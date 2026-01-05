Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ends reelection bid amid child-care fraud scandal

: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to media gathered on the first day of school at Deerwood Elementary on September 2, 2025 in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, announced Monday that he would drop his bid for reelection as governor, saying that he would not be able to give a campaign all of his attention as he works to defend Minnesota against allegations of fraud and right-wing attacks — including from President Donald Trump.

“In September, I announced that I would run for a historic third term as Minnesota’s Governor. And I have every confidence that, if I gave it my all, I would succeed in that effort,” Walz wrote in a statement Monday.

“But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all. Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences.”

Walz, who served as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in 2024, had come under fire in recent weeks amid allegations of fraud in child-care centers in Minnesota. Walz had said the state was investigating alleged fraud and slammed how rhetoric targeting the state’s Somali community about the allegations could put people at risk.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar met with Walz over the weekend about a possible bid for governor, according to two sources familiar with the meeting.

This comes as a source close to Klobuchar tells ABC News that she’s been getting a lot of outreach encouraging her to run. She is considering the bid, according to two sources, but hasn’t made a final decision.

Representatives for Klobuchar, who won reelection to the Senate in 2024, did not immediately respond to ABC News’ requests for comment.

Walz was the subject of Trump’s frequent criticism — with the president claiming he was “a Crooked Governor” in a recent social media post.

The president commented on Walz’s decision in a social media post on Monday, saying Walz “destroyed the State of Minnesota.”

Walz would have made history if he won the governorship in 2026, as previously no Minnesota governor has won a third consecutive four-year term.

The Democratic Governors Association, the arm of the Democratic Party focused on electing Democratic governors, released a statement on Monday praising Walz for his work without endorsing any other potential candidates. 

“No matter who decides to run or how much national Republicans want to spend, the DGA remains very confident Minnesotans will elect another strong Democratic governor this November,” DGA chair and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote in a statement. 

On the Republican side, longtime Trump loyalist and CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell announced in December that he is running for governor of Minnesota. Lindell has already been endorsed by Trump.

Walz also has been viewed as a potential 2028 presidential hopeful, and visited a few key presidential battleground states in 2025, although he has previously downplayed the prospect of running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Walz, in his statement announcing he would not seek reelection, had harsh words for Trump and Republicans who have excoriated the state for alleged child-care fraud and said that it occurred on Walz’s watch.

“I won’t mince words here,” Walz wrote. “Donald Trump and his allies — in Washington, in St. Paul, and online — want to make our state a colder, meaner place.”

Saying that the state government had taken steps to investigate fraud, and continues to work on combating it, Walz said Minnesota “will win the fight against the fraudsters. But the political gamesmanship we’re seeing from Republicans is only making that fight harder to win.”

Republicans celebrated Walz’s announcement on Monday. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a Republican representing Minnesota, wrote in a short statement reacting to Walz’s announcement, “Good riddance.”

“It’s been failure after failure for Tim Walz, so it’s no surprise he chickened out of running for re-election,” Republican National Committee Regional Communications Director Delanie Bomar wrote in a separate statement on Monday.

Minnesota has been under scrutiny in recent weeks over yearslong investigations and controversies about alleged fraud in child-care centers. 

According to federal charges filed over the past couple of years, at least 70 people were part of a wide-ranging criminal conspiracy that exploited two federally funded nutrition programs to fraudulently obtain more than $250 million in one of the largest COVID-era fraud schemes anywhere in the nation.

The defendants allegedly used a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization called Feeding Our Future to avoid tough scrutiny from the Minnesota Department of Education, which was supposed to be conducting oversight of the programs.

More scrutiny came recently after an unverified online video from conservative influencer Nick Shirley alleging fraud in child care in Somali communities in Minneapolis. Minnesota officials have disputed the allegations. During more recent site checks, officials said locations highlighted by the video were operating as expected.

Last week, an official with the Department of Health and Human Services said that the Trump administration is pausing child-care funding to all states after the Minnesota allegations emerged. The official said the funds will be released “only when states prove they are being spent legitimately.”

“Republicans are playing politics with the future of our state,” Walz said in his statement on Monday. “And it’s shameful.”

ABC News’ Laura Romero and Mike Levine contributed to this report.

DOJ won’t say what it advised Noem amid contempt inquiry over El Salvador deportations
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Department of Justice officials, citing privilege, did not disclose details on the legal advice given to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about the decision to continue the deportation of more than 100 Venezuelans to El Salvador in March.

The declarations filed in court Friday are a response to a contempt inquiry initiated by U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, who is determining whether Noem or anyone else should be referred for potential contempt prosecution.

The court filings Friday were submitted after DOJ lawyers said in a filing last week that Noem directed the deportation flights to continue despite Boasberg’s order to return the planes to the U.S. as he heard a legal challenge to the administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to deport the Venezuelans, whom the Trump administration accused of being gang members. 

In her declaration, Noem confirmed she made the decision to continue the transfer of the detainees after receiving legal advice from DOJ leadership and from Joseph Mazarra, the acting general counsel of DHS.

In the filings Friday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, a DOJ official in March who is now a U.S. circuit judge, declined to provide details on the “privileged” legal advice they gave to Noem.

