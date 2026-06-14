Second arrest in Martinsville homicide

Second arrest in Martinsville homicide

A Martinsville man wanted in connection with a fatal May shooting has been arrested, bringing a second arrest in the case. Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested De’Corrius Thompson on June 13 at a home on Hillcrest Road without incident.

Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and firearm offenses in the May 12 shooting on Hairston Street that killed 53-year-old Marcie Hunt and seriously injured another man. He is being held without bond. Kaniya Finney was previously charged as an accessory to the homicide.

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2 injured, gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, school says
2 injured, gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, school says
In this photo released by the Norfolk Police Department, first responders are shown at the scene of a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on March 12, 2026. (Norfolk Police Department)

(NORFOLK, Va.) — Two people are injured and a gunman is dead following a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday, according to an alert from the university.

The gunman opened fire in Constant Hall, an academic building, around 10:49 a.m., the university alert said.

The injured victims have been taken to a local hospital, the school said.

The school did not say how the gunman died.

Classes are canceled for the rest of the day, the university said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oil prices surge and stocks fall as Iran escalates shipping attacks
Oil prices surge and stocks fall as Iran escalates shipping attacks
raders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on March 10, 2026 in New York City. Stocks continued to slide at the opening due to the war in Iran and oil prices hovering around $90 per barrel. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Oil prices surged and stocks tumbled worldwide in early trading on Thursday as Iran escalated shipping attacks in a critical tanker route.

Global crude spiked above $100 a barrel on Thursday before settling slightly below that key benchmark. The rise in oil prices defied a U.S. effort hours earlier to reassure markets with an announcement of the second-largest ever release from the nation’s petroleum reserve.

A selloff hit Wall Street as traders feared economic fallout from a potentially prolonged bout of elevated oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550 points, or 1.1%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.8%.

Oil markets are suffering a major supply shortage due to the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of the global oil supply.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Local budgets push forward
Local budgets push forward

In Henry County, a new $231.5 million budget was approved earlier this month, with a new real estate tax rate…