Minnesota governor says he is preparing National Guard amid furor over fatal ICE shooting

Minnesota governor says he is preparing National Guard amid furor over fatal ICE shooting

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey speaks with a constituent at a campaign event on October 26, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he has issued an order to prepare the state’s National Guard while urging peaceful protest after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman in her car during operations in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Walz and the Minneapolis mayor are disputing the government’s claims surrounding what led up to the shooting, which killed a 37-year-old woman.

“We have someone dead in their car for no reason whatsoever,” Walz said during a news conference, decrying the shooting as “preventable” and “unnecessary.” 

According to Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, the woman was allegedly “attempting to run over our law enforcement officers” when an ICE officer fatally shot her Wednesday morning.

Following the shooting, a large crowd gathered in the area, which is less than a mile from where George Floyd was killed in May 2020.

The governor said he has issued a “warning order” to prepare the Minnesota National Guard, saying there are soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed “if necessary,” while urging “peaceful resistance.”

“I want Minnesotans to hear this from me: The desire to get out in the protest and to speak up to this administration of how wrong this is, that is a patriotic duty at this point in time, but it needs to be done safely,” he said.

“I feel your anger, I am angry. They want a show, we can’t give it to them,” he said.

President Donald Trump said the officer acted in “self defense.” 

“The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense,” Trump posted on social media. 

The Minneapolis mayor, however, at an impassioned news conference, said that he saw video of the incident and claimed the agent’s actions were not self-defense.

“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying — getting killed,” Mayor Jacob Frey said.

Frey said it does not appear the victim was driving her car toward the agent and using her car as a weapon. She was a U.S. citizen who was “an observer” and was “watching out for our immigrant neighbors,” according to Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez.

Minneapolis police said preliminary information indicates that she was in her car and blocking the road.

“At some point, a federal law enforcement officer approached her on foot, and the vehicle began to drive off,” police said. “At least two shots were fired … the vehicle then crashed on the side of the roadway.”

“There is nothing to indicate that this woman was the target of any law enforcement investigation or activity,” police added.

The woman had gunshot wounds to the head and was transported to an area hospital, where she died, according to city officials.

The governor said he doesn’t have a “definitive ID” of the woman.

In describing the shooting, McLaughlin said that an ICE officer, “fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.”

“He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers,” she said, referring to the woman as part of a group of “rioters.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed the incident was an “act of domestic terrorism.”

“What had happened was our ICE officers were out in enforcement action, they got stuck in the snow because of the adverse weather that is in Minneapolis,” she said during remarks at a press briefing in Texas. “They were attempting to push out their vehicle, and a woman attacked them and those surrounding them and attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle.”

Frey said his message to ICE is to “get the f— out” of Minneapolis.

“We’ve dreaded this moment since the early stages of this ICE presence in Minneapolis,” Frey said.

Walz said during Wednesday’s briefing that he has reached out to Noem and is awaiting a response.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is working in conjunction with the FBI to investigate the shooting, according to Commissioner Bob Jacobson.

“Keep in mind that this is an investigation that is also in its infancy, so any speculation about what had happened would be just that, and we will not engage in speculation,” Jacobson said during the briefing.

Walz said earlier on X that the state will “ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice.”

The FBI said in a statement, “Consistent with our investigative protocol, the incident is under review, and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners.”

The Twin Cities are seeing a massive deployment of ICE and Homeland Security Investigations agents to conduct immigration enforcement and fraud investigations, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans. 

As many as 2,000 agents from ICE and HSI could be headed to the Minneapolis area, but a source cautioned that the number of agents could change.

Sources have told ABC News that as many as 600 HSI agents are being deployed and 1,400 ICE agents could be deployed as part of the increased enforcement operation. 

Noem was on the ground in Minneapolis on Tuesday, conducting immigration enforcement.

The Trump administration has zeroed in on accusations of fraud at Somali-run childcare centers in recent weeks. 

At the end of a House Oversight Committee hearing on alleged social services fraud in Minnesota on Wednesday, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., put forth a motion to subpoena DHS for all documents and footage related to Wednesday’s deadly ICE shooting.

Ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., called it a “horrific killing.”

“I encourage folks to watch those videos and see what’s happened for themselves,” he said. “And I’m hopeful that this committee investigates this incident and that we have full accountability.”

ABC News’ Laura Romero and Emily Chang contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Man convicted in Etan Patz’s murder must be re-tried by June or released: Judge
Man convicted in Etan Patz’s murder must be re-tried by June or released: Judge
A crying woman left a heartfelt message shaped like a heart outside the store where a deli once stood, where Etan Patz was last seen alive in 1979 on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. The metal door to the basement is where it is believed Etan’s body was carried down to the basement. Pedro Hernandez, who was on trial for the murder of Etan Patz in Soho in the 1970’s, was found guilty of felony murder and kidnapping. (Photo by Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Pedro Hernandez, the man convicted of abducting and murdering Etan Patz, must be re-tried by June 2026 or he will be released from custody, a federal judge in New York ruled on Friday.

