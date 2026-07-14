Suni Lee announces gymnastics return 2 years ahead of LA Olympics

Suni Lee announces gymnastics return 2 years ahead of LA Olympics
Sunisa Lee prepares to perform her routine during the Artistic Gymnastics, Women’s Balance Beam Final at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on August 5th, 2024, in Paris, France. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Olympian Suni Lee is officially returning to competitive gymnastics.

The 23-year-old made the announcement in a video shared Tuesday on her Instagram page that featured clips of her from past practice sessions and in competition.

“I know what I’m capable of. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there,” Lee can be heard saying in a voiceover.

The end of the short video also included a message, which read: “This is more than a comeback, stay tuned.”

Lee’s announcement comes two years ahead of the start of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

USA Gymnastics celebrated Lee’s return in its own Instagram post. “The journey continues! Welcome back, Suni!” the organization captioned the post, re-sharing Lee’s video.

Fellow gymnasts and Olympians also shared excitement for Lee’s big news.

“She’s back!!!!” Jordan Chiles wrote in a comment.

“yesssss,” Hezly Rivera added.

Lee, a two-time Olympian, has won six medals in her Olympic career so far, including two gold medals, one silver medal and three bronze medals. She specializes in the uneven bars and became the first American woman to win two medals in uneven bars at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lee has also been public about getting treatment for two rare kidney diseases. In 2025, she even brought one of her doctors as her guest to the 2025 ESPY Awards.

When she was honored with the 2025 ESPY for best comeback athlete, Lee gave Dr. Marcia Faustin, co-head team physician for the USA Gymnastics Women’s National Team, a shoutout in her acceptance speech.

“Thank you for guiding me through the toughest moments, reading every scan and report by my side,” Lee said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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