John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s love story examined in new special

John F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy arrive at the annual John F. Kennedy Library Foundation dinner and Profiles in Courage awards in honor of the former president’s 82nd birthday, May 23, 1999, at the Kennedy Library in Boston. (Justin Ide/Boston Herald/Getty Images)

Close friends and contemporaries of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy are speaking out about the couple’s love story in a new special examining their lives and tragic deaths.

John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, airing Tuesday, Feb. 17 on ABC, features interviews with close friends of the late couple, as well as their contemporaries and the journalists who covered their lives.

“From the very beginning, they had a volatile relationship, and unfortunately, the cameras were always there recording,” one person says in the trailer for the special, which dropped Feb. 12 on Good Morning America.

The couple’s lives were cut short when they died in a fatal plane crash in July 1999, along with another passenger, Bessette Kennedy’s older sister Lauren. The accident occurred when the light aircraft that Kennedy was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

“There just wasn’t enough time,” a friend of the couple says in the special’s trailer.

John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, airs Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

In addition to new interviews, the special also features newly unearthed photographs of Bessette Kennedy and rare footage from the couple’s 1996 wedding, according to ABC News Studios, which produced the special.

The special on the Kennedys coincides with the release of Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette, a Ryan Murphy-produced scripted series about the couple, airing on FX.

In John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, viewers will also go behind the scenes of the FX series and see new interviews with its stars, as well as its executive producers, costume designer and production designer.

‘Toy Story 5’ teaser trailer finds Woody, Buzz fearing technology takeover
Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks) in ‘Toy Story 5.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

You’ve got a friend in them.

Disney and Pixar have released the first teaser trailer for Toy Story 5. Everyone’s favorite toys are back in the first look at the upcoming animated film that shows how the toys react to new technology.

Audiences are introduced to the character Lilypad in this new teaser. Lilypad is a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet that makes Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs more difficult as they compete with this new threat to playtime.

Greta Lee has joined the cast of the film as the voice of Lilypad. She is added to the main cast of Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie and Tony Hale as Forky.

As previously reported, Conan O’Brien has also joined the Toy Story family as the voice of the toilet training tech toy, Smarty Pants.

The trailer finds the toys’ caretaker, Bonnie, receiving a new package in the mail. All of the toys look on in fear — Mrs. Potato Head even takes off her eyes in anguish — as Bonnie opens the box to find Lilypad inside.

Title cards in the teaser trailer read, “The age of toys is over.”

Toy Story 5 is directed by WALL•E and Finding Nemo helmer Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris.

“It’s been a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favorite team of legacy toys might respond to today’s world of technology, and we’re thrilled to share this first glimpse with audiences,” the directors said in a press release. “Having the remarkably talented Greta Lee bring Lilypad to life — balancing a playfully antagonistic tone with humor and heart — has been incredible.”

Toy Story 5 rides like the wind into theaters on June 19, 2026.

From New Kids on the Block to Bad Bunny: A modern Super Bowl halftime history
New Kids On The Block perform prior to the New York Giants taking on the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 (Gin Ellis/Getty Images)

When Bad Bunny takes the stage at the Super Bowl on Sunday, he’ll be the first solo artist to headline a mostly Spanish-language halftime show. He previously appeared as a guest when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez co-headlined the show in 2020.

Considering he’s one of the world’s biggest stars, it’s probably not a surprise that the Grammy album of the year winner was chosen to headline one of the world’s biggest stages. But the concept of current big-name pop, rock or country stars performing at halftime only dates back to 1991, when New Kids on the Block ﻿headlined. Before that, halftime entertainment typically consisted of marching bands, legacy performers such as Chubby Checker or G-rated vocal troupes like Up with People.

What seemingly solidified the halftime show as a showcase for superstars was Michael Jackson‘s 1993 performance, featuring a huge inflatable globe and a choir of over 3,000 local children. After ratings increased between halves during the game, stars and spectacles were the rule going forward.

The halftime show has been plagued by controversy in recent years, starting with 2004’s infamous “Nipplegate” incident with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson. That led the NFL to hire “safer” classic rock artists such as Bruce Springsteen as halftime performers. Pop stars returned in 2011 with the Black Eyed Peas‘ performance.

Controversies persist, though. During Madonna‘s 2012 performance, one of her guests, rapper M.I.A., flipped off the crowd. In 2016, Beyoncé was criticized for having backup dancers dressed in outfits reminiscent of the Black Panther political party. And in 2019, many fans felt that Maroon 5Big Boi and Travis Scott should have declined to perform due to the NFL’s alleged treatment of Colin Kaepernick

Bad Bunny’s announcement as the headliner also drew much backlash. As a result, a separate performance, billed as The All-American Halftime Show, has been counterprogrammed for Sunday on Turning Point USA’s YouTube channel.

Here’s a look back at who’s done the halftime show since 1991:
1991 — New Kids on the Block
1992 — Gloria Estefan
1993 — Michael Jackson, performing with 3,500 children
1994 — Country stars Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd
1995 — Patti LaBelle, Miami Sound Machine and Tony Bennett
1996 — Diana Ross
1997 — ZZ Top, James Brown, the Blues Brothers featuring Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi
1998 — Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Queen Latifah
1999 — Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
2000 — Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton
2001 — Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Nelly, Mary J. Blige
2002 — U2
2003 — Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting
2004 — Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Nelly, Kid Rock, P. Diddy
2005 — Paul McCartney
2006 — The Rolling Stones
2007 — Prince
2008 — Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
2009 — Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
2010 — The Who
2011 — Black Eyed Peas
2012 — Madonna
2013 — Beyoncé (and Destiny’s Child, briefly)
2014 — Bruno Mars feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers
2015 — Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott
2016 — Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars
2017 — Lady Gaga
2018 — Justin Timberlake
2019 — Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi
2020 — Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
2021 — The Weeknd
2022 — Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg with 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak
2023 — Rihanna
2024 — Usher
2025 — Kendrick Lamar
2026 — Bad Bunny

Jimmy Kimmel extends contract with ABC
A photo of Jimmy Kimmel. (Disney/Mark Seliger)

Jimmy Kimmel will stay on ABC through at least May 2027 after agreeing to a one-year contract extension.

The comedian has hosted his late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC since 2003.

Kimmel has also previously hosted the Academy Awards and currently hosts Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on ABC.

