Olivia Wilde still ‘doesn’t understand’ why relationship with Harry Styles ‘really did upset people’

Olivia Wilde still ‘doesn’t understand’ why relationship with Harry Styles ‘really did upset people’
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler and director Olivia Wilde attend the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Over three years after their breakup, Harry Styles’ former girlfriend Olivia Wilde is addressing the fact that their relationship really made fans angry.

While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked the director and actress why she thought her romance with Harry was so “triggering.” “It really did upset people,” Olivia said, referring to the fact that she’s 10 years older than Harry.

“It was crazy, I don’t know how much I understand it yet. That’s one of the factors that I never really felt I like fully … I don’t know,” she said. “I mean, I know that it has existed for a very long time in our society. I understand it had very little to do with me. It is something that we have … done … to women for a long time. Why is it? I don’t know. People were f****** pissed.”

Olivia also chalked it up to the “kind of parasocial relationship people have” with Harry, adding that it’s a “burden” that he “carries … with grace.”

She added, “It’s wild because, I mean, we had the loveliest relationship. Like so, so sweet and so beautiful and like, really, actually, very domestic and kind and lovely.” She noted that she and Harry “existed in this little bubble” where they weren’t affected by the negativity.

But, she acknowledged, “It’s almost like the happiness made them mad.” She recalled how people would criticize her for attending his shows and dancing. 

Olivia and Harry started dating while he was starring in her movie Don’t Worry Darling. They split in late 2022. Harry is now allegedly engaged to Zoë Kravitz, but neither Harry nor Zoë has confirmed that.

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Robert De Niro praises Ariana Grande’s ‘Focker-In-Law’ performance: ‘Very professional’
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‘Focker-In-Law’ poster (Universal Pictures)

Robert De Niro enjoyed working with Ariana Grande on their upcoming comedy Focker-In-Law — but he has yet to see her in Wicked, the movie that earned her an Oscar nomination.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the legendary actor said, “I didn’t see her movie, and I still am trying to see it, believe it or not, but I want to see it. I’m going to see it with my daughter. And she’s, of course, seen it.”

Despite missing Wicked, De Niro tells EW he was aware of Ariana because “I had seen her in some stuff with my daughter, some sitcom thing she had done. I’m forgetting the name. My kid was into that. I was aware of her then and, of course, aware of her in other ways. She was great.”

De Niro was likely referring to one of Ariana’s Nickelodeon shows, Victorious or Sam & Cat.

The actor, who’s 82, praised Ari’s work in Focker-In-Law as Olivia, the girlfriend of Henry Focker, who’s the grandson of De Niro’s character, Jack.

“She was very professional,” he says. “She’s terrific and very quick and got it all. She was very much part of the whole process.”

“I liked her. Nice kid.”

Focker-In-Law is in theaters Nov. 25.

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Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed to be first-ever hosts of ‘Saturday Night Live UK’
Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed to be first-ever hosts of ‘Saturday Night Live UK’
Tina Fey speaks during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Live from London, it’s Saturday night!

The first three hosts of Saturday Night Live UK have been announced.

Tina Fey will become the first-ever host of Saturday Night Live UK, which will premiere on March 21. Fey, of course, spent years as the head writer and a cast member on the American version of the show. Wet Leg will serve as the first-ever musical guest during the same episode.

Jamie Dornan will host the March 28 episode of the program. His show will feature Wolf Alice as its musical guest. Finally, Riz Ahmed will be the host of the April 4 episode, with musical guest Kasabian.

The inaugural cast of Saturday Night Live UK includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

The original show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, is an executive producer on the new version of the show. He continues to run the American version, which is currently on its 51st season. Based in London, the new edition of the show will follow the exact same format as its U.S. counterpart.

Saturday Night Live UK will air on Sky and the streaming service NOW in the U.K. Peacock will stream the show in the U.S., with new episodes debuting to the platform the day after they initially air.

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It’s their moment: A ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ world tour is happening
It’s their moment: A ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ world tour is happening
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ world tour (Courtesy Netflix)

In the not-so-distant future, tickets for a KPop Demon Hunters world tour will be going up, up, up for sale.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the record-breaking, Oscar-winning Netflix animated film and its award-winning, chart-topping soundtrack, the streamer has announced a KPop Demon Hunters global concert tour.

The tour is described as a “live experience” that will “bring elements of the global phenomenon to life in dynamic and unforgettable ways for fans around the world,” but there aren’t any details beyond that. For example, the involvement of the singers behind the movie’s two main groups, HUNTR/X and Saja Boys, is unknown at this time.

More information about which cities the tour will visit and when tickets will go on sale will be announced later this year, but you can join a wait list to be notified at KPopDemonHunterslive.com.

KPop Demon Hunters debuted on Netflix on June 20, 2025, and became the most-watched original title in Netflix history. Its soundtrack dominated the Billboard charts, including the #1 hit “Golden,” the first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award and the first to win an Academy Award. The film also won the best animated feature film Oscar.

Since the movie became a success, EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna, the voices of HUNTR/X, have performed together on TV and live, and were named Women of the Year at Billboard‘s annual Women In Music gala.

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