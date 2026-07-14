‘Hotel Transylvania 5’ headed to theaters in fall 2027

‘Hotel Transylvania 5’ headed to theaters in fall 2027
Selena Gomez at the premiere of ‘Hotel Transylvania’ at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival held at The Princess Whales Theatre on Sept. 8, 2012, in Toronto, Canada. (Eric Charbonneau/WireImage via Getty Images)

A new Hotel Transylvania film is headed to theaters.

Sony Pictures Animation and Amazon MGM Studios are set to release the fifth film in the animated franchise, The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania, in theaters on Oct. 8, 2027.

“Drac has happily settled into retirement while Mavis takes the reins of the legendary monster hotel. But when a series of spooky and unexplained happenings sends chills through the resort, the Drac Pack embarks on its most spellbinding adventure yet: uncovering the mystery behind The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania,” according to the new film’s official description.

Jennifer Kluska and Alan Hawkins are set to direct the film while Lawrence Jonas will produce it. Additionally, Genndy Tartakovsky and Michelle Murdocca are set to executive produce.

“From the beginning, Hotel Transylvania has invited audiences into a world where monsters feel like family,” Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville, the presidents of Sony Pictures Animation, said. “These films have been a cornerstone of Sony Animation’s storytelling identity, blending a unique visual style with heartfelt, character-driven comedy. With this next installment, we’re honoring that legacy of heart and humor while delivering the unexpected surprises audiences love.”

Courtenay Valenti, the head of film at Amazon MGM Studios, said Hotel Transylvania is “one of those rare franchises that has become a beloved tradition for families around the world.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Sony Pictures Animation to bring the Drac Pack back to the big screen and continue this legacy of inventive, character-driven storytelling that audiences have embraced for over a decade,” Valenti continued.

Hotel Transylvania premiered to theaters in 2012. It featured the voices of Selena Gomez, Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg and spawned three previous sequels, two of which debuted in theaters. The fourth installment, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, premiered to Prime Video in 2022.

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Big Brother’ season 28 gets official theme, ‘Big Brother: Time Trip’
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Julie Chen Moonves stands inside of the ‘Big Brother’ season 28 house. (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

It’s not summer without Big Brother.

CBS has announced the theme of season 28 of the hit reality competition series. The upcoming season will be known as Big Brother: Time Trip.

Season 28 turns time into the ultimate twist. According to a press release, the season’s houseguests “will enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start. Inspired by decades like the ’80s and Y2K, new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances.”

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After its premiere weekend, Big Brother season 28 will air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ the following day. Fans will also be able to watch the Big Brother live feeds on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

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