“DOJ has not authorized me to disclose privileged information in this declaration,” Bove said.

Mazarra, in his declaration, said that he analyzed Judge Boasberg’s order that sought to block the deportations and then provided Noem with legal advice.

“DHS had removed these terrorists from the U.S. before this Court issued any order (or oral statement regarding their removal),” Mazarra wrote in the filing Friday.

In a separate filing, DOJ attorneys said it would be “prejudicial and constitutionally improper” to compel testimony from the officials who submitted declarations in advance of a referral for prosecution.

“[The] Court has all the information it needs to make a referral if it believes one to be justified, and further factual inquiry by the Court would raise constitutional and privilege concerns,” the DOJ attorneys stated.

In response to the declarations, Lee Gelernt, the lead attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which has challenged the AEA deportations in court, told ABC News “the Trump administration is again refusing to cooperate with a federal court.”

In March, the Trump administration invoked the AEA — an 18th-century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process — to deport two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

In a March 15 court hearing, Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order and ordered that the planes carrying the detainees be turned around, but Justice Department attorneys have said his oral instructions directing the flight to be returned were defective, and the deportations proceeded as planned.

Boasberg’s earlier finding that the Trump administration likely acted in contempt was halted for months after an appeals court issued an emergency stay. A federal appeals court last month declined to reinstate Boasberg’s original order, but the ruling allowed him to move forward with his fact-finding inquiry.

Adams backs Cuomo in NYC mayoral race as Cuomo attacks Mamdani with controversial comments
New York Mayor Eric Adams poses with mayoral candidate, Andrew Cuomo during the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden, October 22, 2025, in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Less than a month after dropping out of the mayor’s race, embattled incumbentEric Adams on Thursday endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been ramping up his attacks against Democratic nominee state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

Adams, who stepped aside due to low poll numbers and scandals involving a federal indictment that was later dismissed, made the announcement the day after he and Cuomo sat courtside together for the New York Knicks NBA home opener at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, right after a contentious mayoral debate between Mamdani, Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani responded on his social media accounts.

“Corruption goes courtside,” he wrote, sharing the photo that Cuomo posted.

Adams and Cuomo appeared together Thursday afternoon to announce the endorsement.

“Am I angry that I’m not the one taking down Zohran, the socialist and the communist? You’re darn right I am,” Adams said. “But you know what? The city means more to me than anything, and it is time for us as a family to come together.”

Mamdani is a self-identified democratic socialist but does not identify as a communist.

Cuomo thanked Adams for putting his ambition aside to endorse him “because he cares more about New York City, and he believes Zohran is an existential threat to New York City, and we all have to do our best to make sure that Zohran does not become the next mayor.”

Mamdani, who defeated Cuomo in the primary and is leading in the polls, slammed Adams’ endorsement and linked both men to the Trump administration.

“We also know that this is the art of the deal. We have a president of this country who has spoken publicly of his desire for Eric Adams to drop out of the race. Eric Adams dropped out. [He has] spoken of his desire for candidates to consolidate behind Andrew Cuomo. Today, Eric Adams is endorsing Andrew Cuomo,” Mamdani told reporters at an event.

Adams’s indictment on bribery charges was dismissed by the Department of Justice in the spring and led to several career federal prosecutors resigning in protest. The mayor, who spoke with White House officials since Trump returned to office, had pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

Cuomo resigned from the governor’s office in 2021 following mounting sexual harassment allegations and probes into his handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID pandemic.

Cuomo denied the sexual harassment allegations and accusations that he didn’t do enough to prevent deaths during the pandemic. The governor hasn’t been charged in either of those instances.

Mamdani argued that Cuomo, who is running on a third-party line after losing the Democratic primary, and Adams are “two illustrations of the same broken politics.”

Adams called Cuomo a “snake” during the campaign and criticized the former governor for his scandals throughout the summer before Adams dropped out of the race. He initially refused to endorse any candidate but vocally opposed Mamdani.

Cuomo has also been attacking Mamdani over several issues, including his inexperience, ties to the Democratic Socialists of America and comments about the Israel and Gaza conflict that the former governor has argued were antisemitic.

Mamdani has refuted those arguments and promised to work for all New Yorkers, including its Jewish population.

The Democratic nominee also slammed Cuomo over recent comments and posts the former governor and his campaign made in the last 24 hours.

Cuomo took a shot at Mamdani during an interview that aired Thursday morning with conservative radio host Sid Rosenberg.

“God forbid, another 9/11 — can you imagine Mamdani in the seat?” Cuomo said.

 “I could — he’d be cheering,” Rosenberg replied.

Cuomo responded, seemingly chuckling, “Another problem.”

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, told ABC News that the former governor “was referring to Mamdani’s close friend Hasan Piker, who said ‘America deserved 9/11,’ a statement 9/11 families called on Zohran Mamdani to denounce but he refused for months.” 

Piker, a left-leaning streamer, later said his remarks were inappropriate and meant to be satire. Mamdani has appeared on Piker’s podcast but said during the first mayoral debate, “I find the comments that Hasan made on 9/11 to be objectionable and reprehensible.” 

