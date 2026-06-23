Elizabeth Banks to star as Ms. Frizzle in live-action ‘The Magic School Bus’ film

Elizabeth Banks to star as Ms. Frizzle in live-action ‘The Magic School Bus’ film
Elizabeth Banks attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images)

Get ready for a new field trip.

A live-action film adaptation of The Magic School Bus is coming to the big screen from Legendary Entertainment and Scholastic Entertainment, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Elizabeth Banks is taking on the role of everyone’s favorite teacher, Ms. Frizzle. She will also produce the film. Detective Pikachu director Rob Letterman will write the treatment and helm the movie, which will be based on the book series created by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen.

The Magic School Bus celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2026. It started off as a book series, which currently has over 90 million books in print. It then expanded to TV with the original PBS animated series that starred Lily Tomlin as Ms. Frizzle. That series aired from 1994 to 1997 in more than 100 countries, according to a press release.

A newer TV adaptation of the story, called The Magic School Bus: Rides Again, aired from 2017 to 2021 on Netflix. It starred Kate McKinnon as Ms. Frizzle’s younger sister, Ms. Fiona Felicity Frizzle.

Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman will produce the new film for Scholastic; Banks, Max Handelman and Alison Small will produce it for Brownstone Productions; Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce for Marc Platt Productions; and Mary Parent, Ali Mendes and Cale Boyter are set to produce the movie for Legendary.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘Harry Potter’ TV series to recast Ginny Weasley in season 2
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‘Harry Potter’ cast members Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Gracie Cochrane and Alastair Stout pose for a selfie. (HBO)

The youngest Weasley sibling in HBO’s Harry Potter series is getting recast.

Gracie Cochrane, the actress who portrays Ginny Weasley in the upcoming Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will not return to play the character in season 2 of the series, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Gracie and her family released a statement regarding her decision to exit the show.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one,” the statement reads. “Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds.”

HBO also released a statement on Gracie’s decision to leave the show.

“We support Gracie Cochrane and her family’s decision not to return for the next season of HBO’s Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best,” HBO’s statement reads.

HBO renewed its Harry Potter series for season 2 on May 6. The renewal announcement came months ahead of the debut of the show’s first season.

Dominic McLaughlin leads the cast as Harry Potter. He stars alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. The show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will air on HBO and debut to HBO Max on Christmas Day 2026. Season 2 is set to begin production in fall 2026.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Darren Criss, Uzo Aduba to announce Tony Award nominations and more
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We now know who will be announcing the Tony Award nominations. Darren Criss and Uzo Aduba are set to announce the actors who are nominated for awards at this year’s 79th annual Tony Awards ceremony. The nominations will be announced on May 5 at 9 a.m. ET …

The first look at Sterling Point has arrived. Prime Video has released the first glimpse of the new drama series from director and creator Megan Park. The show is a coming-of-age comedy about a 17-year-old New Yorker named Annie who is raised with her twin brother and adoptive father. Annie’s life suddenly takes a turn when she inherits her grandfather’s island in Canada. Ella Rubin, Keen Ruffalo and Jay Duplass star in the series, which will debut all eight of its episodes on Aug. 5 …

The upcoming rom-com starring Emma Stone and Chris Pine now has a release date. Deadline reports that Universal Pictures will release the currently untitled movie in theaters on May 21, 2027. Plot details are being kept under wraps, although it is described as a two-hander rom-com. Stone’s husband, Dave McCary, is directing the film …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lin-Manuel Miranda to direct film adaptation of musical ‘Octet’
Lin-Manuel Miranda to direct film adaptation of musical ‘Octet’
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the opening night of ‘Waiting For Godot’ at the Hudson Theatre on Sept. 28, 2025, in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Lin-Manuel Miranda has found his next project.

The Hamilton creator will direct the film adaptation of Dave Malloy’s musical Octet

“I haven’t stopped thinking about Octet since I saw Annie Tippe’s premiere production in November of 2019. Dave Malloy’s score is versatile, brilliant and grows more relevant with each passing year. It won’t leave me alone so here we are,” Miranda said in a press release.

According to an official synopsis, Octet “follows an octet of people struggling with digital dependency, charting their compulsions using only the analog vibrancy of their own voices.”

Miranda also took to Instagram to share the news of this upcoming film. He said he’s been working with Malloy on adapting the production to the big screen “for the past six years.”

“Now we get to make the movie,” Miranda wrote. “And what a joy to officially partner with Julie Oh, my ride-or-die in the movie business since tick, tick…Boom! Thank you to everyone on our team at 5000 Broadway for their work in making this a reality.”

Malloy is set to adapt his own musical’s book for the film’s screenplay. He will also executive produce the project.

“I am over the moon that Lin-Manuel is turning Octet into a movie! I was utterly gobsmacked by his work on tick, tick…Boom!, and feel so honored to have such a beacon of the musical theater world bring this piece into a new life,” Malloy said. “As a brilliant storyteller, fellow internet junkie, and dear friend, I know he’s going to make something amazing. And our cast is completely ridiculous.”

While the film’s cast has yet to be officially announced, Miranda teased that is on the way.

“Full cast soon …,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

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