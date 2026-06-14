Second arrest in Martinsville homicide

A Martinsville man wanted in connection with a fatal May shooting has been arrested, bringing a second arrest in the case. Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested De’Corrius Thompson on June 13 at a home on Hillcrest Road without incident.
Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and firearm offenses in the May 12 shooting on Hairston Street that killed 53-year-old Marcie Hunt and seriously injured another man. He is being held without bond. Kaniya Finney was previously charged as an accessory to the homicide.