Road.

The driver refused to stop, accelerated at a high rate of speed, then turned onto Stoney Mountain Rd. The deputy initiated a pursuit that lasted approximately seven tenths of a mile, with speeds exceeding one hundred mph. The vehicle subsequently lost control and crashed into a wooded area directly in front of The Refuge Center for Deliverance, located at 718 Stoney Mountain Road in Axton.

The male driver fled the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended following a brief foot pursuit. He was identified as Germaine Junior Woods, 35 years of age. Woods was found to have four outstanding warrants from two separate Virginia jurisdictions, including one from Martinsville City and three from Franklin County.

Woods sustained what appeared to be minor injuries and was transported to SOVAH Martinsville Emergency Room for evaluation.

The Virginia State Police responded to investigate the crash. During an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies located two firearms: a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver and a Diamondback 9mm semi-automatic handgun. The Diamondback handgun was confirmed stolen in Henry County. Woods also has multiple prior non-violent felony convictions.

Following his release from the hospital, Woods was transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

Henry County Charges:

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-308.2 – Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 46.2-817 – Felony eluding police

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 46.2-301 – Driving while license suspended or revoked.

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-108.1 Receive stolen firearm.

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 46.2-852 Reckless driving

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-266 Driving while intoxicated.

Martinsville City Charge

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-128 – Felony failure to appear

Franklin County Charges:

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances Methamphetamine.

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances Fentanyl.

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances Cocaine.

Sheriff Wayne Davis stated, “This incident is a clear example of the dangers created when individuals choose to flee from law enforcement and operate a vehicle while impaired. Reckless decisions like these put innocent lives at risk. Let this serve as a reminder that the Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to aggressively pursuing those who threaten the safety of our community and holding them fully accountable.”

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office commends the coordinated efforts of the deputies and partnering agencies whose swift actions helped bring this dangerous situation to a safe conclusion.