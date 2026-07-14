Raging wildfires spread through Canada; smoke to hit US Midwest, East Coast this week

(WILMINGTON, Del.) — A 19-year-old man died and another was critically injured in a targeted shooting at a Delaware hospital, police said.
The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in Wilmington, prompting a lockdown.
The suspect in the shooting — 23-year-old John Wallace-Bey — was taken into custody Tuesday night in Philadelphia, about 40 miles northeast of Wilmington, and is awaiting extradition to Delaware, police said.
Law enforcement officials earlier told ABC News a hospital employee was suspected of shooting two co-workers.
“Our preliminary investigation has determined that this was a targeted, isolated incident,” police said in an update.
The shooting occurred at Wilmington Hospital around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
Both shooting victims were 19-year-old men, police said. The wounded victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said Wednesday.
The name of the victim who died will be released at a later time, police said.
Wallace-Bey faces charges including first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, police said.
Police believe the incident is strictly a workplace shooting, the law enforcement officials said.
“Regardless of what the motive is in this incident might have been, there is never an excuse for violence, and there is never an excuse for gun violence,” Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos said during a press briefing Tuesday.
The hospital was on lockdown as officers searched the building, though the lockdown has since been lifted, police said Tuesday.
“I want to offer my thoughts and prayers for the employees at Wilmington High Hospital, who I know experienced a terrible day today,” Wilmington Mayor John Carney said during Tuesday’s press briefing. “It’s hard to imagine what they were thinking as they were barricaded in rooms across the hospital as our law enforcement teams went through and cleared each of the floors.”
Carney commended the law enforcement officers who responded for the “bravery that they showed in the face of this unthinkable threat.”
Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer condemned the deadly violence.
“Every Delawarean deserves to feel safe, whether at home, at school, at work, or seeking care at a hospital,” he said at the briefing. “Today is a sobering reminder that no one is immune from the devastation of gun violence.”
Meyer said the incident hit close to home for his family, noting that just minutes earlier, he went with his wife, Dr. Lauren Meyer, an emergency room physician, as she reported to work at the hospital.
“What I saw were heroes going to work in that building, and heroes who were involved in life-saving efforts leaving at the end of their shift,” he said.
(BIDDLEFORD, Maine) — Federal immigration authorities were involved in a shooting in Biddeford, Maine, multiple sources told ABC News.
Local elected leaders, including Maine Speaker Ryan Fecteau, said in social media posts that at least one person was killed in the incident.
“A person was killed. ICE was involved,” Fecteau alleged in a post on his Facebook account. “State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well.”
Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said in a social media post that she is “aware of reports that someone was fatally shot in Biddeford this morning, and ICE may be involved.
“My team and I are working to get more information and will share more as we learn it,” Pingree said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(WINNFIELD, La.) — A Georgian immigrant who officials said died last week in Immigrant and Customs Enforcement custody is the 50th person to die in ICE detention during the second Trump administration.
Mamuka Artmeladze, 43, died on June 4 at the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana, according to an agency notification sent to lawmakers.
In the notification, ICE officials said that Artmeladze was found unresponsive and was transported to a local medical center.
“Despite lifesaving efforts, at approximately 11:22 p.m., an onsite physician at Winn Parish Medical Center pronounced Artmeladze deceased,” ICE said. “His official cause of death is currently pending an autopsy.”
ICE said that Artmeladze was taken into custody in February in New Orleans during an operation “targeting commercial vehicle drivers who posed public safety risks.”
“ICE took him into custody after officials determined he had no lawful status to remain in the United States,” the agency said.
The increase in ICE deaths comes amid scrutiny from lawmakers and immigrant advocates about the conditions at detention centers during the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown.
According to an ABC News analysis of Immigration and Customs Enforcement data and the number of detainee deaths provided to Congress from ICE, the first 14 months of the second Trump administration represent the most deadly period for the federal detention system in recent years — with the exception of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic contributed to detention deaths.
Last week, ICE ended a policy that required the agency to report the deaths of former detainees that occurred within 30 days of their release from federal custody.
The policy, issued during the Biden administration, directed the agency to review and report all detainee fatalities, including those that occurred up to a month following release.