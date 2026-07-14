Issa Rae announces tour celebrating 10th anniversary of ‘Insecure’

Issa Rae announces tour celebrating 10th anniversary of ‘Insecure’
Poster for Insecure: The 10th Anniversary Tour (Live Nation)

Issa Rae is reuniting with members of the Insecure cast to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the HBO series.

Insecure, which ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2021, follows Issa Dee (Issa Rae) and Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji), “two modern-day Black women and all of their tribulations,” as per HBO Max.

According to a press release, Insecure: The 10th Anniversary Tour will bring Issa and showrunner Prentice Penny together for “candid conversations, untold stories and unforgettable moments.” They’ll be joined by Yvonne, Jay Ellis and Natasha Rothwell on select dates.

The tour was announced on Instagram with a video that opens with Issa and Prentice seemingly wrapping up a recording session. As they scroll through their phones, Prentice randomly asks Issa if she’d be interested in going on tour. 

“Yeah, OK,” Issa replies.

“Cool,” Prentice responds. “I mean … bool.”

The video then shifts to a group chat with the cast. Issa begins the thread, writing, “It’s been 10 years! Insecure tour?”

“I am so down for this!” Jay replies, while Yvonne adds, “Oh I’ve BEEN waiting.”

Natasha then chimes in, writing, “You know what this?” before sending a GIF that reads, “Growth.”

The clip then cuts to the four cast members, with Yvonne saying, “It’s Insecure, but we’re very secure now.”

“Come see us on tour,” Issa says. The video ends with a poster displaying the tour dates and cities.

The Insecure tour kicks off Sept. 10 at The Met in Philadelphia and wraps Oct. 8 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood.

A Citi presale begins Wednesday at noon local time, with additional presales scheduled throughout the week.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday at noon local time via Livenation.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 star, 43, revealed the news Friday morning in a video posted on her Instagram.

In the video, Hathaway steps into frame wearing a long, flowy white skirt set with her arms folded across her midsection before dropping them to the side to reveal her pregnancy with a smile.

“Baby, I’m yours,” Hathaway wrote in the caption of the video, set to the 1965 song of the same name by Barbara Lewis.

Hathaway’s Instagram post amassed more than 800,000 likes in just over 30 minutes, and the comments section was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages and well-wishes from friends and fans alike.

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