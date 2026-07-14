Tom Cruise to join star-studded 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony

Tom Cruise to join star-studded 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony
Tom Cruise appears in this image. (FIFA)

The closing ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup just got bigger.

FIFA announced in a press release Tuesday that it has added Tom Cruise to its closing ceremony lineup, set to be held Sunday, ahead of the 2026 World Cup Final.

The Top Gun star will make a special appearance, joining a star-studded list of performers.

Also taking the World Cup stage for the closing ceremony are Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini, American singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger, English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams and YouTube creator IShowSpeed.

Jennifer Hudson will also help kick off the 2026 World Cup final with a special rendition of the U.S. national anthem.

“Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” Heimo Schirgi, chief operating officer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, said in a statement in the press release.

The closing ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kickoff at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

It will be held at New York New Jersey Stadium (known outside the tournament as MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, capping the first men’s World Cup to feature an expanded 48-team field and to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Earlier this month, FIFA announced Justin Bieber as a co-headliner for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show alongside Madonna, BTS and Shakira.

The halftime show will also include performances by singer Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus, which is the acclaimed choir of fourth and fifth graders from a public elementary school in Staten Island, New York. Coldplay will also perform.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin is curating the final halftime show, and it will be produced by Global Citizen.

The tournament kicked off June 11 in Mexico City and included an opening ceremony featuring performances from Shakira, Burna Boy, Maná, J Balvin, Belinda and Tyla.

Separate star-studded opening ceremonies were also held that week in Toronto and Los Angeles before the first whistle was blown.

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Where you lead, I will follow: ‘Gilmore Girls’ is leaving Netflix
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Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.’ (Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

Say goodbye to Stars Hollow, Netflix users.

Gilmore Girls seasons 1 through 7 will be leaving the streaming service at the end of this month.

“It’s a show? It’s a lifestyle. It’s a religion,” Netflix posted on social media. “We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us.”

The beloved mother-daughter dramedy — starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel — has had a home on Netflix for the past 12 years. Ten years ago, Netflix debuted the revival miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

A new streaming destination for the series has yet to be announced.

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‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ star Walker Scobell to skip prom due to death threats sent to his classmates
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ star Walker Scobell to skip prom due to death threats sent to his classmates
Walker Scobell stars in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

Walker Scobell will not attend his high school prom due to threats from fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The 17-year-old actor, who plays the titular demigod in the popular Disney+ series, issued a statement to his Instagram Story on Sunday saying he will be skipping prom because of death threats girls who attend his high school have been receiving.

“Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom,” Scobell wrote. “Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me based on their proximity to where I live. It’s not fair to them or their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That’s just not cool. Kinda weird I have to say this.”

Scobell stars in Percy Jackson and the Olympians alongside Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer and Glynn Turman. The show is based on the popular book series by Rick Riordan.

The show, which finished its season 2 run in January, will premiere season 3 later in 2026. A video of Scobell and Jeffries from the upcoming season 3 was released on Jan. 21 to announce the news. The clip also appeared midway through the credits of the season 2 finale.

In the clip, Percy Jackson (Scobell) and Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) attend a school dance together. The Stephen Sanchez song “Until I Found You” plays in the background as Annabeth pulls Percy to the dance floor. She takes Percy’s hands and brings them to her waist as they sway together.

There is currently no word on the exact date when fans can expect to watch season 3 of the series, which is based on Riordan’s novel The Titan’s Curse.

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Nancy Guthrie abduction: 2nd ransom note sent to Tucson TV station said she died, sources say
Nancy Guthrie abduction: 2nd ransom note sent to Tucson TV station said she died, sources say
This image provided by the FBI on Feb. 5, 2026, shows missing person Nancy Guthrie. (FBI)

A second ransom note received by a Tucson, Arizona, television station following the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie said she died shortly after her abduction, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early hours of Feb. 1.

In the days after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, various ransom notes were sent to the media.

The Guthrie family received two notes that were sent to Tucson media outlets that investigators deemed potentially credible and the FBI had tried to trace their origin.

The first note demanded cryptocurrency for Nancy Guthrie’s return. The second note, according to sources, said she had died shortly after she was taken and was buried in nature.

The notes were received within days of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, but ABC News has not previously disclosed the contents of the second note.

Shortly after receiving the second note, Savannah Guthrie posted a statement in a Feb. 7 Instagram post.

“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie said at the time. “We beg you now to return our mother to us. … This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Images from Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera showing a masked man at her house were released early on in the investigation, but the 84-year-old’s whereabouts remain unknown and the suspect remains unidentified.

In March, Savannah Guthrie spoke out in her first interview, telling her friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb, “Honestly, we don’t know anything.”

Savannah Guthrie said her family “cannot be at peace” without answers and she pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“Someone can do the right thing, and it is never too late to do the right thing,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

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