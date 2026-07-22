‘Misty Green’: Watch trailer for new A24 film by director Chris Rock

‘Misty Green’: Watch trailer for new A24 film by director Chris Rock
Rosalind Eleazar stars in ‘Misty Green.’ (A24)

The trailer for Chris Rock’s film Misty Green has arrived.

A24 has released the trailer for the upcoming drama film that was written and directed by Rock. Rosalind Eleazar stars as the titular actress Misty Green in the movie.

“Years after her Hollywood breakthrough, a talented actress whose career has stalled fights for her second act,” according to the film’s official description.

The movie also stars Rock, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick and Topher Grace.

Its trailer finds Misty in search of an acting job despite opportunities being few and far between.

“You’re not exactly an unknown, Misty,” Grace’s character tells her. He then says Hollywood is a little racist, it’s a little sexist, “But don’t act like you never had a shot.”

Rock most recently directed the film Top Five, which was released in 2014. He wrote and starred in the movie, which also starred J. B. Smoove, Kevin Hart, Sherri Shepherd, Michael Che, Tracy Morgan, Jay Pharoah, Leslie Jones, Cedric the Entertainer, Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Sandler and Whoopi Goldberg.

His other directorial efforts include 2007’s I Think I Love My Wife and 2003’s Head of State. He also starred in both of those films.

Misty Green will be released in theaters this October. It is set to debut at the 2026 Toronto Film Festival.

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‘Toy Story 5’ gets final trailer, Bad Bunny joins film’s voice cast
‘Toy Story 5’ gets final trailer, Bad Bunny joins film’s voice cast
Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) in ‘Toy Story 5.’ (Pixar)

The final trailer for Toy Story 5 has arrived just as tickets for the film have gone on sale.

Disney and Pixar have released a brand-new look at the upcoming animated sequel film. Everyone’s favorite toys — including Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Forky (Tony Hale) — are back in this new look that shows off how Jessie feels about the new high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet Lilypad, and the threat she brings to playtime.

Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee, calls the cowgirl “Jessica,” which causes her to lash out at the device. Later, we see many toys gathered into a cardboard box and put into the garage.

“Are we getting donated?” Rex the dinosaur (Wallace Shawn) asks, after which Karen Beverly (Melissa Villaseñor) says, “Mmm, doughnuts!” Her partner, Forky, has to tell her, “No, sweetie. Do-na-ted!”

Joining the cast of the film is music superstar Bad Bunny. He plays the role of Pizza with Sunglasses. The cameo character is described as “effortlessly cool and mysterious” and “is a member of a small but mighty community of forgotten toys that live in an abandoned backyard shed.”

Also announced as part of the film’s voice cast is Alan Cumming. He will take on the voice of Evil Bullseye, a playtime alter ego of the lovable character Bullseye.

“While Woody’s trusty steed still lacks the power of speech in the world of Toy Story, Cumming provides Bullseye’s voice during a funny playtime sequence in the film,” according to a press release.

Toy Story 5 is directed by WALL-E and Finding Nemo helmer Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris. Randy Newman returns to score his fifth Toy Story film. The movie rides like the wind into theaters on June 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

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In brief: Harlan Coben’s ‘I Will Find You’ trailer and more
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The official trailer for Harlan Coben’s I Will Find You has arrived. Netflix will release the series on June 18. The show follows an innocent father serving life in prison for the murder of his own son. He breaks out of prison after he discovers his child may still be alive. The series stars Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning and Chi McBride …

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Zoë Kravitz is set for Megan Park’s next film. Deadline reports that Kravitz will star in the lead role in Apple’s upcoming movie from director Park. The film, which is currently untitled, is also keeping its logline under wraps. Park will executive produce and direct from a script she wrote …

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‘Godzilla’ actress Kaylee Hottle dies in car accident at 18
‘Godzilla’ actress Kaylee Hottle dies in car accident at 18
Kaylee Hottle attends the Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures world premiere of ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 25, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Kaylee Hottle, known for her starring role in two Godzilla movies, died Tuesday in a car accident in Maryland at the age of 18, according to police.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC News that Hottle was one of two passengers in a car involved in a fatal single-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning.

Hottle was the only person in the car who died. A 19-year-old man, who was not identified, was driving the car and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Excessive speed is “believed to be a contributing factor in the collision,” police said.

Hottle was born into an all-deaf family that spans four generations on her father’s side, according to her IMDb.

The actress was best known for her role as Jia in the 2021 movie Godzilla vs. Kong and its 2024 sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

In a March 2024 interview on Good Morning America, Hottle described what her classmates thought of her Godzilla roles.

“They think it’s super cool,” she said. “They’re seeing one of their friends on the big screen, and it’s alongside Kong too.”

Hottle’s father, Joshua, said in a Facebook video Tuesday that he was flying to Maryland after learning of his daughter’s death.

“I am taking a flight that I never would like to take,” he captioned the video, in which he used American Sign Language.

Hottle’s school, Texas School for the Deaf, paid tribute to the 18-year-old on Tuesday.

The school said Hottle was enrolled there as a senior and described her death as a “tremendous loss” in a social media post.

“Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time,” the school wrote. “Please keep Kaylee’s loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together.”

ABC News has reached out to Hottle’s representative and father for comment.

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