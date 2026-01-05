‘Emily in Paris’ renewed for season 6 at Netflix

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily and Ashley Park as Mindy in ‘Emily In Paris.’ (Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix)

Emily will have another chance to explore Europe, as Netflix has renewed its popular series Emily in Paris for season 6.

The fifth season of the show premiered on Dec. 18, 2025. Lily Collins once again stars as the titular American marketing executive who moved overseas for work. Season 5 finds Emily facing new professional and romantic stumbles as she adjusts to life in Italy and takes on a new role as the head of Agence Grateau Rome.

“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to its official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

Season 5 also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley ParkLucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg and Michèle Laroque.

Darren Star created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for. He was recently awarded the Knight of the Legion of Honour, which is France’s highest civilian honor, from French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I know, dear Darren, that this achievement means a lot to you, as you have made this series your love letter to France,” Macron said at the awards ceremony. “The way you view our country inspires millions to visit France, to return time and time again.”

Star said “being awarded the Legion d’Honneur by President Macron is both humbling and deeply emotional.”

He continued, “France has become an essential part of my creative journey, and I’m grateful for the warmth, curiosity, and generosity with which it has embraced my work.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ sequel gets new title, director
The title treatment for ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

A sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue has officially been greenlit.

The much-anticipated sequel film to the popular rom-com is officially coming via Amazon MGM Studios. It will be titled Red, White & Royal Wedding. But I’m a Cheerleader director Jamie Babbit will helm the upcoming movie.

While plot details are being left under wraps, the new film will tell the next chapter in the love story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry, who is third in line to the British throne.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their starring roles for the sequel. Babbit takes over directing duties from Matthew López, who helmed the first film. She directs from a script by Gemma Burgess, López and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston. McQuiston will also executive produce.

“Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel,” McQuiston said in a press release. “I’m so grateful to Matthew for all his hard work on the first movie and in co-creating this new story with me, and I know that Jamie has the vision, wit, and tenderness to take great care of Alex and Henry from here.”

Babbit said she’s thrilled to be back in the “queer love universe” after she directed But I’m a Cheerleader while she was in her 20s.

“We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy,” Babbit said. “I’m thrilled to work with this brilliant team.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration’ gets Netflix release date
A poster for ‘With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.’ (Netflix)

We now know when With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration will arrive to Netflix.

The upcoming installment of Meghan Markle‘s series arrives to the streaming service on Dec. 3. It will run just under an hour.

The episode finds the Duchess of Sussex letting audiences in to her Montecito, California, home as she shares her tips and tricks for how to make the holiday season even more special.

She will share how her friends and family deck the halls together, go over the details for how to create a holiday feast, give crafting ideas meant to inspire homemade gifts and many more how-tos that audiences can follow along with at home.

“It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy,” according to a press release from Netflix.

If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit before the new episode drops, the Duchess’ brand, As ever, has also shared a recent drop of seasonal gifts, such as hand-poured candles and hot toddy mulling spice kits.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Reese Witherspoon to produce live-action ‘Polly Pocket’ film starring Lily Collins
A photo of Lily Collins and a Polly Pocket toy. (Gregory Russell, Mattel)

New details about the upcoming Polly Pocket film have been revealed.

Mattel Studios and Amazon MGM Studios’ live-action film starring Lily Collins has garnered some new creatives. Reese Witherspoon‘s company Hello Sunshine will co-develop the upcoming film, while Freakier Friday writers Jordan Weiss and Dan Brier will pen the screenplay.

Along with starring as the titular tiny doll, Collins will produce through her production banner Case Study Films.

Lena Dunham was previously attached to write and direct this Polly Pocket live-action film adaptation. She revealed in a July 2024 interview with The New Yorker that she was no longer working on the project.

Polly Pocket was first introduced in 1989. A press release from Mattel describes the toy as “a trailblazer of tiny collectibles and the original micro-scale doll and accessories line.”

Mattel reintroduced the toy in 2018 with new products that pay homage to its origins and popularity in the ’90s. Polly Pocket’s world can also be explored through animated TV and YouTube content aimed at children today.

A full-length animated Polly Pocket film, called PollyWorld, was released in 2006 from Universal Studios. The movie aired on Nickelodeon on Nov. 12 of that year and was later released on DVD. It was the third Polly Pocket animated film, following Polly Pocket: Lunar Eclipse and Polly Pocket 2: Cool at the Pocket Plaza, but remains the only full-length movie based on the Polly Pocket toy franchise.

Mattel Studios has two films currently in post-production. Masters of the Universe comes to theaters on June 5, 2026, while Matchbox is expected to be released in fall 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.