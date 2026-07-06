Microsoft is laying off 4,800 workers: ‘AI is changing how work gets done’

Microsoft is laying off 4,800 workers: ‘AI is changing how work gets done’
A logo sits outside the Microsoft pavilion during the second day of the Mobile World Congress 2015 at the Fira Gran Via complex on March 3, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Microsoft said on Monday it will lay off 4,800 employees and that the job cuts would be especially pronounced in its Xbox department.

The layoffs will affect 2.1% of Microsoft’s global workforce, Amy Coleman, executive vice president and chief people officer, said in a public memo to employees.

Coleman attributed the layoffs in part to a shakeup in the tech sector wrought by artificial intelligence. None of the terminated roles will be replaced by AI, Coleman noted. At the same time, she acknowledged: “AI is changing how work gets done.”

“Our business is changing because the world around it is changing. The way technology is built, deployed, and used is transforming faster than at any point in my time here,” Coleman said.

In a separate statement, Microsoft said a large share of the job cuts would impact its Xbox department, which oversees the company’s popular video game console.

In all, Xbox would slash 1,600 jobs as part of the layoffs announced on Monday, as well as an additional 1,600 cuts through the end of fiscal year 2027, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said in a public memo to employees.

“We are beginning the most significant restructure in XBOX history,” Sharma said, adding, “Our business today is not healthy.”

Sharma pointed to weaker-than-expected performance for Xbox’s subscription service, Game Pass, which charges a monthly fee for access to a collection of games. The company faced stiff competition in its efforts to increase output of new games, Sharma added.

“We now find ourselves competing not only with the largest publishers, but also with smaller independent studios,” Sharma said.

Xbox will not cancel any of its first-party, publicly announced games or projects as part of the new plans, Sharma said.

Shares of Microsoft fell about 1% in early trading on Monday.

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Trump slaps 100% tariff on some pharmaceutical drugs via executive order
Trump slaps 100% tariff on some pharmaceutical drugs via executive order
President Donald Trump answers questions after signing an executive order to limit mail-in voting in the Oval Office of the White House, March 31, 2026, in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday slapped 100% tariffs on some pharmaceutical products, ramping up his effort to boost U.S. drug manufacturing.

The move, in the form of an executive order, targets patented drugs that lack a “most favored nations” pricing agreement with the U.S. Under such agreements, companies ensure the U.S. will pay the same amount that other wealthy countries pay for similar medications.

Companies face a reduced levy if they agree to bring production to the U.S. or enter into pricing deals with the administration, the executive order says. 

If companies commit to bring their manufacturing to America, then the tariff on their products will drop to 20%, the order notes.

In the event such companies also enter into a most-favored-nation agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services, then they can avert tariffs entirely while in the process of building a U.S.-based plant, according to the executive order.

Large companies, the executive order says, will receive a 120-day phase-in period before the tariffs take effect.

The fresh round of tariffs will exclude drugs made in some countries that previously entered into trade agreements with the U.S., including Switzerland, Japan, South Korea and the 27-member European Union, according to the order.

Pharmaceutical products from those countries will face a 15% tariff based on the terms of trade agreements reached with the U.S, the order notes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

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Inflation hits highest level since 2023, as the Iran war pushes up prices
Inflation hits highest level since 2023, as the Iran war pushes up prices
A customer shops for produce at an H-E-B grocery store on May 11, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Inflation jumped for a third consecutive month as the Iran war continued to drive up prices in May, surpassing 4% for the first time in three years. The reading matched economists’ expectations.

Prices rose 4.2% in May compared to a year earlier, marking an increase from a year-over-year inflation rate of 3.8% in the prior month, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed.

As recently as February, inflation clocked in just a few ticks above the Federal Reserve’s target level of 2%.

The Middle East conflict prompted the Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of global oil supply. The standoff triggered one of the largest oil shocks ever recorded.

Energy prices — a broad index that includes gasoline — soared 23% in May compared to a year earlier, data showed.

As a result, gasoline prices surged. The price of an average gallon of gas stood at $4.15 as of Wednesday, AAA data showed — an increase of $1.17 per gallon since the war began on Feb. 28. That amounts to a nearly 40% price jump in about three-and-a-half months.

The oil shortage also drove up diesel prices, putting upward pressure on grocery prices. Diesel is the lifeblood of the food supply chain, fueling trucks and ships. Higher fuel costs for suppliers mean price hikes in grocery aisles as the increased costs are passed down the supply chain.

Prices for tomatoes soared 32% in May compared to a year earlier, government data showed. Seafood prices jumped 6% over that period, while beef prices climbed nearly 13%.

A persistent increase in consumer prices may put pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates as a means of dialing back inflation.

For now, futures markets overwhelmingly expect the Fed to hold interest rates steady when policy makers meet next week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of investor sentiment.

The meeting will be the first since Kevin Warsh began a four-year term atop the central bank.

During his term as a Fed governor in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Warsh gained a reputation as an interest-rate “hawk,” meaning he generally preferred higher interest rates as a means of ensuring low and stable inflation.

Last year, however, Warsh voiced support for lower interest rates, rebuking the Fed’s concern about inflation risk posed by a flurry of new tariffs.

At his Senate confirmation hearing in April, Warsh emphasized the threat posed by elevated inflation.

“When inflation surges — as it has done in recent years — grievous harm is done to our citizens, especially to the least well-off,” Warsh said.

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Mortgage rates hit highest level since September as Iran war rattles financial markets
Mortgage rates hit highest level since September as Iran war rattles financial markets
A ”For Sale” sign is outside a residential home in Oro Valley, Ariz., Dec.12, 2025. (Michael Yanow/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Mortgage rates have climbed to their highest level since September as fallout from the Iran war ripples through financial markets, Freddie Mac data on Thursday showed.

The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 6.46%, continuing a weeks-long surge since the war began on Feb. 28, during which time mortgage rates have increased nearly half a percentage point.

Mortgage rates remain slightly lower than this time a year ago, when the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stood at 6.64%.

The recent spike in borrowing costs risks further strain on U.S. households as they weather elevated gasoline prices.

The rise in mortgage rates owes to a jump in U.S. Treasury yields as investors fear a bout of inflation in response to the Middle East conflict.

High bond yields make borrowing more expensive for average Americans, since 10-year Treasury rates influence the rates offered for a variety of loans, including mortgages and credit cards.

Since bonds pay a given investor a fixed amount each year, the specter of inflation risks higher consumer prices that would eat away at those annual payouts. In turn, bonds often become less attractive in response to economic turmoil. When demand falls, bond yields rise.

The yield on a 10-year Treasury bond, meaning the amount paid to a bondholder annually, stands at about 4.31%, about 0.35 percentage points higher than pre-war levels.

“Mortgage rates have risen as bond market yields have sought to price in the risk of higher inflation in the future,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, previously told ABC News.

Last week, bond yields soared close to levels reached in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs in April 2025, when the 10-year Treasury yield peaked at around 4.5%.

Bond yields eased in recent days as Trump signaled a possible off-ramp from the war with Iran.

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