Cuomo did not bring up Piker’s name or his comments during the Rosenberg interview.

Mamdani was asked on Thursday if he thought Cuomo’s comments were Islamophobic.

“Yes, I believe that they were,” he said. “We’re speaking about a former governor who in his final moments in public life is engaging in rhetoric that is not only Islamophobic, not only racist, is also disgusting and is his final closing argument with less than two weeks before Election Day.”

Cuomo is also under fire for an AI-generated video that was posted briefly by his X account during Wednesday’s debate.

The now-deleted video consisted of stereotypical imagery that declared that Mamdani is supported by criminals. The start of the video features a small watermark saying that it is AI-generated and at the end says it was “paid for by Cuomo for NYC.” 

“Zohran Mamdani’s opponents want you to believe he’s an inexperienced radical whose policies will make New York City more dangerous. But what do his actual supporters think?” the video begins. 

A slate of people portrayed as aligning themselves with the Democratic candidate are then depicted in a stereotypical manner with stereotypical attire — including a Black man shoplifting and at one point wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh, a domestic abuser, a trespasser, a man with a van full of prostitutes, a drunk driver and a homeless man buying drugs. 

Cuomo’s campaign said the video was a “draft proposal” that was not approved and posted by accident.

The Cuomo campaign has launched ads online and on TV over the last few weeks that use AI-generated videos

One took a subtle shot at Mamdani’s lack of experience, showing Cuomo in a several different jobs like Wall Street broker before he says, “I’m Andrew Cuomo and I could pretend to do a lot of jobs, but I know what I know, and I know what I don’t know.”

Another shows former Mayor Bill de Blasio dressed up and talking like the “Austin Powers” character Dr. Evil with his sidekick Mini Me that looked like Mamdani.

Questions swirl about who is going to ‘run’ Venezuela after Maduro’s ouster
Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with ABC News while appearing on This Week, Jan. 4, 2026. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — In the wake of the dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and the “large scale strike” by the U.S. on the country, questions abound about how the U.S. might run a country of 31 million people.

President Donald Trump stunned and alarmed many by announcing not only Maduro’s ouster, but saying that the U.S. would “run” the country temporarily, a statement that drew sharp criticism from some Democratic lawmakers and others about a new and complex foreign entanglement.

Retired Marine Corps colonel and former State Department official Steve Ganyard, an ABC News contributor, told “Good Morning America” that American involvement could go on for a “very long time.”

“The trick here will be to not disturb the underlying structure of Venezuelan society … to find somebody that will come in, provide just enough stability to lead to what hopefully will be free and fair elections,” Ganyard said.

Ganyard also said the U.S. military force that is in place is not equipped “to put boots on the ground,” if the interim government does not go along with American interests. “Those options at this point are very, very limited,” he said.

Trump expressed skepticism about not only Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, but also other leaders in the country, due to their connection to Maduro.

The Venezuelan Supreme Court on Saturday directed the country’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, to assume the presidency, citing the “exceptional situation created by the kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro Moros.”

In an address on Saturday, Rodriguez called for Maduro’s “immediate release.”

“The people must go to the streets, the armed forces must deploy across the country, and all institutions must activate — to defend what we are, as sons and daughters of Simon Bolivar,” she said during the address, in Spanish.

The statements appeared to be at odds with the characterization of her position by President Trump, who indicated that in a call with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Rodriguez said “she’s essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again.”

“She had a long conversation with Marco, and she said, “We’ll do whatever you need.” She, I think she was quite gracious, but she really doesn’t have a choice. We’re going to have this done right,” Trump said during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

Rubio, for his part, reserved judgment about Rodriguez’s comments. “We’re going to make decisions based on their actions and their deeds in the days and weeks to come,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.

ABC News has reached out to the State Department for comment.

During an appearance Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rubio said that the administration was not recognizing Rodríguez as the current legitimate leader in Venezuela.

“We don’t believe that this regime in place is legitimate via an election,” Rubio said.

The implications of Trump’s pronouncement that the U.S. was going to “run” Venezuela were not immediately clear.

The president suggested during his press conference Saturday that some of his Cabinet officials could undertake the task in coordination with a team of people in Venezuela. He also did not rule out “boots on the ground” from the American military.

“We can’t take a chance of letting somebody else run it and just take over what he left, left off, so we’re making that decision now,” Trump said. “We’ll be involved in it very much. And we want to do liberty for the people.”

Trump also said that the opposition leader, Machado, does not have the “respect” needed to run the country. Political analysts interviewed by ABC News rejected Trump’s assessment of Machado.

A U.S. official said the Trump administration would engage diplomatically with the remainder of the Venezuelan government, engage with oil executives to rebuild the infrastructure, that the American military would remain at the ready, that the oil embargo would remain in place and the administration would continue to dismantle cartels. Beyond that, the plan was not immediately clear.

On “This Week” Sunday, when pressed on whether the U.S. was in charge of Venezuela right now, Rubio said that what the U.S. was “running” was the “direction” of the situation.

“What we are running is the direction that this is going to move moving forward. And that is we have leverage,” Rubio added. 