This is the latest twist in what Judge Colleen McMahon called “the nearly half-century long saga of the disappearance and presumptive murder” of Patz.

Six-year-old Patz went missing while walking to his school bus stop alone in SoHo in 1979. He became the first missing child whose face appeared on a milk carton and changed the way the country responds to missing children cases.

Hernandez’s first trial ended in a hung jury. In 2017, after Hernandez’s second trial, he was convicted of kidnapping and murder and sentenced to 25 years to life. Because of a lack of physical evidence, the trial hinged entirely on purported confessions from Hernandez, who has a documented history of mental illnesses and a low IQ.

A federal appeals court ruled earlier this year that Hernandez was wrongfully convicted because of an error by the state court judge who oversaw his trial. The appellate court ordered Hernandez released or retried within a “reasonable” period of time.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office will be asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene and, in the meantime, said it has not decided whether to put Hernandez on trial again. 

McMahon said it was not her job “to read the tea leaves and make predictions,” though she expressed some sympathy for the “unusual, even extraordinary, difficulties” the district attorney’s office faces. All but one member of the original trial team no longer works there and dozens of long-scattered witnesses need to be found.

McMahon gave the district attorney’s office until June 1 to retry Hernandez. “If jury selection does not commence by June 1, 2026, Hernandez must be released,” McMahon said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fraud charges follow subprime auto lender Tricolor Holdings collapse
Fraud charges follow subprime auto lender Tricolor Holdings collapse
Signage outside a Tricolor dealership in Phoenix, Arizona, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. Ash Ponders/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Federal prosecutors in New York unsealed criminal charges Wednesday in connection with the collapse of subprime auto lender and used car retailer Tricolor Holdings, which went bankrupt earlier this year.

Founder and CEO Daniel Chu, COO Daniel Goodgame, and former Tricolor executives Jerome Kollar and Ameryn Seibold, were charged with conspiracy, bank fraud and running a continuing financial crimes enterprise, according to the indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Kollar and Seibold have pleaded guilty to fraud and are cooperating with the government, according to prosecutors.

“CEO Daniel Chu was the leader of an elaborate scheme to defraud creditors of Tricolor,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement announcing the indictment. “At his direction, Tricolor repeatedly lied to banks and other credit providers, including by falsifying auto-loan data and ‘double pledging’ collateral. Fraud became an integral component of Tricolor’s business strategy.”

“The resulting billion-dollar collapse harmed banks, investors, employees and customers,” Clayton said.

Tricolor Holdings is a provider of subprime auto loans. The company also operates a chain of used car dealerships across the Southwest. It specializes in loans to low-credit and no-credit buyers, often issuing them without a credit check, the indictment said.

The defendants “engaged in a series of frauds directed at each of Tricolor’s lenders,” the indictment said. They allegedly double-pledged the same collateral to multiple lenders, allowing Tricolor to borrow against the same assets, at the same time, repeatedly, according to the indictment, and also “manipulated loan date to make ineligible, delinquent loans appear current and compliant with lender requirements.”

To cover their tracks, the defendants simply fabricated records, including fake customer payments, according to the indictment. Federal prosecutors said this fraudulent activity became Tricolor’s “routine manner of business.”

When Tricolor filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in September, its lenders – which included JPMorgan Chase, Fifth Third Bancorp and Barclays – sustained multi-million-dollar losses, prosecutors said.

Chu, 62, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of the first count of the four with which he’s charged, Continuing Financial Crimes Enterprise. The remaining defendants face sentences of between five and 30 years in prison.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

California storm latest: LA braces for heavy rain and possible mudslides, flash flooding
California storm latest: LA braces for heavy rain and possible mudslides, flash flooding
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A storm is dropping rounds of heavy rain on more than 22 million people across Southern California on Saturday, and the rainfall could spark dangerous flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows.

Here’s the latest:

The first round of heavy rain is slamming the region early Saturday morning, and the second round will hit between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.

Rainfall rates could top 1 inch per hour and scattered thunderstorms could bring strong winds, lightning and potentially hail.

Flood watches are in effect in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Riverside and San Diego through Saturday evening. A level 3 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding is in place for the LA and Santa Barbara areas.

Wildfire burn scar areas are of serious concern on Saturday because they’re extremely prone to flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows. But flooding and mudslides pose a major threat to Southern California in general, beyond just burn scar areas.

Evacuation warnings are in place for certain areas with burn scars, while some evacuation orders have been issued for select areas that have a heightened risk of mudslides and debris flows.

The mountains of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties will likely see some of the biggest rain totals, with as much as 4 to 6 inches of rain. On average, LA records 0.8 inches of rain in the entire month of November.

The heavy rain will end Saturday night, but an unsettled weather pattern will stick around into early next week with more wet weather on the way. Flash flooding, debris flows, mudslides and landslides will remain concerns for several days as more rain falls over saturated soils and very sensitive areas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.